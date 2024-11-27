Shadowy Dark Money Behind The Assisted Suicide/Euthanasia Bill Connected to American Global Population Reduction Organizations
This Substack has been warning for quite some time of the various eugenics programs around the world disguised as virtuous and magnanimous statist assisted suicide schemes…
…we now have further proof that this technocratic democide horror show is a globalist program to depopulate the planet; to wit:
This is one of the most sinister things I've ever discovered.
Kim Leadbeater, who sponsored this bill, is the Chair of More in Common UK - incidentally not recorded on the Register of MPs interests (https://members.parliament.uk/members/commons/interests/publications…)
More in Common has been pushing a lot of the polling in favour of assisted suicide in the media recently.
This whole campaign is obviously extremely well funded. They have way more publicity than the anti-euthanasia side, e.g. seemingly hiring out half the billboards on London Underground - especially at Westminster where the tunnels are full of them!
So who funds More in Common?
This is where things get super creepy.
The More in Common global website shows that they are funded by various groups. One of their primary funders listed is the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.
This organisation has had as one of its core aims, for many decades, the depopulation of the planet. Since 1967 they have given nearly half a billion dollars through their Population Program.
https://moreincommon.com/about-us/funding/…
https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationBrochureEnglish.pdf
See e.g. their detailed "Population Program Strategic Plan" from 2004:
"Many areas of urgent need remain" in "reducing population growth rates"!
Most of this is for the developing world - note that they are actually aiming for Asia to have a below replacement fertility rate - but killing people in the developed world will also help!
https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationProgramStrategicPlan.pdf
This isn't incidental. Their brochure on the entire program says that one of their two core aims is depopulation:
https://hewlett.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/PopulationBrochureEnglish.pdf
More in Common also has the European Climate Foundation as a major donor (depopulation is an enormous part of climate activism, recall) and - you guessed it - George Soros' Open Society Foundations. I don't think we need to add much more at this point.
Remember that a key argument for euthanasia historically has been the economic burden of elderly people, and now they are seen as an environmental burden too.
This is why the Netherlands has been moving towards allowing euthanasia simply for people with a "completed life" from around 70 years old or so.
Remember Baroness Warnock, who had a huge influence on medical ethics policy in the UK, suggested that dementia sufferers may have a "duty" to die!
https://telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/2983652/Baroness-Warnock-Dementia-sufferers-may-have-a-duty-to-die.html
Or recall Jacques Attali, the prominent European statesman and former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development:
“As soon as he gets beyond 60-65 years of age, man lives beyond his capacity to produce, and he costs society a lot of money … euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of our future societies.”
The rest of More in Common is par for the course: their global board is full of WEF types and the usual suspects (https://moreincommon.com/about-us/governance/…). No big surprises.
So the question we have to ask is: what role is the euthanasia bill playing in the global depopulation agenda spearheaded by More in Common's backers? What role is More in Common playing in this? And what role is Kim Leadbeater - who has not listed More in Common on the register of interests - playing too?
More of a deep dive here:
Now that we have even more irrefutable proof that the global depopulation operation is accelerating, there is a simple solution to all of this planetary menticide, iatrocide and ultimately democide: get as healthy as you possibly can.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Wow, unbelievable hubris in these people. I suppose they never look at themselves as disposable because they may be a drain on society.
I really don't see much of pushback against this. Young people have been conditioned that any sort of physical pain/ illness is not acceptable. Young women are now terrified to be pregnant and give birth. If people do not realize that pain and suffering are part of the human experience, well then, the simply "humane" solution is a planned death.