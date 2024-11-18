As this Substack warned previously, the fact that Trump won in a landslide…

…does not mean that America and the world are safe from the current “Biden” regime, and his neocon NWO globopedo warmongering Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers.

In the 11th hour, the outgoing administration has now approved the CIA’s gigolo thespian Ukraine “president” to deploy US missiles throughout Russia, thus sending the Doomsday Clock to unprecedented historical levels of danger well past 90 seconds to Midnight; in other words, we are well past the high point of the Cuban Missile Crisis, which was the last time the world was teetering on the edge of thermonuclear annihilation.

The senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo criminal puppet shuffled out of the rainforest to make this announcement on behalf of this owners…

Putin has been warning the world that the “Biden” administration’s owners would rather blow up the planet than cede power, and that Russia’s response would be proportionate:

The deranged lunatics in charge of America do not want Trump to put an end to all of their never-ending wars and coups, and are now in full-on desperation mode as their Ukrainian black ops money laundering operations will soon be over, and their network of bioweapons labs terminated.

To reiterate in summation:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

