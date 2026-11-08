2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
29mEdited

I suspect generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) are also caused by the DEATHVAXX. You can't swing a dead cat without hitting an ad for that VYVGART drug.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
28m

Do not understand stand that ground zero was 75 years ago???

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