2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
1h

Apologies, (most) typos edited.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
1h

The quintessential pied piper:

He has been at the forefront of expanding our current military-industrial surveillance state with Starlink satellites that operate on NATO’s C-band frequency, along with championing transhumanist initiatives like Neuralink.

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/asheville

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture