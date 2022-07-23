Elites engineering their 4th Industrial Revolution social credit score A.I. systems to determine which Genetically Modified Human (GMH) slaves are fit to live or qualify for recycling has finally arrived.

Well, not exactly just yet: fully operational X Everything App social credit score systems, subcutaneous and/or aerosolized nano technologies are required.

In the meantime, the transhumanist pillar of “granting” the GMH the “freedom” to suicide, more at sending the own-nothing-and-be-happy slaves off to the next life as a direct function of their algorithmic societal value parameters is today being crudely yet most effectively implemented in the WEF “penetrated” technocommunist nation of Canada.

Since last year, Canadian law, in all its majesty, has allowed both the rich as well as the poor to kill themselves if they are too poor to continue living with dignity. In fact, the ever-generous Canadian state will even pay for their deaths. What it will not do is spend money to allow them to live instead of killing themselves.

To the psychotic Canadian government anything and everything may be classified as an “illness,” not limited to poverty itself.

The One World Government and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime have been deploying their various behavioral psychology mass formation fear and indoctrination schemes, ranging from identity politics to “climate change” to critical race theory to the sterilizing sex mutilation agenda in LKGBTQ+ to their ”pandemic” scams; these very same dark forces are now attempting to normalize a society-wide Hemlock Society world in which everyone qualifies for State sponsored and promoted suicide.

In today’s reality inversion world, all meanings and truths are, just like “gender,” completely fluid; in other words, slavery is freedom, disease is health, SADS is expected, suicide is life, and any and everything may be deemed “valid” by a deranged State programmed postmodern and posthuman hyper-subjectivity.

Much of this “truth fluidity” can be traced back to the French radical communist intellectuals that were imported into American and Canadian universities in the 1970s by the CIA. Their discipline was called post-structuralism, or postmodernism. They had the magical ability to “deconstruct” any history, fact and truth. They were the hipper and cooler update to the pernicious neo-Marxism of the Frankfurt School, also imported into North America by the very same pernicious forces that would later become the unconstitutional and criminal three letter agency known as the CIA.

Around the same time as the radical French intelligentsia was indoctrinating young impressionable minds that were destined to become future “leaders,” a most dangerous futurist closely working with the French government was hard at work sowing the transhumanist Death Cult seeds. Jacques Attali was instrumental in informing the WEF agenda as espoused by the likes of Yuval Noah Harari; to wit:

”The future will be about finding a way to reduce the population. We start with the old, because as soon as they exceed 60-65 years, people live longer than they produce and that costs society dearly. Then the weak, then the useless that do not help society because there will always be more of them, and above all, ultimately, the stupid. Euthanasia will have to be an essential tool in our future societies, in all cases. Of course we will not be able to execute people or build camps. We get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. Overpopulation, and mostly useless, is something that is too costly economically. Socially, too, it is much better when the human machine comes to an abrupt standstill than when it gradually deteriorates. Neither will we be able to test millions upon millions of people for their intelligence, you bet that! We will find or cause something a pandemic targeting certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus affecting the old or the fat, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and stupid will believe in it and seek treatment. We will have made sure that treatment is in place, treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots then takes care of itself: You go to the slaughter by yourself." Jacques Attali (1981) Source: [The future of life – Jacques Attali, 1981] Interviews with Michel Salomon, Les Visages de l’avenir collection, éditions Seghers.

One World Government errand boy and WEF “penetrator” Justin Trudeau has quite literally been ordered to take execute the various transhumanist goals and depopulation targets from Attali’s playbook; to wit:

As with most slippery slopes, it all began with a strongly worded denial that it exists. In 2015, the Supreme Court of Canada reversed 22 years of its own jurisprudence by striking down the country’s ban on assisted suicide as unconstitutional, blithely dismissing fears that the ruling would ‘initiate a descent down a slippery slope into homicide’ against the vulnerable as founded on ‘anecdotal examples’. The next year, Parliament duly enacted legislation allowing euthanasia, but only for those who suffer from a terminal illness whose natural death was ‘reasonably foreseeable’.

Trudeau and his criminal cabinet only operate from technocratic slippery slopes: from cancelling dissenting views to illegally shutting down “domestic terrorist” trucker bank accounts to PSYOP-19 mandates to “climate change” tyranny, Canada is breaking out the Great Reset agenda at breakneck speed.

And the Great Reset agenda could never be fully implemented without a cutting edge eugenics program firmly in place.

It only took five years for the proverbial slope to come into view, when the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, a sweeping euthanasia law which repealed the ‘reasonably foreseeable’ requirement – and the requirement that the condition should be ‘terminal’. Now, as long as someone is suffering from an illness or disability which ‘cannot be relieved under conditions that you consider acceptable’, they can take advantage of what is now known euphemistically as ‘medical assistance in dying’ (MAID for short) for free.

Again, “illnesses” and “disabilities” can and will be (mis)construed in the spirit of “truth fluidity” to play right into the depopulation and control agenda.

Not coincidentally, Canada has some of the lowest social care spending of any industrialised country, palliative care is only accessible to a minority, and waiting times in the public healthcare sector can be unbearable, to the point where the same Supreme Court which legalised euthanasia declared those waiting times to be a violation of the right to life back in 2005.

The captured Canadian Supreme Court cleverly plays both sides of the ethics chimera, knowing full well the hellscape that they have set in motion:

Many in the healthcare sector came to the same conclusion. Even before Bill C-7 was enacted, reports of abuse were rife. A man with a neurodegenerative disease testified to Parliament that nurses and a medical ethicist at a hospital tried to coerce him into killing himself by threatening to bankrupt him with extra costs or by kicking him out of the hospital, and by withholding water from him for 20 days. Virtually every disability rights group in the country opposed the new law. To no effect: for once, the government found it convenient to ignore these otherwise impeccably progressive groups. Since then, things have only gotten worse. A woman in Ontario was forced into euthanasia because her housing benefits did not allow her to get better housing which didn’t aggravate her crippling allergies. Another disabled woman applied to die because she ‘simply cannot afford to keep on living’. Another sought euthanasia because Covid-related debt left her unable to pay for the treatment which kept her chronic pain bearable – under the present government, disabled Canadians got $600 in additional financial assistance during Covid; university students got $5,000.

Remember, the early stages of PSYOP-19 were about senicide, which served to discharge pensions and other liabilities while simultaneously returning all assets back into the financial system when highly indebted heirs pay everything back with newfound windfalls from their deceased relatives.

Then it was the deployment of the DEATHVAX™, with those nearing retirement age and the elderly once again initially comprising the bulk of exploding all-cause mortality, VAIDS, SADS, cancers, prion-based diseases, and other slow kill bioweapon adverse events.

And with the recent DEATHVAX™ EUA approval for infants and children, we are now deep into the sterilization and infanticide phase of the Great Reset.

When the family of a 35-year-old disabled man who resorted to euthanasia arrived at the care home where he lived, they encountered ‘urine on the floor… spots where there was feces on the floor… spots where your feet were just sticking. Like, if you stood at his bedside and when you went to walk away, your foot was literally stuck.’ According to the Canadian government, the assisted suicide law is about ‘prioritis[ing] the individual autonomy of Canadians’; one may wonder how much autonomy a disabled man lying in his own filth had in weighing death over life.

Since PSYOP-19, care homes and hospitals for the average citizen have been transformed into death camps. Those invoking their bodily autonomy rights as pertaining to this euthanasia bill will also be enjoying downgraded medical facilities; at least they will most likely not suffer death by Remdesivir and intubation. But they will most probably get a death row midazolam cocktail, same as the UK government deployed to murder geriatrics during PSYOP-19, same as what the American prison system is fond of administering for executions.

The very same government that stripped bodily autonomy by forcing deadly EUA slow kill bioweapon injections is now all of a sudden concerned with individual autonomy of Canadians? Certainly, but only when it comes to granting them the “autonomy” to suicide themselves as per the technocommunist eugenicist ideologues like Jacques Attali, Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, et al.

And it invariably always seemingly comes down to that very fiat which is conjured out of thin air by the central banks that they happen to control. Or so it seems. No, this is not about money. Money is nothing more than social engineering.

