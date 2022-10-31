This substack has since the recent Twitter “acquisition” been busily exposing the fraudster and “world’s richest man” Elon PSYOP-MUSK.

From the above articles we know that PSYOP-MUSK is perfectly aligned with the WEF and UN agendas.

Did PSYOP-MUSK not only merely support PSYOP-19, and the associated DEATHVAX™, or was he also actively involved in its rollout, and even R&D?

To be unequivocally clear indeed.

Like most things PSYOP-MUSK, his various efforts are complete failures if not for taxpayer theft gov funding, but he always seems to conveniently and coincidentally materialize during quite literally every single One World Government plot:

From an article by Fierce Pharma entitled Tesla teams up with CureVac to make 'RNA microfactories' for COVID-19 shot:

German vaccine maker CureVac has lost some shine in the race for a COVID-19 shot after other mRNA-based hopefuls have captured regulators' attention. Even so, CureVac has reportedly snared a big partner to help build its game-changing RNA "printers" that could turn global interest back in its favor. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the electric carmaker had signed on with CureVac to make portable molecular RNA printers—what Musk appeared to refer to as "RNA microfactories"—to help produce doses of the German vaccine maker's COVID-19 shot candidate.

Your free speech “savior” is anything but.

PSYOP-MUSK is an integral Deep State character that will yet again be deployed as a shill for the upcoming agendas at the most opportune times as he continues to gain the trust of conservatives, thus more effectively duping them a la Mister Operation Warp Speed.

CureVac says its mRNA vaccine candidates direct cells to make proteins or antigens against various diseases. The platform encapsulates mRNA in a shell of lipid nanoparticles to protect it for delivery. The RNA printer itself—essentially a vaccine production device—can make “more than a hundred thousand doses” in a couple of weeks, the biotech says. It could work in a hospital pharmacy to help produce personalized medicines, for instance, as well as in outbreak regions. […] Another mRNA-based COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and BioNTech reported pre-print data from a 45-patient phase 1/2 trial earlier this week showing its vaccine successfully produced antibodies against the virus.

And there you have it: PSYOP-MUSK and the “Safe and Effective” slow kill bioweapons, with all of the surviving genetically modified humans primed for their social credit score ported Neuralink.

Do NOT comply.