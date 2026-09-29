Yesterday, September 28, 2026, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led a roundtable discussion titled, “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People.” Patients, doctors, nurses and families shared their accounts of crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Medical-Industrial Complex with the coordinated refusal of lifesaving care and early treatment throughout the PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

These nonpartisan panelists shared firsthand accounts of blatant iatrocide, abuse and willfully murderous policies that they witnessed at hospitals across the country.

It was certainly an emotional day:

Absolutely PACKED house for the Senate hearing on the TRUTH about COVID-19.



Not a dry eye in the room. Stories here are heartbreaking. There needs to be arrests. Real stories from real victims of Dr. Fauci.



Doctors, nurses, survivors, and grieving families sharing how the federal medical apparatus destroyed their lives to push a hoax.



@Nursekatejohn testimony soon.



Thank you for putting this on @SenRonJohnson. People are still very very angry. Source

Early treatment protocols with repurposed compounds that were actually safe and truly effective like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were deliberately denied by these criminal hospitals ordered to institute democide policies by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various BigPharma and insurance company assets was the main driver of PSYOP-19 mortality along with Remdisivir and intubation; to wit:

This spine tingling moment just happened at the Sen. Johnson Hospital Protocols Hearing.



I can understand exactly why the room erupted.



Here’s an attorney with 50 years experience.



At the start of covid, he gets flooded with requests to make Hospitals give early treatment protocols.



But the result of his work is the part really blew my mind.



95.8% of the cases he won ,to force the Hospital to administer Ivermectin. Survived.



But then I heard the contrast of what happened when he lost his cases... the patients who had to go with standard of care hospital protocols which included Remdesivir.



Ralph Lorigo Esq. - “Where I lost.... Every. Single. Person. Died”



I’m left speechless. Source

Higher mortality rates from these deadly hospital protocols insured the requisite panic and mass fear psychosis that socially engineered the population into MK Ultra masking, and, ultimately, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” compliance.

In other words, the gain of function (GOF) viral release was the setup to the actual bioweapon payload in the “vaccines” as the greater NWO globopedo depopulation project unfolded.

Unlike the gene altering DEATHVAX™ that was pushed through by the criminal FDA under their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA), compounds like Ivermectin truly saved lives, which is precisely why hospitals and pharmacies were weaponized against its administration:

A Christian nurse named Donna Lowery, RN (31 years) says she informed a sick patient of the FLCCC protocols and helped get her patient on Ivermectin— She was improving. A week later, Donna was fired, the Ivermectin stopped being administered, and her patient died after being placed on a ventilator. Source

ICU surgeon Dr. James P. Miller gave perhaps the most horrifyingly damning testimony on the coordinated conspiracy to murder patients and infringe upon the civil rights of anyone smart enough to outright refuse the deadly PSYOP-19 “vaccines:”

HOLEE SHYT‼️



Dr. James Miller testified that the head of infectious disease at his hospital said he was secretly collaborating with state officials to make driver’s license renewal contingent on COVID vaccine status, restricting unvaccinated people’s ability to drive or work.



Does Operation Warpspeed make more sense now? Source

Conspiracy theories continue to prove themselves as conspiracy facts:

Dr. James Miller:



“I witnessed patients who died of trauma and other causes were reported as COVID-19 deaths on their death certificates.”



Another “conspiracy theory” proven true. Source

The true definition of scamdemic:

Dr. James Miller: Wow….



“I observed messaging by the hospital to falsely inflate Covid infections and deaths to contribute to public fear and generating misleading headlines— we never faced a shorten of equipment or staff. I witnessed nurses being sent home because there were not enough patients…”



Everything we knew to be true… they did. Source

The hospitals were certifiable kill zones:

🚨 Dr. James Miller: My God..



I uncovered Massive fraud within senior hospital leadership, who intentionally put dangerous protocols in place to INCREASE mortality



Medical leadership intentionally gave misleading and inaccurate information about Remdesivir.



“When I had a young trauma patient just after Remdesivir was released, she appeared a perfect candidate— the infectious disease doctor told me not to give it to her because she seems like a nice girl.” Source

Just to reiterate, the deadly drug Remdisivir had zero efficacy, was known to rapidly induce renal failure, thus driving fluids up into the lungs at which point doctors were instructed to order intubation for their patients which resulted in near certain murder that was most conveniently booked as “COVID pneumonia,” or why Dr. Fauci worked this malevolent AZT analogue into hospital protocols in order to drive up mortality rates.

COVID-19 Hospital Hearings:



Wife Peggy Hokett says her husband’s last words to her while he was given Remdesivir— “NEED HELP”



He was placed on a ventilator without consent, and despite not being an organ donor, they went after his organs the moment he died.



“Your husband is going to die. He wasn’t vaccinated. What did you expect?”



What they did to our elderly community is truly unfathomable… they suffered in ways no one should suffer. Source

This historically important roundtable may be viewed in its entirety here:

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

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