Overview

Bill NH HB1700 (The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act) is an act in New Hampshire, USA which:

Prohibit[s]... the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and making penalties for violation of such prohibition.

To view the full bill, click here.

Summary of New Hampshire Bill HB1700

The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act of New Hampshire speaks to weather modification, stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), solar radiation modification (SRM), and other forms of deliberate geoengineering which involves polluting emissions. As the Bill states, this is to prevent damages to “human health and safety, the environment, agriculture, wildlife, aviation, state security, and the economy of the state of New Hampshire.”

The Bill aims to heavily penalize “SAI geoengineering and other intentionally polluting activities” and protect New Hampshire from the Federal government of the US, under the authority of the tenth amendment “where federal programs and restrictions have become oppressive or destructive.”

The Bill aims to dedicate new resources for public reporting (especially lab research) of weather modifying activities, such as stratospheric aerosol injection, and judicial punishment for criminals who break the new laws. Should the perpetrator be found guilty by a court of law, they will incur charges of:

I - …a fine of not less than $500,000 or be imprisoned for not less than 2 years, or both; II - Shall be guilty of a separate offense for each day during which violative activity has been conducted, repeated, or continued…

The Bill is sponsored by Reps Jason Gerhard and Kelley Potenza. Follow these links to verify that these reps are indeed sponsoring NH HB1700.

What is Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)?

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) is a geoengineering technique that involves the intentional release of aerosol particles into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth, with the aim of cooling the planet.

The most commonly discussed aerosol for SAI is sulfate aerosols, which can be dispersed at high altitudes by high-flying aircraft. Once released, these aerosols spread throughout the stratosphere and create a reflective layer, reducing the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface.

Proponents of SAI suggest that it could offset some of the effects of the long debunked theory of global warming. However, manipulating the Earth's climate in this way may have disastrous consequences, and the potential risks and uncertainties involved are not yet fully understood.

I aim to be factual in my contributions to this topic, and will continue searching for non-speculative proof that SAI dispersion via aircraft is being conducted in the West, to report in future publications. Subscribe for free to receive notification of my latest work covering this subject and others.

Images from my ongoing research of potential present deployment of SAIs

If you have information regarding present use of SAIs which may assist me, especially official government statements and internal imagery of aircraft, please share this with me in the comment section.

History: Declassified US military document “Project Popeye” reveals weather modification during Vietnam War

Project Popeye was a weather modification program conducted by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. The goal of the project was to extend the monsoon season over the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a major military supply route used by North Vietnamese forces. By increasing rainfall over the trail, the U.S. hoped to make it more difficult for enemy troops to use the supply route.

The project involved cloud seeding by dispersing silver iodide into clouds to encourage the formation of rain. The details of Project Popeye were declassified in 1974.

The declassified documents related to Project Popeye are part of the historical record and have been made available to the public. To view the declassified “Project Popeye” document, click here.

The goal of Project Popeye was to prolong monsoon season and disrupt logistics of North Vietnamese military. The planes on right-side image may be spraying agent orange, rather than silver iodide, so discretion of this image is advised.

UN bans military use of weather modification by 1978. Development and domestic use continues?

Following the events of Project Popeye, The Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD) was held in 1976 and went into force in 1978. ENMOD aims to prevent the military use of environmental modification techniques that could cause “widespread, long-lasting, or severe environmental effects.” Unfortunately, this rule leaves the US and other nations room to use weather modification for non-military applications, and military applications which can be argued to be minimal in their “environment effects”. What´s more, as global tensions rise, the question of whether any such rules will be respected, should war between global powers continue to escalate, is worth consideration.

If weather modification has been possible on a large scale since the late 1940s with declassified Project Cirrus, and used in warfare as far back as Vietnam (Project Popeye) what might the military be capable of now, after roughly a century of scientific development?

220 weather modification-related patents since military use outlawed in 1976

Thank you to Geoengineering Watch for compiling this collection.

