This Substack has been warning about PSYOP-MUSK for many years now…

PSYOP-MUSK On Tucker Carlson 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · April 18, 2023 This substack has previously exposed Elon Musk as a Deep State creation. This is the man that was funded by theft via taxes, who laundered stocks in order to “acquire” Twitter and whose fortune really went parabolic due to the “pandemic.” Read full story

…and the recent fallout with President Trump…

…well, things just got even worse, and the bromance between President Trump and his main MAGA squeeze has now gone from bad to worse:

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk? Trump: I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know? You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon; wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies. But Elon’s very upset that the EV mandate is gonna be terminated. And you know what? When you look at it— who wants — not everyone wants electric cars. I don’t want an electric car…

And PSYOP-MUSK’s reply:

President Trump is absolutely correct in stopping this theft via “income” taxation to subsidize the likes of PSYOP-MUSK.

If you want to drive an e-shitbox Tesla, then why should We the People be stolen from for that?

Yours truly replied to this X post with the following:

The sick irony here is that PSYOP-MUSK's money mostly comes from taxpayer theft in the form of subsidies. "His" money is ultimately We the People's money. He is melting down because President Trump is putting the kibosh on the scandalous EV mandate.

It is important to appreciate that PSYOP-MUSK’s family has been scheming to impose a technocratic NWO globopedo system on humanity for many generations now, with his NeuraLink program as the ultimate merging of man and machine to be ruled by his X Everything App AI-driven social credit score one world government system:

So what is this American Party threat really all about then?

The genetically modified people having a VOICE as they are depopulated by the very same “vaccines” that PSYOP-MUSK was shilling?

Is the world’s “richest” man really failing the IQ test of life by subjecting himself to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” like he admitted…

…or is he really in on it?

In other words:

Just like every good psyop requires the disinformation to be sprinkled in with the truth (think: Qanon), we have PSYOP-MUSK’s Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers feeding him very clever messaging by calling out their very own Uniparty all while dividing and conquering a rapidly splintering MAGA movement:

This Substack has been warning everyone for years…

The feigned panic for PSYOP-MUSK must be “palpable” as Deutsche Bank just reported a significant Q2 deliveries miss for Tesla as a function of subsidies as well as both the MAGA and leftist backlashes converging into weaker overall sales. And at the market open today Tesla shares fell over 7%.

Let us hope that President Trump finally sees through this whole PSYOP-MUSK operation, and also sees through all of the other Intelligence-Industrial Complex operatives that have been sent in to influence him and his administration:

Here is hoping against hope that President Trump finally realizes exactly who is infiltrating his administration, and that he unleashes the DOGE monster on them all.

Do NOT comply.

Let us celebrate July 4th early by using code PATRIOT20 for 20% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The JULY 4th SALE ends Sunday, July 6th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code PATRIOT20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X