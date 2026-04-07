In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal crowdsourcing of repurposed drugs success stories comes another incredible healing occurrence that just landed in my inbox.

The person granted permission to share the following with redactions:

Transcript for easier reading:

Don't want to make this public. But I purchased fenbendazole and pet mectin from you several times for my son who had stage 1 colon cancer. Gave him petmectin and fenbendazole and dandelion extract plus vitamins C, D, E and a no sugar diet. This morning he got the news that the doc could not even find the original polyps and there is no cancer! So more anecdotal evidence. Thank you for your amazing substack and the products. I have recommended you to many! ◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️◼️

It is important to stress that the diet was correctly addressed during the aforementioned treatment, with a twin-pronged approach of breaking down the cancer with repurposed compounds and concurrently removing all sugars in order to starve the cells and associated metastization as per the Warburg Effect…

…and now thanks to his knowledgable mother, a son’s colon cancer has gone into full remission.

And here is the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as GOF viral releases, the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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