President Trump has been busily staffing his incoming administration with urgency and alacrity. Here are some of his more consequential cabinet choices to date:

•Vice President: JD Vance

Vance has ties to some of the worst Deep State players such as Silicon Valley venture capital mogul Peter Thiel and his Palantir Technologies spying and surveillance outfit, which is essentially a front company for the CIA and their In-Q-Tel. From 2016 and 2017, Vance also served as a principal at Thiel's Mithril Capital. But Vance, who grew up in poverty, does appear to be a genuine patriot and champion of blue collar American. His actions must be closely monitored given his past associations.

•Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Sitting on both the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio is rotten to the core, and the quintessential slippery and smarmy swamp creature. He also happens to be a warmonger. In 2016 Rubio said of Trump that he was not going to “make America great. He’s gonna make America orange.” His positions on China are his only saving grace, and this will perfectly slot into the forthcoming tariff threats that Trump will deploy to gain leverage in trade deals, and possibly slash or even eventually put an end to all Federal “income” taxes.

•Attorney General: Matt Gaetz

This is perhaps the most intriguing cabinet choice to date.

Just like Vance, Gaetz is a champion of the working class American:

His antitrust and pro-business stances are also extremely welcome:

The response from the various Washington, D.C. criminals masquerading as “public servants” speaks volumes:

Gaetz has accused the DOJ under the “Biden” regime of being a weaponized agency of lawfare; he has also publicly stated that both the DOJ and FBI should be abolished, barring significant reforms.

The fact that Andrew McCabe, one of the dirtiest cops in America’s history, went on his current employer’s CNN show and stated, “Gaetz couldn’t get a job at the FBI if he tried,” further corroborates that this is a solid pick.

Certainly, Gaetz isn’t dirty enough to get a gig at the FBI, but he can certainly put that unconstitutional agency out of business once and for all.

Gaetz’s position on immigration and the border perfectly aligns with Trump’s other outstanding pick:

•Border Czar: Tom Homan

This Substack already covered this cabinet hire:

•Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth

This pick is a kind of wildcard. Hegseth is a decorated combat veteran and Fox News Host, which is the controlled opposition MSM Mockingbird outlet that has not been favorable to Trump in the lead up to the election. Hegseth is no doubt a patriot, but will he be a warmonger as well?

He is vehemently against wokeism, which is a huge plus, saying, “You’ve got to get DEI and CRT out of military academies so you’re not training young officers to be baptized in this type of thinking.”

The fact that an anonymous defense official told CNN, “Everyone is simply shocked,” is a good sign that Hegseth may very well help drain some of the swamp.

Here is another take on Hegseth and his potential warmongering and dubious past associations:

Cautious optimism is in order with this selection.

•Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will certainly reinforce the closed borders and mass deportations agenda of the Trump administration.

But a serious word of caution is in order: while antisemitism is legitimately on the rise, using this trend to stifle free speech and impose draconian color of law mandates on Americans is a dangerous and slippery slope; to wit:

The sad irony here is that “antisemitism laws” serve to drive even more antisemitism, and is a kind of gateway policy to the X Everything App social credit score that will monitor all speech all of the time. Also, AIPAC is behind these anti-1A policies, and has been interfering in US politics while coconspirsng with their NWO globopedo partners-in-crime.

Noem does not have any military or law-enforcement experience, and has been caught lying about meeting Kim Jung Un and Emmanuel Macron.

Someone to also carefully monitor.

•Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

This is a most excellent choice. Tulsi is Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army Reserve (2004-present), a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district. She served on the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Homeland Security committees. She has real experience in civil affairs, public policy, and international relations.

As a former Democrat who left her party in disgust, she is a bonafide patriot that will do the right things for America.

Also, Tulsi should oppose all Neocon warmongering, and her positions will more than likely be pro-peace in all regions of the world.

•National Security Advisor: Mike Waltz

Waltz served 27 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces (“Green Berets”) and U.S. National Guard before retiring as a colonel. He was elected to Congress in 2018 in the seat previously held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But his pro-Ukraine war stance is deeply troubling, and exposes him as yet another Neocon warmonger. He was extremely supportive sending billions upon billions to Ukraine, though he recently toned down his pro-war rhetoric, and criticized the “blank check” policy.

Not afraid to confront adversaries, or more military adventurism:

His biggest attribute may be his vocal criticisms of the CCP, “We are in a Cold War with the Chinese Communist Party."

He voted against legislation to establish the formation of a January 6 commission meant to investigate the mendacious claims of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Perhaps he will be instrumental in freeing the J6 political prisoners.

Another pick that should be watched.

•CIA Director: John Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe is the former Director of National Intelligence, and was one of the first to call out the Russia hoax scandal, as well as the Hunter Biden laptop coverup.

If anyone can release the CIA’s JFK assassination dossier, as well as the Epstein and Diddy files, it is this man.

What we really need is to shatter the CIA into a million pieces, and put this unconstitutional agency to bed forever.

Perhaps the UFO files will also be in some small way declassified?

Or will the CIA remain business as usual, and continue to disseminate their usual disinformation and misinformation after all?

•Deputy Chief of Staff: Stephen Miller

Excellent choice. Miller is a true patriot and nationalist with a sharp wit about him.

There are other cabinet picks that are not included in this article, but let us conclude with what may be the most unusual new positions in the Trump administration:

•Government Efficiency Advisors: Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy

Readers of this Substack appreciate exactly who PSYOP-MUSK and Ramaswamy really are; and in case you haven’t read the following articles yet, they should bring everyone up to speed on exactly who these two Deep State grifters really are:

As damning as these three article are, IF these two scammers are genuinely reformed, and IF they are serious about slashing the size of the illegitimate Federal government, then by all means let them get to work, even if they continue to enrich themselves off the government. Also of note is that PSYOP-MUSK is a proponent of the “climate change” scam, and as such he has made much of his wealth from carbon credits, ZEV credits and other dubious CO2 schemes.

Given that his Tesla manufacturing plants operate out of China, PSYOP-MUSK is also beholden to the CCP.

With his focus on gas and oil, Trump will keep PSYOP-MUSK in check when it comes to his scammy Tesla EVs and various other grifts, but the concern here is that POTUS is a borderline luddite when it comes tech and crypto.

Let us somewhat trust, but verify like never before.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

