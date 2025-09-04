2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Every CDC employee should pledge allegiance to the goals of Robert F Kennedy, Junior or leave!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

I’m sure that the mass media will create great bias in reporting what happened today in the congressional committee meeting! Not favorable to Robert F Kennedy Junior because they are paid character assassins for big Pharma, which contribute somewhere between five and $10 billion a year in TV advertising and etc.. the thousand CDC people that signed that letter should be fired!

It is criminal to realize that we have CDC insiders that don’t want Americans to be healthier, but only be injected more for profit !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture