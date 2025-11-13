This Substack has been exposing weather modification for many years now…

US3613992A - Weather Modification by Artificial Satellites (1971): Method for modifying wether using satellites.

US3564253A - Artificial Ion Cloud Method and Apparatus (1971): For creating artificial ion clouds to alter atmospheric conditions.

US4686605A - Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere (1987): This patent, linked to HAARP, describes a system for altering the ionosphere.

US20060201547A1 - Hurricane and Tornado Control Device (2006): A method of disrupting or controlling the energy of hurricanes and tornadoes.

US2007012532A1 - System and Method for Wind and Water Alteration (2007): Used to control atmospheric conditions, specifically rain and wind.

…and how various “natural” disasters may in fact be geoengineered…

…and now finally Tucker Carlson has begun exposing this:

If all of this is conspiracy “theory,” then why are certain states outright banning these deadly weather warfare operations?

…which brings us to Tucker Carlson’s latest episode that is absolutely must see.

The government has finally admitted that chemtrails are real. It’s called geoengineering and it’s far worse than anything you imagined. Dane Wigington explains.



(0:00) Introduction

(1:32) Are All These Strange Streaks in the Sky Chemicals Being Released Into the Air?

(12:26) Who Is Behind This?

(16:09) What Is the Government’s Position on Climate Engineering?

(23:42) Weather Control and Operation Popeye

(31:47) The US Military’s Role in Climate Engineering

(37:14) Why Is Wigington So Dedicated to This Research?

(39:05) The Mass Death of Insects and Trees Around the Globe

(44:56) The Government’s Biological Warfare Tests on Unknowing Americans

(48:01) Wigington’s Meeting With Gavin Newsom

(50:28) Is the Government Using Wildfires as a Climate Engineering Weapon?

(52:41) Has Congress Ever Attempted to Pass Legislation to Fight This?

(57:06) Is Climate Engineering Impacting Earth’s Animal Population?

(1:00:30) Where Can People Learn More?

And here are some especially interesting highlights:

Tucker: “What are these lines in the Sky that we have all seen?”



Dane: “Aluminium Nanoparticles”

“We took a flying Laboratory”



No longer a Conspiracy: we are all being sprayed like BUGS:

If you thought We the People were only being genetically modified and depopulated by the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” then you are not paying attention, because it is far worse than just poison injections:

The illegitimate Federal government and their 4th Branch of Government in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that is running America from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is waging a full spectrum war on We the People with “vaccines,” geoengineering, “climate change,” processed poison foods, entertainment, MSM news, spiritual subversion, etc. & etc. & etc.

Do NOT comply.

