A few days ago marked the official commencement of WW3…

…yesterday the CIA’s gigolo z-grade thespian puppet launched a dozen UK missiles into Russia:

Concurrent with this escalation, the CCP destroyed critical C-Lion1 and BCS Baltic undersea telecom cables linking Finland-Germany and Sweden-Lithuania:

The Danish Navy tracked down the CCP ship ‘NewNew Polar Bear’ which coincidentally departed from a Russian port and boarded it, concluding that the Chinese vessel caused the damage sabotage with its anchor.

And now Russia has significantly raised the stakes by deploying ICBM missiles for the first time ever in war operations, marking an important and historic development:

This is a direct provocation which serves to incite the criminal warmongering alliance known as NATO, and if this tit for tat continues, then the planet will be most assuredly be reduced to a thermonuclear wasteland.

The Ukrainian “president” was ordered to comment:

Another view of the growing violence:

It is important to note that the CIA orchestrated the 2014 Ukraine coup d'état, and it was NATO that broke their guarantees to never encroach upon Russian territory via Ukraine; in other words, Putin is being backed into a corner very aggressively now all because the sociopathic NWO globopedo Neocon warmongers refuse to cede power to the incoming Trump administration.

Even if the 25th Amendment is invoked to remove the senile ice cream licking pedo puppet criminal “Biden,” the cackling prostitute bubblehead vice-president will be no better as she takes direct orders from the very same 4th Branch of Government known as the Intelligence Industrial Complex.

The stock “markets” are cheerily in the green this morning, so clearly no one is taking any of this saber-rattling all too seriously, which is precisely how the world ends up casually going up in radioactive flames.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

