PSYOP-MUSK Activated to Attack PSYOP-19 After Most of the Damage Has Already Been Done
As predicted long ago here, many of the prominent useful idiots that pushed the ‘pandemic" scam hardest will eventually be thrown under the proverbial buses, while other puppets will be activated to “expose” the democide:
For anyone that still somehow believes that PSYOP-MUSK is anything but a Deep State asset, here are some of the many receipts:
Imagination Land! indeed for anyone incapable of grasping the dire reality of the situation.
Do NOT comply.
Thanks for telling us Musk was in the WEF's Young Global Leaders program in 2008. I've not heard anyone point out Nikki Hayley was in the Young Global Leaders class of 2009.
And the .50 cal video was all part of it.