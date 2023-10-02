As predicted long ago here, many of the prominent useful idiots that pushed the ‘pandemic" scam hardest will eventually be thrown under the proverbial buses, while other puppets will be activated to “expose” the democide:

For anyone that still somehow believes that PSYOP-MUSK is anything but a Deep State asset, here are some of the many receipts:

Imagination Land! indeed for anyone incapable of grasping the dire reality of the situation.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX