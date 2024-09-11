Last night’s presidential debate saw an unusually reserved and unfunny Trump unable to obliterate a venal communist prostitute puppet like he had done just a few months prior to the demented “Biden” puppet; Harris came in surprisingly well-trained, in possession of a smattering of facts, a couple of insulting sound bite zingers, with the bulk of her performance unsurprisingly consisting of a series of flat out lies.

The main issue for the installed replacement Democratic nominee was that Trump was telling the truth, which is precisely why right out of the gate she tried to get ahead of her administration’s abysmal record by accusing her opponent of being a pathological liar. This very same tactic that was also deployed by “Biden,” to no avail.

The event took place in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, which is especially ironic given that Harris and her handlers desperately want to eradicate the law of the land with even more color of law. Also, last night’s moderators David f and Linsey Davis were clearly against Trump, “fact-checking” him multiple times while letting Harris slide on blatant mistruths and flip-flopping on essentially all of her positions; in other words, Trump was set up yet again by a Mockingbird MSM weaponized against him.

Let us review some of last night’s highlights, if we can call them that.

Trump laid into the disastrous Open Border policies of the “Biden”/”Harris” administration, pointing out that American workers are being displaced by their Cloward-Piven illegals, comprised of criminals, terrorists, and undesirables. source Harris could only feign outrage, and rolled her eyes.

Harris blathered on about how she supports small business, but since she is a lifelong careerist government parasite that never achieved a scintilla of success in the private sector, she threw out an absurd $50k new small business tax break proposal. The issue with her offer bribe is that the majority of new small businesses do not require a tax break since they do not earn any profits for their first two or more years since being opened — most new small businesses actually lose money in their first few years, so this is moot. And lest we forget Harris is sharing the stage with a man who has been wildly successful in his business life, bankruptcies notwithstanding, which she later smartly pointed out.

Trump shifted the focus to inflation under the “Biden”/”Harris” administration, which has been unprecedentedly high; intimating that the BLS and government statistics are deliberately decoupled from the reality on the ground that most Americans are suffering through, Trump trounced Harris on the sliding economy, and consequently the decline of America as a whole.

Harris conflated the scamdemic with a surge of unemployment during Trump’s first term, and here we had Trump once again touting his abysmal PSYOP-19 response; thankfully, he did not bring up his Operation Warp Speed by name, nor did he invoke his “beautiful” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” which was a wise move for obvious reasons, and goes against the whole Make America Healthy Again soundbite, which was a missed opportunity for him last night. (What a strange and suspicious pivot from OWS to MAHA it has been…)

Trump correctly clarified bounce-back jobs from the scamdemic, and in his funniest moment used the term, “Run, Spot, Run” to describe Harris’ utter lack of any economic plans and vision, which is to be expected given that she has never ran any business in her life, nor worked for one at that, whereas Trump pointed out that he graduated from one of the most prestigious business schools in the world:

Trump doubled down on how the current administration has destroyed the economy, and reminded his opponent that his CCP tariffs still remain in place precisely because they are so effective. Harris was unable to meaningfully counter these basic facts.

Trump had another badly needed humorous moment when he said he needed to send Harris a MAGA hat for parroting his economic policy positions, then laid into her Marxist professor father, how she is also a deranged communist, and that if she is elected it will be the end of America.

21 million illegals have poured in under the current administration, and Trump correctly added that the number is far higher than the official data, labelling his opponent the Border Czar which was a devastating blow, irrespective of her feigned outrage.

Roe v. Wade is a tricky topic because most Americans are far too ignorant to appreciate the nuances of why this divisive ruling must be a State’s Rights issue, but Trump ended up annihilating Harris on the subject of abortion by bringing up her infanticidal positions on 9th month abortions, and even after the baby is born. The moderators attempted to run cover for the Democratic nominee, obfuscating her unlimited abortion stance, and letting her continue to lie. Trump then asked them to ask Harris exactly what her position was on late term abortion, and they refused; Harris pivoted by accusing her opponent of lying yet again in another case of egregious projection, listing made up and overly dramatic hypothetical scenarios as politrix are apt to do:

Trump went in for the kill by bringing up former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam publicly stating that an infant born alive after a botched abortion would only be given care if the family requested it: "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable... Then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother."

Harris without an iota of self awareness asked what right a government had to interfere in a woman’s choice to have an abortion, which is especially rich given that her administration forced deadly Modified mRNA “vaccines” onto Americans; also, in reality the government has no Constitutional rights to meddle with We the People, from vaxes to taxes to much of anything beyond The Bill of Rights, but alas we find ourselves in a post-truth Banana Republic strangled by color of law. Harris is that deranged Marxist puppet that wants the illegitimate Federal government controlling every single facet of life in America, and encourages them to murder off their unborn and newly born offspring while flooding the nation with illegals.

Let us not even get into the radical and anti-human abortion views of her pathetic running mate Tampon Tim Walz, who Trump briefly alluded to.

Trump brought up Venezuelan gangs overrunning housing developments, and illegals imported from Haiti eating house pets. Harris became visibly uncomfortable at that, and accused her opponent of more lies. The corrupt moderators claimed there was, “no evidence,” except that there is far too much real footage of these savages eating cats and dogs, where they are now 20k strong in a small Ohio town with a population of just 58k:

Trump correctly added that if Harris were to “win,” then America would look like, “Venezuela on steroids.”