Readers of this Substack appreciate that the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin is an integral component of the synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure protocol…

…and seemingly every day we have a growing number of research studies showing ever more healing properties of this wonder drug.

In a study entitled, Mechanisms of ivermectin-induced wound healing, researchers evaluated the wound healing properties of ivermectin cream using histochemistry and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay techniques, and they concluded:

Ivermectin promotes wound healing partly through modulation of the inflammatory process and the levels of Transforming Growth Factor-Beta 1 and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor. Low doses of ivermectin cream have the potential to be used in treating wounds with minimal scar tissue formation.

This is completely unsurprising, especially given that this Substack’s subscribers had previously shared how Ivermectin cured their skin conditions; for example:

In a research study entitled, Ivermectin inhibits AMPA receptor-mediated excitotoxicity in cultured motor neurons and extends the life span of a transgenic mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, researchers prefaced their thesis with the following:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a late onset neurodegenerative disease caused by the degeneration of motor neurons in the motor cortex, brainstem and spinal cord. This results in a progressive muscle weakness and atrophy followed by paralysis and leading to the death of the patient within 2 to 5 years after diagnosis. […] In this study, we focused on the potential role of ATP and its receptors as several lines of evidence suggest that ATP can modulate motor neuron excitability.

They theorized that Ivermectin could cure ALS, and possibly even serve as a life extension therapy:

We investigated whether modulation of P2 receptors could influence AMPA receptor-mediated excitotoxicity in an in vitro culture system using PPADS, ivermectin and Cibacron Blue 3G-A (CB). We further investigated whether ivermectin was protective against hypoxia/hypoglycemia in vitro and verified whether this substance could extend the life span in a transgenic animal model for ALS.

With gerontology research on a decades-long quest for the fountain of youth, what if life extension, just like the “elusive” cancer cure, already existed right before our very eyes?

Well, it appears that Ivermectin may truly be the most miraculous compound of all; with the researchers arriving at a truly bombshell conclusion:

Complete protection was found after preincubation of the motor neurons with ivermectin or Cibacron Blue 3G-A. Preincubation with both P2X4 modulators did not influence the number or Ca2+ permeability of the AMPA receptors and addition during kainate stimulation alone had no effect. Preincubation with a low concentration of ATP, the natural agonist of the P2X4 receptor, also protected the motor neurons against a subsequent excitotoxic stimulation, while high concentrations of ATP were toxic. Moreover, ivermectin increased the toxicity of low ATP concentrations, indicating that ivermectin can potentiate the effect of ATP on its receptor. Ivermectin and ATP also protected against hypoxia/hypoglycemia. To further investigate the relevance of these findings for ALS, we treated SOD1(G93A)-mice, a transgenic animal model for familial ALS, with ivermectin. This resulted in an extension of the life span of these mice with almost 10%. We conclude that ivermectin induces a mechanism in motor neurons, in vivo and in vitro, that protects against subsequent excitotoxic insults. Our in vitro data indicate that this protective mechanism is due to the potentiation by ivermectin of an effect of ATP mediated by the P2X4 receptor.

To reiterate, Ivermectin increased mice lifespan by 10%, and protected against excitotoxic insults which may very well lead to a cure for neurodegenerative diseases like ALS.

Also, it is no coincidence that Ivermectin has the ability to prevent tau hyperphosphorylation, and thus offers potential neuroprotective effects via a direct approach to addressing the core pathology of Alzheimer's Disease (AD). By inhibiting the formation of neurofibrillary tangles (plaques), Ivermectin could slow the progression of neurodegeneration in AD.

Is it any wonder then that BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime were not only desperate to keep Ivermectin out of the public’s eye, but to completely and utterly denigrate it at every possible opportunity with wholly fraudulent “studies…”

..imagine if Ivermectin were allowed to be used as the PSYOP-19 treatment, then not only would the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” never have been granted the criminal and fraudulent Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but all of these various diseases like cancer, AD, ALS, various dermatological conditions, etc. & etc. & etc, and even the common cold would have been all but eradicated overnight.

What would happen to the “Trust the Science” scam and the associated “Safe and Effective” Modified mRNA poisons that they continue to aggressively promote to this very day (for the various adverse events that the very same Modified mRNA platforms are causing) despite never passing a single animal trial?

What would happen to BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow in cancer “treatments?”

What would the Medical Industrial Complex ever do if an inexpensive repurposed drug like Ivermectin really worked as a true panacea?

What would happen to the New World Order globopedo depopulation program if the truth finally got out?

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline