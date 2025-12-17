2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Mike Hamilton
COVID vaccine

Let me explain the vaccine so everyone can understand it. A virus enters your body’s cells and instructs the cells to make viral proteins which then attach to the cell's surface and attract immune cells to it . The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines enter your body’s cells and instruct the cells to make viral proteins which then attach to the cell's surface and attract immune cells to it . There, now do you understand the difference! What could possibly go wrong? It would be absolutely criminal to force children to take an experimental vaccine to prevent an illness that poses no risk to healthy children and claim it is necessary to achieve “herd immunity”. In almost all cases natural immunity is better than vaccine induced immunity. Children should be in schools, without masks, passing their snot around, and not “social” distancing (Whatever the hell that means!). Their job is to develop their immune system by being exposed to the hundreds of viruses that they are destined to be exposed to so they can develop their immunity when they are young and healthy.(Period!) Another child has died needlessly, 3 days after a Covid vaccine. https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-investigating-13-year-old-michigan-boys-death-after-covid-19-vaccination-officials_3874411.html?utm_source=pushengage

cg
Hey So basically I'm just gonna not take the vaccine I Know..... UGH I know... It's just that I'm not gonna take it is all HAHAHAHAHRHAHAHA HARAHARHARH.

