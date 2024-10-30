In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures comes a new quartet of absolutely amazing success stories.

Yesterday’s article on Ivermectin as a wound healer…

…inspired the following comment:

What we may deduce is that both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole administered orally will cure dermatological conditions, not limited to skin cancers.

The next comment reinforces what many of this Substack’s subscribers have been experiencing in terms of tumor reduction, en route to full cancer remission:

Fenbendazole does work, and we await Lew’s next update which would come as little surprise to read about a full remission diagnosis!

The fact that we are seeing such outstanding results in late stage cancer cases further demonstrates that oncologists’ life expectancy opinions should never ever be believed, and that taking back responsibility for one’s life is the best possible means of escaping all but certain iatrogenic outcomes courtesy of the Medical Industrial Complex.

We have also seen many anecdotal pet success stories here incorporating a modified ‘New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol’, with the next comment further showing just how incredibly effective this k9 cancer treatment approach really is:

Chemotherapy is big business not just for humans, but for pets as well, and we know the truth about just how ineffective and incredibly unsafe this treatment strategy really is…

…the best thing E.Y. could have done for his beloved German Shepard was to use a completely safe and legitimately effective repurposed drug approach. An update on the dog’s condition would be much appreciated.

The final comment is a kind of three-in-one success stories that is so inspirational:

And yes, these are very sad days in America when inexpensive treatments that genuinely work are being hidden from the public.

Most, if not all cancer sufferers using this alternative treatment approach become ‘miracle patients,’ and end up cancer survivors.

All of these anecdotal success stories must be actively disseminated so that everyone may be helped, so please share far and wide what may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

