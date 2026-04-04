At the height of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout this Substack published a series of articles on elite athletes suddenly dropping dead while playing their respective sports…

…but the video that compiled many of these deaths — not just limited to sports — was until just the other day deliberately suppressed for many years, and now it has been rediscovered for all to see once again exactly what was foisted on humanity by the NWO globopedo technocrats, their various Intelligence-Industrial Complex “expert” democide assets and MSM Mockingbird quislings:

The Alex Jones commentary is, for the most part, absolutely correct.

The death and destruction is still ongoing, and the whole gamut of active and soon-to-be-active dormant VAIDS symptoms will only get worse…

But, thankfully, there is hope for both the “vaccinated” and those that were shed upon, because readers of this Substack have known for many years now that the following protocol is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as GOF viral releases, the common cold and seasonal flu:

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