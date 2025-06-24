With the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict and Tump’s military strikes over the last few days…

…nothing is really what it seems.

And then all of a sudden Trump, who just yesterday was throwing around the term “regime change” during his usual social media trolling, suddenly announced a ceasefire:

Perhaps that is his “peace through strength” gambit, as he posted various images of himself on his Truth Social account:

Israel took full advantage of this “ceasefire” by ramping up attacks into the deadline:

An odd way to enter into a peace agreement:

With Iranian media confirming that during this last round of assassinations Israel managed to kill top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Siddiqi, all while the strikes continued to intensify:

While Trump continued to message that all is well between the two waring nations:

So it appeared to be a done deal:

Until it wasn’t…

…so, no ceasefire, except that if both sides stop bombing each other, then there could be a ceasefire, in theory, or some such:

Only for Iran to resume bombing Israel:

No one really knows what in the hell is going on now, and earlier today Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s foreign minister that the Kremlin is ready to help the Iranian people, while former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev claimed that "a number of countries" are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warhead.

And then the Iranian Foreign Minister decided to chime in, playing the blame game, saying no deal until they make a deal, or not:

And just to make things even more confusing, here is DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s assessment of Iran’s nuclear program from just a few months ago:

So, to recap: Trump celebrated annihilating Iran’s nuclear capabilities which didn’t exist a few months ago, except that for the last 41 years they were about to have nukes any second, but now with his ‘Operation Midnight Hammer' airstrikes there are no more nukes, all while Russia said it will just give Iran a nuclear warhead, then a ceasefire announcement was made, only to kick off even fiercer fighting as the deadline approached, and then Trump yet again declared a successful ceasefire:

This Substack is all for love, peace and prosperity for all nations, but no one in the public really knows what is going on at this point, and if they say they do, then they are more than likely lying.

And then all of a sudden the sirens started wailing again:

And so on, and so forth, and so it goes.

Developing, and developing, and developing…

Do NOT comply.