3940059 – February 24, 1976 – Method For Fog Dispersion 3940060 – February 24, 1976 – Vortex Ring Generator 3990987 – November 9, 1976 – Smoke generator 3992628 – November 16, 1976 – Countermeasure system for laser radiation 3994437 – November 30, 1976 – Broadcast dissemination of trace quantities of biologically active chemicals 4042196 – August 16, 1977 – Method and apparatus for triggering a substantial change in earth characteristics and measuring earth changes RE29,142 – February 22, 1977 – Combustible compositions for generating aerosols, particularly suitable for cloud modification and weather control and aerosolization process 4009828 – March 1 1977 – Organic Nucleating Agent for both Warm and Cold Clouds 4035726 – July 12, 1977 – Method of controlling and/or improving high-latitude and other communications or radio wave surveillance systems by partial control of radio wave et al 4096005 – June 20, 1978 – Pyrotechnic Cloud Seeding Composition 4129252 – December 12, 1978 – Method and apparatus for production of seeding materials 4141274 – February 27, 1979 – Weather modification automatic cartridge dispenser 4167008 – September 4, 1979 – Fluid bed chaff dispenser 4347284 – August 31, 1982 – White cover sheet material capable of reflecting ultraviolet rays 4362271 – December 7, 1982 – Procedure for the artificial modification of atmospheric precipitation as well as compounds with a dimethyl sulfoxide base for use in carrying out said procedure 4373391 – February 15, 1983 – Relative Humidity Sensitive Material 4396152 – August 2, 1983 – Aerosol Dispenser System 4402480 – September 6, 1983 – Atmosphere modification satellite 4412654 – November 1, 1983 – Laminar microjet atomizer and method of aerial spraying of liquids 4415265 – November 15, 1983 – Method and apparatus for aerosol particle absorption spectroscopy 4470544 – September 11, 1984 – Method of and Means for weather modification 4475927 – October 9, 1984 – Bipolar Fog Abatement System 4600147 – July 15, 1986 – Liquid propane generator for cloud seeding apparatus 4633714 – January 6, 1987 – Aerosol particle charge and size analyzer 4643355 – February 17, 1987 – Method and apparatus for modification of climatic conditions 4653690 – March 31, 1987 – Method of producing cumulus clouds 4684063 – August 4, 1987 – Particulates generation and removal 4686605 – August 11, 1987 – HAARP Patent / EASTLUND PATENT – Method and apparatus for altering a region in the earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere, and/or magnetosphere 4704942 – November 10, 1987 – Charged Aerosol 4712155 – December 8, 1987 – Method and apparatus for creating an artificial electron cyclotron heating region of plasma 4742958 – May 10, 1988 – Method for Making Artificial Snow 4744919 – May 17, 1988 – Method of dispersing particulate aerosol tracer 4766725 – August 30, 1988 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor 4829838 – May 16, 1989 – Method and apparatus for the measurement of the size of particles entrained in a gas 4836086 – June 6, 1989 – Apparatus and method for the mixing and diffusion of warm and cold air for dissolving fog 4873928 – October 17, 1989 – Nuclear-sized explosions without radiation 4948257 – August 14, 1990 – Laser optical measuring device and method for stabilizing fringe pattern spacing 1338343– August 14, 1990 – Process and Apparatus for the production of intense artificial Fog 4999637 – March 12, 1991 – Creation of artificial ionization clouds above the earth 5003186 – March 26, 1991 – Stratospheric Welsbach seeding for reduction of global warming 5005355 – April 9, 1991 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor 5038664 – August 13, 1991 – Method for producing a shell of relativistic particles at an altitude above the earths surface 5041760 – August 20, 1991 – Method and apparatus for generating and utilizing a compound plasma configuration 5041834 – August 20, 1991 – Artificial ionospheric mirror composed of a plasma layer which can be tilted 5056357 – October 15, 1991- Acoustic method for measuring properties of a mobile medium 5059909 – October 22, 1991 – Determination of particle size and electrical charge 5104069 – April 14, 1992 – Apparatus and method for ejecting matter from an aircraft 5110502 – May 5, 1992 – Method of suppressing formation of contrails and solution therefor 5156802 – October 20, 1992 – Inspection of fuel particles with acoustics 5174498 – December 29, 1992 – Cloud Seeding 5148173 – September 15, 1992 – Millimeter wave screening cloud and method 5242820 – September 7, 1993 – Army Mycoplasma Patent Patent 5245290 – September 14, 1993 – Device for determining the size and charge of colloidal particles by measuring electroacoustic effect 5286979 – February 15, 1994 – Process for absorbing ultraviolet radiation using dispersed melanin 5296910 – March 22, 1994 – Method and apparatus for particle analysis 5327222 – July 5, 1994 – Displacement information detecting apparatus 5357865 – October 25, 1994 – Method of cloud seeding 5360162 – November 1, 1994 – Method and composition for precipitation of atmospheric water 5383024 – January 17, 1995 – Optical wet steam monitor 5425413 – June 20, 1995 – Method to hinder the formation and to break-up overhead atmospheric inversions, enhance ground level air circulation and improve urban air quality 5434667 – July 18, 1995 – Characterization of particles by modulated dynamic light scattering 5436039 – July 25, 1995 – Artificial Snow in an Aggregate Form of Snow Granules 5441200 – August 15, 1995 – Tropical cyclone disruption 5492274 – February 20, 1996 – Method of and Means for Weather Modification 5546183 – August, 13, 1996 – LIDAR Droplet Size Monitor for In-Flight Measurement of Aircraft Engine Exhaust Contrails, Droplets and Aerosols 5556029 – September 17, 1996 – Method of hydrometeor dissipation (clouds) 5628455 – May 13, 1997 – Method and apparatus for modification of supercooled fog 5631414 – May 20, 1997 – Method and device for remote diagnostics of ocean-atmosphere system state 5639441 – June 17, 1997 – Methods for fine particle formation 5762298 – June 9, 1998 – Use of artificial satellites in earth orbits adaptively to modify the effect that solar radiation would otherwise have on earth’s weather 5800481 – September 1, 1998 – Thermal excitation of sensory resonances 5912396 – June 15, 1999 – System and method for remediation of selected atmospheric conditions 5922976 – July 13, 1999 – Method of measuring aerosol particles using automated mobility-classified aerosol detector 5949001 – September 7, 1999 – Method for aerodynamic particle size analysis 5984239 – November 16, 1999 – Weather modification by artificial satellites 6025402 – February 15, 2000 – Chemical composition for effectuating a reduction of visibility obscuration, and a detoxifixation of fumes and chemical fogs in spaces of fire origin 6030506 – February 29, 2000 – Preparation of independently generated highly reactive chemical species 6034073 – March 7, 2000 – Solvent detergent emulsions having antiviral activity 6045089 – April 4, 2000 – Solar-powered airplane 6056203 – May 2, 2000 – Method and apparatus for modifying supercooled clouds 6315213B1 – June 21, 2000 – Method of modifying weather 6110590 – August 29, 2000 – Synthetically spun silk nanofibers and a process for making the same 6263744 – July 24, 2001 – Automated mobility-classified-aerosol detector 6281972 – August 28, 2001 – Method and apparatus for measuring particle-size distribution 20030085296 – November 2, 2001 – Hurricane and tornado control device 6315213 – November 13, 2001 – Method of modifying weather 2002009338 – January 24, 2002 – Influencing Weather Patterns by way of Altering Surface or Subsurface Ocean Water Temperatures 20020008155 – January 24, 2002 – Method and System for Hurricane Control 6382526 – May 7, 2002 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers 6408704 – June 25, 2002 – Aerodynamic particle size analysis method and apparatus 6412416 – July 2, 2002 – Propellant-based aerosol generation devices and method 6520425 – February 18, 2003 – Process and apparatus for the production of nanofibers 6539812 – April 1, 2003 – System for measuring the flow-rate of a gas by means of ultrasound 6553849 – April 29, 2003 – Electrodynamic particle size analyzer 6569393 – May 27, 2003 – Method And Device For Cleaning The Atmosphere 20040060994 – April 1, 2004 – Method for Influencing Atmospheric Formations 20040074980 – April 22, 2004 – Method and Device for Generating a Liquid Mist 0056705 A1 – March 17, 2005 – Weather Modification by Royal Rainmaking Technology 6890497 – May 10, 2005 – Method For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide 2446250 – January 4, 2007 – A dust or particle-based solar shield to counteract global warming 20070056436 – March 15, 2007 – Challenger to Natural Twisters, Technology 2007033448 – March 29, 2007 – Production of Localized Artificial Rains in Polar Stratospheric Clouds, to Promote a Rain Wash in the CIO Gas, Reduce the Destruction of the Ozone Layer and a Replacement Process in situ of the Stratospheric Ozone 20070114298 – May 24, 2007 – Hurricane Abatement Method and System 20070158449 – July 12, 2007- Tropical Hurricane Control System 20070215946 – September 20, 2007 – Broadband Communications System via Reflection from Artificial Ionized Plasma Patterns in the Atmosphere 7965488 – November 9, 2007 – Methods Of Removing Aerosols From The Atmosphere 8048309 – August 28, 2008 – Seawater-Based Carbon Dioxide Disposal 20080203328 – August 28, 2008 – Outer Space Sun Screen for Reducing Global Warming 20100072297 – September 24, 2008 – Method for controlling hurricanes 7434524 – October 14, 2008 – Machine to Get Rid of Hurricanes 8012453 – October 27, 2008 – Carbon Sequestration And Production Of Hydrogen And Hydride 20090008468 – January 8, 2009 – How to Tame Hurricanes and Typhoons with Available Technology 