2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice P. Liddell's avatar
Alice P. Liddell
Feb 22, 2024

In Canada with MAiD (medically assisted death), you don't have to be terminally ill to qualify for a lethal injection. Can be disabled, elderly and lonely, or chronically ill.

And the Trillium Gift of Life Network in the province contacts the soon to be killed person to ask for their organs. Ontario, thru Trillium, immediately moved to the forefront of organ and tissue donation thru MAiD, becoming the first jurisdiction in the world to proactively reach out to discuss donation. This provides more time for testing donor organs and better matching with recipients.

To me this is all sick. It seems like it serves an organ harvesting agenda. Many of the patients wouldn't even be dying of it weren't for lethal injection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Stan's avatar
Stan
Feb 22, 2024Edited

They certainly do want us dead. What’s happening in Canada should come as a surprise to no one who’s been paying attention. If they can’t kill you with the experimental injection, or with an equally experimental, purposely released virus, then they will offer you “medical assistance in dying“. This is exactly what any thinking person should expect from “the Total State”. This is what happens when you turn your life over to The State, when you exchange essential liberty for temporary security.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture