2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Stan's avatar
Stan
Sep 29

It is absolutely essential that every ghoul , and I mean, everyone of them involved in instigating, perpetrating, and or propagating the Wuhan virus and the deadly experimental injections, be brought to account for their crimes in a court of law. Those who found guilty must be publicly executed. Justice demands nothing less.

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
Sep 29

"operation warp speed" where they want to kill people at a breakneck pace.

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