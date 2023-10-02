2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Judy
Oct 2, 2023

Thanks for telling us Musk was in the WEF's Young Global Leaders program in 2008. I've not heard anyone point out Nikki Hayley was in the Young Global Leaders class of 2009.

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EmilyTVProducer
Oct 2, 2023

And the .50 cal video was all part of it.

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