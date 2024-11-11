The illegal invasion may just be finally coming to an end, and many of these unwelcome ‘guests’ are due to be imminently sent back to where they invaded from.

Here is our new no nonsense “Border Czar” providing the Mockingbird MSM with the best possible answer to one of their usual stupid questions:

And in case anyone has any doubts about just how serious Tom Homan is on mass deportations:

As a guy who spent 34 years deporting illegal aliens, I got a message to the maze of illegal aliens that Joe Biden released in our country in violation of Federal law: you better start packing now. You’re damn right, cause you're going home. I got another message to the criminal cartels from Mexico. You smuggled enough fentanyl across this country to kill 148,000 young Americans. You have killed more than every terrorist organization in the world combined. And that’s why when President Trump gets back in office, he’s gonna designate you a terrorist organization; he’s gonna wipe you off the face of the Earth! You’re done! You’re done!

Despite the fact that the radical Marxist NWO globopedo politicians, their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, and their various corporate partners-in-crime have been perpetrating their Cloward-Piven Strategy to destroy America from within, it certainly looks like this replacement migration and welfare destabilization operation is soon coming to an abrupt end.

As Trump recently stated in an NBC interview:

It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag.

How about the profligate price tags of the Ukraine War, the PSYOP-19 scamdemic war that to this very day is damaging and depopulating Americans with the continuing adverse reactions to the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the vast sums of money being gifted to the illegal invaders, and so on and so forth, all while the country is literally falling apart.

And as the illegitimate Federal government sends hundreds of billions all around the world, wastes even more on projects that deliberately never come to fruition, “loses” trillions of dollars across its various agencies, etc. & etc., the middle class is slowly but steadily being destroyed, and veterans that served this nation are homeless, broke, and suffering all while these illegals live it up on the tax slave’s dime.

Speaking of our brave and heroic veterans, please use code VET20 to receive 20% OFF on lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code VET20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tonight, November 11th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline