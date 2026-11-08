More bombshell evidence has recently come to light on the algorithmic manipulation of the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” safety signals. This further proves that the criminal and captured FDA along with their BigPharma partners-in-crime and the illegitimate Intelligence-Industrial Complex that ran this entire scamdemic operation, deliberately foisted their depopulation injections on unsuspecting Americans.

This latest proof of willful crimes against humanity corroborates literally everything that the “conspiracy theorists” in the alternative media and health freedom movement have been warning about since even before the FDA’s fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) was issued; to wit:

The conspiracy theorists were right



A new FDA data mining report shows they knew the Covid vaccine had 25 major side effects and they all conspired to hide it from the public



Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate PSI Majority Staff Interim Report has been released on FDA data mining and the March 2021 analysis by Dr. Ana Szarfman



There was a “masking” in the standard FDA system, where signals from Pfizer and Moderna reportedly cancelled each other out



Meaning they lied and hid the side effects from the public and told you it was 100% safe and effective



I have compared the whole list for you:



Neurological & Dysautonomia



• Bell’s palsy (Suppressed Signal)

• Paraesthesia ear (Suppressed Signal)

• Bradykinesia (Suppressed Signal)

• Basal ganglia stroke (Suppressed Signal)

• Cerebral artery occlusion (Suppressed Signal)

• Thalamic infarction

• Sinus rhythm abnormality

• Agonal rhythm

• Diaphragmatic spasm

• Dementia (Pfizer)



Cardiac



• Sudden cardiac death (Suppressed Signal)

• Acute left ventricular failure (Suppressed Signal)

• Diastolic dysfunction (Suppressed Signal)

• Ejection fraction abnormal (Suppressed Signal)

• Hypertensive emergency (Suppressed Signal)

• Blood pressure systolic changes (Suppressed Signal)

• Aortic stenosis (Suppressed Signal)

• Cardiac failure chronic

• Acute myocardial infarction (Pfizer, Moderna)

• Cardiac telemetry abnormal (Pfizer) (Suppressed Signal)



Vascular & Pulmonary



• Pulmonary infarction (Suppressed Signal)

• Embolic stroke

• Ischaemic stroke

• Aortic aneurysm rupture

• May-Thurner syndrome

• Hypomagnesaemia (Suppressed Signal)



Other



• Cholecystitis acute (Suppressed Signal)

• AST/ALT ratio abnormal

• Mastoid disorder

• Cardiac assistance device user

• Brain natriuretic peptide increased

• Asymptomatic COVID-19 (Pfizer) (Suppressed Signal)



The FDA’s standard analytical method allegedly masked “obscured” statistical safety signals in the data



Aka they lied Source

The CIA News Network (CNN) and the rest of their Mockingbird MSM are still in on Covid coverup, having been ordered to censor and blackout this latest news, just like they were deployed at the outset of the plandemic to fearmonger and guilt the American tax slaves into subjecting themselves to these gene altering jabs.

Lest we forget that the FDA is nothing more than a bioterror revolving door of democide:

It is also important to appreciate just what a bonafide hero Senator Ron Johnson is…

…and now we have yet another hero blowing the whistle on this entire eugenics program:

🚨BREAKING: PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER JUST EXPOSED IT ALL



⚠️FDA WANTED THIS HIDDEN FOR 75 YEARS



⚠️Pfizer whistleblower releases internal documents showing over 158,000 reports of SERIOUS adverse reactions within two months of the release of their COVID vaccine. Source

For many years this Substack was establishing that the DoD, DARPA and the Pentagon are the majority patent holders for the entire PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA “vaccine” platform, and that they all knew that this technology was deadly, with absolutely no beneficial upside whatsoever…

…and years ago this Substack showed that this PSYOP-19 program originated well before the CIA installed their ultimate Manchurian Candidate in Barack Hussein Obama:

🚨 BOMBSHELL: New FOIA Documents Reveal the COVID Pandemic Was a DoD Operation Dating Back to Obama



"The Pentagon controlled the COVID-19 program from the very beginning and everything we were told was political theater to cover it up right down to the FDA vaccine approval" Source

And now there is a video circulating on X that would be viral if it were not subject to similar algorithmic manipulation such that it is suppressed and shadow banned, so here it is for you to share far and wide:

How has this only got 33,000 views?



OK no need to answer, we all know don’t we @elonmusk?



That algorithm. The one that protects the pharma industries and DARPA.



Yep, that’s why. @RWMaloneMD @JesslovesMJK @Kevin_McKernan THEY RAN THE LARGEST PSYCHOLOGICAL CAMPAIGN IN HISTORY ON THEIR OWN CITIZENS.



Then they wrote it down. SPI-B, 22 March 2020: "The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent, using hard-hitting emotional messaging."



174 times on the record: I don't recall.



They will try it again.



I DON'T RECALL — out now. Dedicated to Anthony Fauci and everyone who took part. Source

Algorithmic manipulation and social engineering ensures mass compliance.

Do NOT comply.

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