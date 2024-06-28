It is difficult to write about last night’s presidential debate given that what transpired was tragically depressing, and ultimately reinforced the disastrous state America now finds itself in.

The end of empire is now a descent into the empire of lies as mumbled by a lifelong grifter and diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo criminal puppet hopped up on a cocktail of dementia meds and methamphetamines.

CIA News Network (CNN) hosted a presidential debate that can only be described as an unmitigated disaster for their “candidate.” “Biden” shuffled out onto the stage with a glitching thousand-yard stare, his slits for eyes were all completely dilated pupils, his speech patterns modulating from incoherent dementia drivel to a poor recall of lies disguised as facts and data.

Last night was a bonafide shit show. Joe Biden is finished. The Democratic party was further exposed as the deranged NeoMarxist syndicate operating within the Uniparty Kabuki theater politrix show.

All Trump had to do was show up without dementia, stick to the basic facts and let “Biden” defeat himself. And that is exactly what happened.

Perhaps the single most incisive understatement by a clearly annoyed Trump was when he plainly remarked about his opponent, “the whole world is blowing up under him.” You could say that again, and again.

Trump seemed more annoyed and upset than anything else, and kept correctly hammering home the point that America is in grave trouble under the “Biden” administration. He defended himself perfectly against both the bogus January 6th and Stormy Daniels accusations that the CNN apparatchiks were attempting to embarrass him with. He deftly flipped the very political prosecution of himself and the “convicted criminal” ad hominem that “Biden” feebly invoked onto his malfunctioning opponent and ne'er-do-well crackhead son, reminding the viewers that the reason he is Teflon Don is precisely because his enemies are the ones projecting their guilt and crimes onto him in plain sight.

While Trump did not make another false threat that if he were president “Biden” & Co. would be in jail like he did about his previous opponent Hillary Clinton, he did intimate that there could be investigations into the “Biden” Crime Family after the election — just like the first time, don’t hold your breath.

On the topic of the economy it was truly an embarrassing barrage of government data lies, stupidly obvious fabrications, and stuttering utterances that made the mendacious “Biden” appear even less qualified to run a lemonade stand; in fact, “Biden” has achieved exactly nothing in the private sector, and just like his son Hunter has never held a real job or ran a successful anything.

One of the more fascinating exchanges came when Trump said that more Americans died under the “Biden” regime than under his; in other words, the Operation (Not So) Warp Speed slow kill bioweapons resulted in the greater democide under “Biden’s” comatose watch than under Trump’s — the whole topic of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was most delicately treaded upon, and for very good reason: Trump knows the horrific truth behind these “beautiful” EUA “vaccines,” and “Biden” could not appreciate the global eugenics program currently underway even if it expressed itself an outbreak of oozing turbo cancers multiplying like a pustulating gain of function plague ravaging his person.

On abortion Trump correctly framed this debate as a State’s Right issue, and not a Federal matter, but the problem here is that the average American has no idea what any of that means and just knee-jerk parrots Roe v. Wade according to political indoctrinate lines.

The catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal and the egregious murderous scam that is the Ukrainian war were perfectly responded to by Trump; “Biden” was doomed on both topics to begin with, and with each passing word he looked ever more guilty of incompetence, war crimes and theft.

Speaking of theft, the usual Democrat talking points about “paying your fair share” and other taxation social engineering lies was trounced upon by Trump; he correctly reminded everyone about the reduction of all taxes and regulations under his leadership. He also touched upon reintroducing tariffs as a means of slashing all taxes while also balancing the budget — there have been increasing rumblings of late that Trump wants to completely abolish the IRS and end the con that is Federal income taxation; one can only hope against hope that this happens, as that single act would transform the American economy and usher in new levels of prosperity for the average person like nothing else could.

In terms of inflation, Trump barely needed to say much as most Americans, even the most brainwashed useful idiot leftists, acutely appreciate that the real CPI is out of control under the Bidenenko regime, by design.

The Southern Border exchanges were difficult to watch for obvious reasons. Even “Biden” could hardly bring himself to lie about something so blatantly egregious as a wide open border and the associated surging crime rates due to the illegal invaders, as well as the massive strain on the welfare system, hospitals, schools, police, etc. “Biden” is finishing his predecessors’ handiwork in ushering in the Cloward-Piven Stratagy on roids, and it is simply impossible to lie one’s way out of the irrefutable reality on the ground here. Trump did do a most excellent job pointing most of this out, and his rightful indignation was extremely well conveyed in his sense of urgency and anxious authenticity.

We could go on and on analyzing the rest of the shockingly mortifying debate, but really all there is to appreciate at this late stage of the end of empire is that “Biden” was installed off a stolen election in order to destroy American from within while deliberately demoralizing anyone paying an iota of attention to this Intelligence Industrial Complex farce of a slow burn coup from inside the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.

If there are just two presidential options in 2024, then the choice has never been clearer if one is so compelled as to vote.

In the words of the brilliant comedian George Carlin, “That's why they call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it.”

Except that now many more Americans have finally stirred awake from their collective slumber, realizing that the nightmare they are living through is all too real and going back to sleep ain’t much of an option, because no “leader” is going to fix this.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

