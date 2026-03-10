This is an important update to yesterday’s article that further establishes that the Medical-Industrial Complex, which is the “health” node asset of the 4th Branch of Government Intelligence-Industrial Complex…

…have been for many decades now in possession of the cure for cancer.

At the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic all of the NWO globopedo eugenicists knew full well that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” would induce a turbo cancer epidemic given that spike proteins suppress the “guardian of the genome” p53 protein, which in turn prevents cancer, and that the extremely carcinogenic gene altering SV40 promotor sequences were deliberately added to these depopulation injections.

They also knew that Ivermectin and benzimidazole-class anthelmintic drugs would cure their inevitable forthcoming turbo cancer outbreak.

Which is precisely why Johns Hopkins, yes, the very same Johns Hopkins that hosted the high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019 known as EVENT 201 alongside their partners-in-crime the WEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the CIA, finally locked up their grift patent for Mebendazole just two years later to perfectly coincide with the commencement of exploding VAIDS-induced cancer cases; to wit:

The patent was actually filed on February 8th, 2016, and it is important to appreciate that Johns Hopkins and all of the other PSYOP-19 players were working on this gain-of-function plandemic since the 1990s, or why Operation Warp Speed was anything but warp speed; in other words, they knew that they were going to unleash a turbo cancer scourge at some point in the future, which is why they started work on locking up patents for inexpensive and easily accessible cancer treatments.

Since Ivermectin could not be patented for cancer, nor could Hydroxychloroquine, nor Fenbendazole, the BigPharma criminals came up with the idea of chemically altering the latter in order to be awarded a bogus Mebendazole patent; to wit:

The patent in its entirety:

They were even discussing prophylaxis in this patent, which further proves that they always knew the true nature of cancer is akin to parasitic disease.

So, why exactly then is this patent yet another total scam?

Because Fenbendazole is superior to Mebendazole, thus there was never any reason to ever file for the patent.

Fenbendazole and Mebendazole both have similar core structures - a benzene ring fused to an imidazole ring - but they differ in their side chains such that Fenbendazole features a thioether group and a phenyl ring attached to the benzimidazole core, whereas Mebendazole has a carbamate group (a carbon atom bonded to an oxygen and nitrogen) in place of Fenbendazole's thioether.

In plain English, what that means is that Fenbendazole has higher oral bioavailability (30–50%) compared to Mebendazole (5–10%), and Fenbendazole is far more bioavailable by undergoing extensive hepatic metabolism, forming active metabolites like oxfendazole, while mebendazole is largely excreted unchanged.

Also, Fenbendazole has a higher affinity for tubulin, which means it shows higher affinity for nematode β-tubulin, potentially enhancing its safety profile.

Fenbendazole is far superior to Mebendazole at disrupting cancer cell microtubules, stopping cancer cell division, interfering with cancer metabolism and triggering cancer cell death.

(It is very important to note here that as per research studies, Fenbendazole becomes far more bioavailable when combined with multivitamins and nutraceuticals, and administered with fatty meals.)

But Johns Hopkins and their BigPharma coconspirators had no way to patent Fenbendazole, so they cooked up an inferior compound which could never cure cancer as efficiently, effectively and rapidly as the original compound, and are yet again using the criminal FDA to enforce their fraudulent “ approved for human use” con.

The following treatment approach that the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various partners-in-crime like Johns Hopkins are desperate for you to never know about represents not only the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

