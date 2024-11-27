This Substack has been warning for quite some time of the various eugenics programs around the world disguised as virtuous and magnanimous statist assisted suicide schemes…

Elites engineering their 4th Industrial Revolution social credit score A.I. systems to determine which Genetically Modified Human (GMH) slaves are fit to live or qualify for recycling has finally arrived.

This Substack has been covering the horror show technocommunist dystopia that is Canada, with a particular emphasis on their medical assistance in dying (MAID) democide program.

…we now have further proof that this technocratic democide horror show is a globalist program to depopulate the planet; to wit:

Shadowy dark money behind the assisted suicide/euthanasia bill connected to American global population reduction organisations

This is one of the most sinister things I've ever discovered.

Kim Leadbeater, who sponsored this bill, is the Chair of More in Common UK - incidentally not recorded on the Register of MPs interests (https://members.parliament.uk/members/commons/interests/publications…)

More in Common has been pushing a lot of the polling in favour of assisted suicide in the media recently.

This whole campaign is obviously extremely well funded. They have way more publicity than the anti-euthanasia side, e.g. seemingly hiring out half the billboards on London Underground - especially at Westminster where the tunnels are full of them!

So who funds More in Common?

This is where things get super creepy.

The More in Common global website shows that they are funded by various groups. One of their primary funders listed is the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

This organisation has had as one of its core aims, for many decades, the depopulation of the planet. Since 1967 they have given nearly half a billion dollars through their Population Program.

https://moreincommon.com/about-us/funding/…

https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationBrochureEnglish.pdf

See e.g. their detailed "Population Program Strategic Plan" from 2004:

"Many areas of urgent need remain" in "reducing population growth rates"!

Most of this is for the developing world - note that they are actually aiming for Asia to have a below replacement fertility rate - but killing people in the developed world will also help!

https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationProgramStrategicPlan.pdf

This isn't incidental. Their brochure on the entire program says that one of their two core aims is depopulation:

https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationBrochureEnglish.pdf

More in Common also has the European Climate Foundation as a major donor (depopulation is an enormous part of climate activism, recall) and - you guessed it - George Soros' Open Society Foundations. I don't think we need to add much more at this point.

Remember that a key argument for euthanasia historically has been the economic burden of elderly people, and now they are seen as an environmental burden too.

This is why the Netherlands has been moving towards allowing euthanasia simply for people with a "completed life" from around 70 years old or so.

Remember Baroness Warnock, who had a huge influence on medical ethics policy in the UK, suggested that dementia sufferers may have a "duty" to die!

https://telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/2983652/Baroness-Warnock-Dementia-sufferers-may-have-a-duty-to-die.html

Or recall Jacques Attali, the prominent European statesman and former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development:

“As soon as he gets beyond 60-65 years of age, man lives beyond his capacity to produce, and he costs society a lot of money … euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of our future societies.”

The rest of More in Common is par for the course: their global board is full of WEF types and the usual suspects (https://moreincommon.com/about-us/governance/…). No big surprises.

So the question we have to ask is: what role is the euthanasia bill playing in the global depopulation agenda spearheaded by More in Common's backers? What role is More in Common playing in this? And what role is Kim Leadbeater - who has not listed More in Common on the register of interests - playing too?

More of a deep dive here:

