Tepid Trump versus Mendacious Harris: Exposing Marxist Reality Inversion by a "Whisker"
Run, Spot, Run, or the illegals will eat you...
Last night’s presidential debate saw an unusually reserved and unfunny Trump unable to obliterate a venal communist prostitute puppet like he had done just a few months prior to the demented “Biden” puppet; Harris came in surprisingly well-trained, in possession of a smattering of facts, a couple of insulting sound bite zingers, with the bulk of her performance unsurprisingly consisting of a series of flat out lies.
The main issue for the installed replacement Democratic nominee was that Trump was telling the truth, which is precisely why right out of the gate she tried to get ahead of her administration’s abysmal record by accusing her opponent of being a pathological liar. This very same tactic that was also deployed by “Biden,” to no avail.
The event took place in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, which is especially ironic given that Harris and her handlers desperately want to eradicate the law of the land with even more color of law. Also, last night’s moderators David f and Linsey Davis were clearly against Trump, “fact-checking” him multiple times while letting Harris slide on blatant mistruths and flip-flopping on essentially all of her positions; in other words, Trump was set up yet again by a Mockingbird MSM weaponized against him.
Let us review some of last night’s highlights, if we can call them that.
Trump laid into the disastrous Open Border policies of the “Biden”/”Harris” administration, pointing out that American workers are being displaced by their Cloward-Piven illegals, comprised of criminals, terrorists, and undesirables.
Harris could only feign outrage, and rolled her eyes.
Harris blathered on about how she supports small business, but since she is a lifelong careerist government parasite that never achieved a scintilla of success in the private sector, she threw out an absurd $50k new small business tax break proposal. The issue with her
offerbribe is that the majority of new small businesses do not require a tax break since they do not earn any profits for their first two or more years since being opened — most new small businesses actually lose money in their first few years, so this is moot. And lest we forget Harris is sharing the stage with a man who has been wildly successful in his business life, bankruptcies notwithstanding, which she later smartly pointed out.
Trump shifted the focus to inflation under the “Biden”/”Harris” administration, which has been unprecedentedly high; intimating that the BLS and government statistics are deliberately decoupled from the reality on the ground that most Americans are suffering through, Trump trounced Harris on the sliding economy, and consequently the decline of America as a whole.
Harris conflated the scamdemic with a surge of unemployment during Trump’s first term, and here we had Trump once again touting his abysmal PSYOP-19 response; thankfully, he did not bring up his Operation Warp Speed by name, nor did he invoke his “beautiful” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” which was a wise move for obvious reasons, and goes against the whole Make America Healthy Again soundbite, which was a missed opportunity for him last night. (What a strange and suspicious pivot from OWS to MAHA it has been…)
Trump correctly clarified bounce-back jobs from the scamdemic, and in his funniest moment used the term, “Run, Spot, Run” to describe Harris’ utter lack of any economic plans and vision, which is to be expected given that she has never ran any business in her life, nor worked for one at that, whereas Trump pointed out that he graduated from one of the most prestigious business schools in the world:
Trump doubled down on how the current administration has destroyed the economy, and reminded his opponent that his CCP tariffs still remain in place precisely because they are so effective. Harris was unable to meaningfully counter these basic facts.
Trump had another badly needed humorous moment when he said he needed to send Harris a MAGA hat for parroting his economic policy positions, then laid into her Marxist professor father, how she is also a deranged communist, and that if she is elected it will be the end of America.
21 million illegals have poured in under the current administration, and Trump correctly added that the number is far higher than the official data, labelling his opponent the Border Czar which was a devastating blow, irrespective of her feigned outrage.
Roe v. Wade is a tricky topic because most Americans are far too ignorant to appreciate the nuances of why this divisive ruling must be a State’s Rights issue, but Trump ended up annihilating Harris on the subject of abortion by bringing up her infanticidal positions on 9th month abortions, and even after the baby is born. The moderators attempted to run cover for the Democratic nominee, obfuscating her unlimited abortion stance, and letting her continue to lie. Trump then asked them to ask Harris exactly what her position was on late term abortion, and they refused; Harris pivoted by accusing her opponent of lying yet again in another case of egregious projection, listing made up and overly dramatic hypothetical scenarios as politrix are apt to do:
Trump went in for the kill by bringing up former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam publicly stating that an infant born alive after a botched abortion would only be given care if the family requested it: "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable... Then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother."
Harris without an iota of self awareness asked what right a government had to interfere in a woman’s choice to have an abortion, which is especially rich given that her administration forced deadly Modified mRNA “vaccines” onto Americans; also, in reality the government has no Constitutional rights to meddle with We the People, from vaxes to taxes to much of anything beyond The Bill of Rights, but alas we find ourselves in a post-truth Banana Republic strangled by color of law. Harris is that deranged Marxist puppet that wants the illegitimate Federal government controlling every single facet of life in America, and encourages them to murder off their unborn and newly born offspring while flooding the nation with illegals.
Let us not even get into the radical and anti-human abortion views of her pathetic running mate Tampon Tim Walz, who Trump briefly alluded to.
Trump brought up Venezuelan gangs overrunning housing developments, and illegals imported from Haiti eating house pets. Harris became visibly uncomfortable at that, and accused her opponent of more lies. The corrupt moderators claimed there was, “no evidence,” except that there is far too much real footage of these savages eating cats and dogs, where they are now 20k strong in a small Ohio town with a population of just 58k:
Trump correctly added that if Harris were to “win,” then America would look like, “Venezuela on steroids.”
Since the crooked moderators purposely failed to fact-check Harris on all of her fibs, let us review her position on these violent pet-eaters:
Harris made a grave faux pas (with her braindead and brainwashed supporters) by bragging that NeoCon warmonger and war criminal Dick Cheney and his RINO daughter Liz endorsed her campaign.
Harris accused her opponent of being an indicted criminal, proceeded to rattle off a series of Trump’s criminal cases, and brought up the bogus sex assault case. Trump promised to win all of these lawfare cases on appeal, and reminded everyone of the Russia, Russia collusion fraud. He correctly framed these cases in terms of a weaponized and radically partisan Justice Department out to get him. This was a clear win for the Teflon Don.
The quisling moderators brought up J6 and the fact that Trump continues to rightly claim that the 2020 election was stolen. They tried to entrap Trump by claiming that he no longer believed that he lost, and reminded him that he recently claimed he did in fact lose by a “whisker.” And then Trump brilliantly accused them of being unable to appreciate sarcasm, which was yet another win for the Don.
The Ukraine war was masterfully handled by Trump, who refused to answer the Muir’s loaded question if he wants Ukraine to “win;” the answer was clear, concise and correct: he wants the senseless slaughter to stop immediately. He once again promised to end the war in 24 hours, and checkmated his opponent by pointing out to her that the war started exactly 3 days after she met with Zelensky in an attempt to broker some kind of deal. Except that Harris’s CIA handlers were directly responsible for the 2014 coup that paved the way for these black ops money laundering operations that have been underway since before this war.
Tump reminded everyone that Harris’s “boss” crooked Joe “Biden” and his loser son took bribes from Ukraine, the CCP, and the wife of Moscow’s mayor. This should have brought into even sharper focus just how criminal the “Biden” administration really is to anyone not in the know and not afflicted with severe TDS.
In her closing statement Harris delivered more her same vague virtue signal beliefs, and empty promises while pleading with the voters to turn the page on a past involving Trump, and look toward a future with her at the helm. Her closing remarks fell flat, and were another case of feelings versus facts and actual policy positions. That she could deliver such drivel with a straight face proves yet again that politics is Hollywood for ugly people, and Harris delivered her lines like a b-grade thespian instead of her usual cackling bubblehead persona; this was a massive relief to her handlers who brought in the best acting coaches they could find ahead of this debate.
When it was time for Trump to deliver his closing statement he once again asked his opponent to leave the debate and go straight to Washington, D.C. and seal the borders and honor all of the other promises that she had just made. And then he delivered the deathblow by simply asking, “why hasn’t she done it?” She has been in power for over three and a half years, and she has not done anything that she is promising to now do. He correctly recapitulated that under her administration the nation is in rapid decline, that we are on the precipice of WW3 due to her administration’s negotiating ineptitude (it is all actually deliberate and ineptitude is used as cover), and that there are millions of criminals here illegally. “Why hasn’t she done it?” is really a rhetorical question, because she and her fellow dementia puppet “boss” have done exactly what they were installed to do.
This election will determine if America becomes an all-out Marxist nation, or if in the 11th hour maybe, just maybe, the Republic will be saved…
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
PS according to a poll taken shortly after the debate, Trump won by 92%, while Harris got 4% and 4% believed there was no clear winner.
I did not watch the debate because I knew it was biased from the start.
Why Trump or his advisors would agree to a debate hosted by ABC is perplexing. Stop playing with a stacked deck. Refuse on principle alone.