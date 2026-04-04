The PSYOP-19 Video That Was Removed From Social Media Because It Exposed Young "Vaccinated" People DYING SUDDENLY
☨ THE EASTER WEEKEND SALE CONTINUES ☨
At the height of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout this Substack published a series of articles on elite athletes suddenly dropping dead while playing their respective sports…
…but the video that compiled many of these deaths — not just limited to sports — was until just the other day deliberately suppressed for many years, and now it has been rediscovered for all to see once again exactly what was foisted on humanity by the NWO globopedo technocrats, their various Intelligence-Industrial Complex “expert” democide assets and MSM Mockingbird quislings:
The Alex Jones commentary is, for the most part, absolutely correct.
The death and destruction is still ongoing, and the whole gamut of active and soon-to-be-active dormant VAIDS symptoms will only get worse…
But, thankfully, there is hope for both the “vaccinated” and those that were shed upon, because readers of this Substack have known for many years now that the following protocol is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as GOF viral releases, the common cold and seasonal flu:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
☨ THE EASTER WEEKEND SALE ☨ continues, so please use code EASTER25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ☨
☨ THE EASTER WEEKEND SALE ☨ ends Sunday, April 5th (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code EASTER25 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
💔
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/easter-night-by-bo-yin-ra