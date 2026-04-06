2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4hEdited

He went on the same diet my! Native American ancestors consumer for tens of thousands of years. I still do--plenty of salt

My doc said to take statins. I laughed in his face.

I'll be 80 in October.

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Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
3h

What a great story-good for him! He should ditch that PCP though.

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