Despite the Canadian government’s insistence that assisted suicide is all about individual autonomy, it has also kept an eye on its fiscal advantages. Even before Bill C-7 entered into force, the country’s Parliamentary Budget Officer published a report about the cost savings it would create: whereas the old MAID regime saved $86.9 million per year – a ‘net cost reduction’, in the sterile words of the report – Bill C-7 would create additional net savings of $62 million per year. Healthcare, particular for those suffering from chronic conditions, is expensive; but assisted suicide only costs the taxpayer $2,327 per ‘case’. And, of course, those who have to rely wholly on government-provided Medicare pose a far greater burden on the exchequer than those who have savings or private insurance.

The Canadian government could care less about fiscal advantages. It can get infinite fiat infusions just like the American government does via their central bank and various other shadow book black ops money laundering schemes.

The taxpayer is the State’s source of food. It is not money in the form of taxes that the State steals, it is very life force of the enslaved citizen that is extracted as a means of controlling the debt-slave tax mule.

“Death and Taxes” simply paved and “paid” the way for “Trust the Science”. And Bill C-7 simply broadens this social engineering with an especially thin veneer of Scientism and State “altruism” that is always sold as for the greater societal good.

“Free” DEATHVAX™ servings are anything but free, and require the slave to be forced via threat of violence to pay taxes that in turn fund their own demise.

This government subterfuge is sold back to average taxpayer through fear and virtue.

“Death and Taxes” and “Trust the Science” are implanted into the minds of poor and struggling people such that they rationalize their untenable financial lives as inescapable and utterly hopeless. Government and Central Bank induced hyperinflation (a stealth tax) is here. People are in debt. Debt compounds pain. Pain fosters suicidal ideation. Suicidal ideation increases (mis)diagnoses. (Mis)diagnoses result in “illnesses”. “Illnesses” satisfy Bill C-7. Bill C-7 accelerates depopulation.

The same governments that pretend to work for their perpetually indebted taxpayers whose financial lives are ruined by said governments and their (central) bankster partners-in-crime.

And that very debt and theft via taxes is precisely what subsidizes all kinds of unlawful operations; to wit:

And yet Canada’s lavishly subsidised media, with some honourable exceptions, has expressed remarkably little curiosity about the open social murder of citizens in one of the world’s wealthiest countries. Perhaps, like many doctors, journalists are afraid of being accused of being ‘unprogressive’ for questioning the new culture of death, a fatal accusation in polite circles. Canada’s public broadcaster, which in 2020 reassured Canadians that there was ‘no link between poverty, choosing medically assisted death’, has had little to say about any of the subsequent developments.

As the media ever so subtly promotes medically assisted death, not quite yet saying aloud the underlying truth of this democide program: state assisted suicide is an excellent means of not only discharging debt, unfunded liabilities, pensions, etc., but also of decarbonizing the useless eaters.

The system is carefully designed to increase the propensity for a person to suffer into debt. Debt in turn greatly increases the chances of experiencing mental illness:

Next year, the floodgates will open even further when those suffering from mental illness – another disproportionately poor group – become eligible for assisted suicide, although enthusiastic doctors and nurses have already pre-empted the law. There is already talk of allowing ‘mature minors’ access to euthanasia too – just think of the lifetime savings. But remember, slippery slopes are always a fallacy.

Mental illness slots perfectly into Attali’s, “We get rid of them by making them believe that it is for their own good. “

Ritualistic mass slow bio-suicides as essential tools.

That is precisely how PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE works: getting people to believe that “humanity is the scourge” due to trace 420ppm levels of CO2. Brainwash the debt-slave tax mules into believing the climate hoax, and they have a greater propensity for fear, stress, and self-loathing.

This also perfectly accords with Attali’s, “Euthanasia will have to be an essential tool in our future societies, in all cases.”

With the passing of Canada’s monstrous Bill C-7, we are now being provided a most excellent glimpse into exactly what this technocratic “future societies” will look like.

No bill is required for a person to kill themselves, ingest any substance, farm any land, exercise their natural freedoms, protect their private property rights, etc. & etc.

No human being should ever have to pay anyone a red cent from the fruits of their labors.

So long as no one is being harmed, should we be asking the government for permission to do anything whatsoever?

The crux of the matter is that the governments themselves are illegitimate, and, as such, criminal. These governments pass their bills to further indoctrinate and enslave humanity.

We certainly do not need permission to restore these governments back to their original function: to serve We the People in the most basic and essential ways, not vice-versa.

No one needs to ask the government for permission to suicide, or do anything else for that matter.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

