The MAHA movement is truly suffering from multiple personality disorder.

One day the captured FDA telegraphs that it will issue a ‘black box’ warning on the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

…and then a few days later the criminals over at the FDA walk that monumentally important safety warning decision right back…

Here is FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary back-peddling and lying, despite the Safety and Epidemiology Center within his own agency recommending the ‘black box’ warning:”

Clearly, Marty is unbothered by all of the death and destruction from his gene altering depopulation injections, so the naked democide must go on until further notice, but hey, his FDA will now admit to some of the “vaccine” deaths; in other words, a massive MAHA fail.

And then on the very same day we are treated to a massive MAHA win:

Yale Professor Harvey Risch, one of the top epidemiologists in the world and medical freedom movement hero, had previously been featured on this Substack…

…and the good doctor always advocated for both Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as early treatment options for COVID-19, because unlike his BigPharma compromised colleagues, he always knew that these repurposed drugs stop all viruses dead in their tracks.

Dr. Risch also knows about this Substack’s cancer cure protocol, which is why he was just named chair of President Trump’s Cancer Panel — this is a tremendous MAHA development, and could very well be the start to curing not just cancer, but many of the other ‘incurable’ diseases with inexpensive repurposed drugs, which, unlike, say, chemotherapy, have no negative side effects whatsoever and actually work.

And Dr. Risch also knows about Dr. Makis, and the many lives that he has saved; for example, here is his latest case study:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE, CBD Oil Testimonial - 82 year old TEXAS man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Reports after 5 months - almost all metastases are resolved!!



I can’t close out my 18 hour shift today without a Prostate Cancer success story!! 😂

STORY:

82 year old TEXAS man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer



In June 2025 he started:



Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1000mg/day

CBD Oil 100mg/day

Oncologist: Eligard x2 injections - March and July 2025



Results after 5 months:



Metastatic lymph nodes in chest and abdomen almost completely resolved!!



Rt upper paratracheal node 10mm (intense uptake) to 5mm (faint uptake)



Rt lower paratracheal node 12mm (intense uptake) to 6mm (faint uptake)



Lt perirenal lymph node 10mm (intense uptake) to 5mm (faint uptake).



Here we see synergy of Ivermectin + Fenbendazole + Hormone Therapy (Eligard)



From patient:



“Thank you so much!!! Your COVID Intel testimonies each morning have been such a tremendous encouragement these last few months...I just never imagined my dad would be one of those success stories! Words fail me! :)”



I am tired and my eyes are closing, it’s 5:30am and I think it’s time to finally go to bed, sorry folks...



Another wonderful day, another success story 😄

What a blessing to be involved in the cutting edge of Cancer Research...



Largest Ivermectin Cancer Group in the world!!



7600 Cancer patients and growing. 🙏 Source

So, one day MAHA promises to warn the world about deadly myocarditis and turbo cancer causing “vaccines,” then the next day these “vaccines” are suddenly once again ‘$afe and Effective’ enough, and then on that very same day a doctor that knows the grim BigPharma truths and can implement cancer cures that actually work is brought into the fold; in other words, this is totally schizophrenic MAHA.

And the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu that Dr. Risch may very well implement in his new role as chair of the President’s Cancer Panel?:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

