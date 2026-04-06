For many years now this Substack has been providing cures for myriad diseases that the Medical-Industrial Complex claim are incurable; from the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, to Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other ailments, one of the key components of all of these protocols was always diet.

Every single reference to the following treatment approach…

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

…always stressed the importance of removing all sugars and carbohydrates, but what was generally not referenced in the aforementioned protocol for simplicity’s sake was that a ketogenic diet would be ideal for all kinds of reasons. Not just because Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are far more bioavailable when consumed with high fat meals, but also because of all the metabolic harms inflicted by poor diet, especially with processed GMO foods, are quite literally devastating America, and can easily and rapidly be reversed by a ketogenic diet.

From oncologists murdering patients with traditional “treatments” that are far likelier to torture cancer patients into premature deaths to cardiologists and general practitioners slowly poisoning their victims with gross medical consensus disinformation and deadly useless drugs like statins, the entire system is committing iatrocide, and, ultimately, mass democide.

One such case in point comes courtesy of a courageous and genuinely informed doctor by the name of Elie Jarrouge, MD, who exposes the entire medical charade for what it really is, concluding his cautionary tale of hope, survival and thriving with a stark warning about doctors who refuse to believe their very own eyes even after their patients completely reverse their conditions precisely by refusing to comply with bad doctoring; to wit:

New patient story.



This one will challenge everything you think you know about medicine.



Bill is 62.



6 years ago (left picture), his doctors told him:



“Go home and enjoy whatever time you have left. There is nothing more we can do.”



He just went snowshoeing. 🧵 At 56, he was:



• Wheelchair bound

• Functionally quadriplegic

• 320 lbs

• On endless medications



Not one condition. Multiple complex and debilitating diagnoses. 👇 Diagnoses:



• Myasthenia gravis

• Dilated cardiomyopathy (heart failure with EF 30%)

• Arrhythmias (Atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia)

• Pulmonary embolism

• Antiphospholipid syndrome

• POTS



Seen by multiple specialists at a top academic center. Primary care. Neurology. Rheumatology. Cardiology.



Their conclusion?



“We’ve done everything we can.”



“Enjoy whatever time you have left.”



That’s where most stories end.



We’re talking about a guy who was very athletic and fit as the picture below shows before he got sick. His wife refused to accept that.



She started researching. She took over the kitchen.



Elimination diet first.

Then strict carnivore (Lion’s Diet).



Meat. Salt. Bone broth.

Nothing else.



For 12 months. What happened next shouldn’t happen according to conventional thinking.



Within 6 weeks:



He started getting his strength back.



He got out of the wheelchair.



Not because a doctor adjusted his medications.



Because his wife changed what was on his plate. At 12 months:



• Down 100 lbs

• Hiking

• Cycling

• Fully active



From “enjoy whatever time you have left” to fully alive. Today, at 62, he is 195 lbs with:



• Heart failure: Gone

• Myasthenia gravis: Gone

• POTS: Gone

• Systematically coming off medications



This winter he went snowshoeing.



Look at that photo again. That’s not weight loss. That’s a different life. Here’s where it gets uncomfortable.



Some of his doctors looked at the labs, the imaging, the chart and said:



“Your lifestyle changes likely saved your life.”



His primary care doctor still tells him he’s killing himself with his diet.



The concern? His cholesterol. LDL ~ 300. Let that sink in.



A man goes from wheelchair-bound and multi-system disease to active, independent, and off medications.



And the focus is his LDL.



We are so obsessed with numbers we’ve forgotten to recognize health. Even his cardiologist told me that his myasthenia gravis could have been caused by lifelong statin therapy that he used to be on.



But his PCP?



Still tells him he’s killing himself.



Ignores the 125 lb weight loss.

Ignores the remission in heart failure and myasthenia gravis.



Ignores the fact that a wheelchair-bound man is now hiking mountains. Bill didn’t get better because of the system, but because one person refused to give up on him.



Food did what four specialists couldn’t.



Most will say: “That’s just one case.”



Exactly.



One case that should make every physician stop and ask:



Why aren’t we trying this first? Source

To answer the good doctor’s question of why most physicians are not trying cures that actually work: most physicians are brainwashed in their medical schools to pump patients full of deadly drugs and never even consider treating the underlying conditions because the real profit margins are in said drugs and surgeries.

Neither willful nor innocent ignorance is in any way a legal excuse for iatrocide.

Do NOT comply.

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