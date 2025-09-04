RFK Jr. just completed his Congressional testimony today, and it was mostly excellent, with one extremely grave misstep…

But first here is breaking news of the radical Democrat apparatchiks attempting to subvert the burgeoning MAHA movement from within the Federal government:

BREAKING: Whistleblowers Inside HHS and CDC have just sent me critical information on an ACTIVE sabotage operation taking place within the Federal Health Departments. Left-wing career bureaucrats are in total panic over RFK Jr. shutting down their Big Pharma grift and are trying to take down the agencies from the inside. And they’re using the CIA to do it. Here’s how it’s happening: Career CDC bureaucrats are distributing a CIA manual entitled "Simple Sabotage" to their subordinates. I have multiple whistleblowers with first hand direct evidence of this. The CDC ranks are now acting out this CIA strategy to the letter. The walkouts, corporate media hits, fake protests and Senate hearings. It’s all staged to systematically sabotage Trump’s health agenda. Here’s what happens next and why we must FIGHT for @RobertKennedyJr right now. Read and bookmark this thread: The manual instructs employees to purposely slow operations by demanding written orders and pretending not to understand, while carrying out acts that spread blame across as many people as possible. It even gives explicit examples: "On the street sabotage after dark against a military vehicle." "Do everything possible to delay the delivery of orders. Don't deliver until completely ready." "Try to commit acts for which large numbers of people could be responsible." Lowering Morale and Creating Confusion Employees are encouraged to develop a “non-cooperative” attitude, and get others to do the same. Paired with this is “acting stupid” to lower morale, confuse the department, and undermine efficiency. Think that’s extreme? There’s more. The manual teaches staff to make perfection the enemy of good on even the simplest tasks. It directs them to over-criticize, drag out work, and deliberately submit illegible documents so they have to be redone. Meanwhile, staff are instructed to spread propaganda internally to recruit others, turning minor sabotage into mass disruption. "The saboteur may become discouraged unless he feels that he is a member of a large, though unseen, group of saboteurs operating against the enemy or the government of his own country and elsewhere." While employees are being trained internally to sabotage the Trump administration, a public pressure campaign is being pushed at the same time. 1,000 previous and current HHS employees have signed a letter demanding RFK Jr's resignation. This is how you know he is doing something right. Keep fighting @RobertKennedyJr 👊🇺🇸 These are deliberate, coordinated efforts to block and destroy Trump’s agenda from within the federal bureaucracy. Every delay, every confusing memo, every act designed to spread blame is part of a calculated plan to undermine the administration. The corruption isn’t isolated, it’s systematic, organized, and being executed by people who are supposed to serve the public. This is sabotage at the highest level, and it shows just how deep the rot goes inside HHS. This needs the administrations full attention. Source

These treasonous gov communist operatives must be swiftly hunted down, indicted, put on trial, and locked away for good.

Now, turning to the gov communist politicians and BigPharma hookers like Senators Bernie Sanders, Michael Bennet, Maggie Hassan, et al., RFK Jr. eviscerated them all, with one exceptionally troubling misstep:

RFK Jr.’s Senate testimony just BROKE the Internet. “We were lied to about EVERYTHING.” Kennedy spent 3 hours EXPOSING the TRUTH about vaccines and autism, the CDC’s coverup of vaccine injuries, and why Trump just FIRED corrupt CDC leadership. And he named names—he called out corrupt Senators to their faces for taking Pharma money. Bookmark this thread. You’ll have to see this to believe it: 🧵 THREAD First, RFK Jr. broke down the TRUTH about Pharma’s Covid-19 coverup: “We were lied to about everything.” Democrats accused him of “politicizing” HHS—but he exposed that EVERYTHING about Pharma’s Covid narrative was a lie. “The whole process was politicized.” “We were lied to about natural immunity.” “We were told again and again the vaccines would prevent transmission, they’d prevent infection.” “It wasn’t true.” “Probably the most famous scientist on ACIP was Martin Kulldorff from Harvard … and he criticized the Covid booster mandates.” “President Biden came in, he mandated it, and then he fired the two top health officials at FDA, Dr. Gruber and Dr. Krause,” for their REFUSAL to bow to Covid orthodoxy. Then, RFK Jr. held Sen. Michael Bennet accountable for REFUSING to acknowledge Covid-19 vaccine injuries. “Are you saying, Senator, that the mRNA vaccine has never been associated with myocarditis or pericarditis in teenagers?” Sen. Bennet: “I am simply trying to say that the people that you have put on that panel, after firing the entire—” RFK: “You’re evading the question.” RFK Jr. looked Senator Hassan in the eye and called her out for lying. Sen. Hassan: “People who want to exercise their freedom of choice (on vaccines) are being denied that because you are citing data you won’t produce to the public.” RFK Jr: “You’re making things up to scare people—and it’s a lie.” “You are lying right now, Senator.” RFK Jr. exposed the TRUTH about the CDC vaccine schedule that no Democrat would admit. “Only one of those vaccines have been tested against an inert placebo.” “When I was a kid, I got three vaccines … today's children have to get between 69 and 92 vaccines.” Here’s the major reform that RFK Jr. is pushing for: “Any new vaccine, before it’s approved, will have to demonstrate safety against an inert placebo.” “And we’re gonna go back and do observational studies on the existing vaccines to see if they’re linked to any of these chronic disease epidemics.” Senator Ron Johnson dropped the biggest truth bomb of the day. You’re not going to see this part in corporate media coverage… His team has over 8 million pages of information about Pharma’s Covid-19 coverup. “Here’s the facts … ” “Somebody in the federal health agencies … admitted there was a signal on myocarditis and they hid it.” “They didn’t warn the public. They didn’t warn doctors. So that’s just one instance of corruption and lies told by the CDC.” “VAERS shows that there have been 30,742 deaths reported on VAERS worldwide associated with the Covid vaccine.” “9,252 of those deaths occurred on the day of vaccination or within one or two days.” “This is hard evidence.” Then, RFK Jr. blew open the TRUTH about vaccines and autism. The CDC itself found a link between MMR vaccines and autism. Then, they “destroyed” the data. Kennedy: “In 2002, CDC did an internal study of Fulton County, Georgia children, and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later.” “The data from that study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time had a 260% greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited.” “The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who’s the head of the Immunization Safety Branch, in order to destroy that data.” RFK Jr. closed the hearing by EXPOSING the insanity of giving newborns the hepatitis B vaccine. “There are two hepatitis vaccines, and one of them had a safety study that lasted for four days.” “It was on 143 kids… a product that's going to be given to 76 million kids.” “The risk profile for babies prior to the introduction of the vaccine from hepatitis B, was one in seven million.” “That means you need to give 7 million hepatitis B vaccines to prevent one death.” Source

Absolutely incredible testimony, except for the fatal bait and switch when the despicable Bernie Sanders pressed RFK Jr. on the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

Sen. Sanders: So who’s right? Is Trump and the medical community right, or are you right? RFK Jr. At that time, that particular vaccine which perfectly matched the virus that was circulating then, and I have no idea how many lives it saved, but it saved quite a few.

Except that the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” never ever matched any viral strains, did not save a single life, and RFK Jr. knows this full well.

In other words:

It is rather concerning that earlier in his testimony RFK Jr. explicitly stated that the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” did not prevent infection, and that:

…they knew it from the start it wasn’t true because the animal studies and clinical trials showed [the “vaccines” did not prevent infection].

You just can’t have it both ways, claiming in the same testimony that these democide depopulation injections “saved lives,” and simultaneously also not preventing infections.

RFK Jr. is doing tremendous good with his MAHA work, but we must hold him accountable on this most troubling doublespeak.

RFK Jr. has known for many years now full well the whole truth about all vaccines, and a high-ranking insider has confirmed that to this Substack.

The entire Modified mRNA platform must be halted, along with the rest of the vaccine program.

Do NOT comply.