7520237 – April 21, 2009 – Hurricane Prevention System and Method 20090255999 – October 15, 2009 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Elements 20090290761 – November 26, 2009 – Upper Troposphere and Lower Stratosphere Wind Direction, Speed, and Turbidity Monitoring using Digital Imaging and Motion Tracking 7645326 – January 12, 2010 – RFID environmental manipulation 7655193 – February 2, 2010 – Apparatus For Extracting And Sequestering Carbon Dioxide 20100074390 – March 25, 2010 – Method for Weather Modification and Vapor Generator for Weather Modification 20100127224 – May 27, 2010 – Atmospheric Injection of Reflective Aerosol for Mitigating Global Warming 7748662 – July 6, 2010 – Aerial Delivery System 20100170958 – July 8, 2010 – Hurricane Mitigation by Combined Seeding with Condensation and Freezing Nuclei 20100252648 – October 7, 2010 – Climate Processor 20100264230 – October 21, 2010 – Severe Storm / Hurricane Modification Method and Apparatus 20100282914 – November 11, 2010 – Enhanced Aerial Delivery System 20110005422 – January 13, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Cooling a Planet 20110049257 – March 3, 2011 – Method and Apparatus for Local Modification of Atmosphere 20110101124 – May 5, 2011- Hurricane Abatement System and Method 2011073650 – June 23, 2011 – Atmospheric Delivery System 20110168797 – July 14, 2011 – Method of Weakening a Hurricane 20110174892 – July 21, 2011 – Apparatus and Related Methods for Weather Modification by Electrical Processes in the Atmosphere 20110198407 – August 18, 2011 – Method and Apparatus to Break Up or Annihilate Typhoons, Tornadoes, Cyclones or Hurricanes 20110204159 – August 25, 2011 – Weather Management Using Space-Based Power System 20110284649 – November 24, 2011 – Apparatus and Method for the Mitigation of Rotating Wind Storms 8079545 – December 20, 2011 – Ground based Manipulation and Control of Aerial Vehicle during nonflying operations 20120024971 – February 2, 2012 – Methods for Environmental Modification with Climate Control Materials and Coverings 8262314 – September 11, 2012 – Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes 0117003 – October 5, 2012 – Geoengineering Method Of Business Using Carbon Counterbalance Credits 20120267444 – October 25, 2012- Artificial Freezing Apparatus and Freezing Method Therefor 20120286096 – November 15, 2012 – Aerial Delivery Devices, Systems and Methods 20130008365 – January 10, 2013 – System and Method for Decreasing the Intensity and Frequency of Tropical Storms or Hurricanes 20130015260 – January 17, 2013 – Concept and Model for Utilizing High-Frequency or Radar or Microwave Producing or Emitting Devices to Produce, Effect, Create or Induce Lightning or Lightspeed or Visible to Naked Eye Electromagnetic Pulse or Pulses, Acoustic or Ultrasonic Shockwaves or Booms in the Air, Space, Enclosed, or Upon any Object or Mass, to be Used Solely or as Part of a System, Platform or Device Including Weaponry and Weather Modification 8373962 – February 12, 2013 – Charged seed cloud as a method for increasing particle collisions and for scavenging airborne biological agents and other contaminants 20130038063 – February 14, 2013 – Apparatus and Method for Inhibiting the Formation of Tropical Cyclones 201300043322 – February 21, 2013 – Processes and Apparatus for Reducing the Intensity of Tropical Cyclones 8402736 – March 26, 2013 – Method and Apparatus for Suppressing Aeroengine Contrails 8439278 – May 14, 2013 – Apparatus for Producing a Mass of Water Vapor, Apparatus for Producing, Moving, and Climbing a Mass of Water Vapor, and Method of Causing Artificial Stimulation of Rain 20130175352 – July 11, 2013 – Method to Influence the Direction of Travel of Hurricanes 20130186127 – July 25, 2013 – Ice Floater for Facilitating Ice-Freezing on Water Surface 20130206912 – August 15, 2013 – Moisture Dispersion 20140055876 – February 27, 2014 – Method for Controlling Land SurfaceTemperature using Stratospheric Airships and Reflector 20140131471 – May 15, 2014 – Apparatus to Channel Large Air Masses for Climate Modification 20140145002 – May 29, 2014 – System for Facilitating Cloud Formation and Cloud Precipitation 20140224894 – August 14, 2014 – Technique to Mitigate Storms using Arrays of Wind Turbines 8825241 – September 2, 2014 – Autonomous Wave-Powered substance Distribution Vessels for Fertilizing Plankton, Feeding Fish, and Sequestering Carbon from the Atmosphere 8944363 – February 3, 2015 – Production or Distribution of Radiative Forcing Agents 20150077737 – March 19 2015 – System and Methods for Monitoring an Environment 9002660 – April 7, 2015 – Device and Method for Determining and Indicating Climate-Relevant Effects of a Contrail Produced by an Airplane 20150230415 – August 20, 2015 – Methods for Decreasing Local Temperature using High Albedo Materials 20150337224 – November 26, 2015 – Microwave Acceleration of Carbon Gasification Reactions 9311539 – April 12, 2016 – Aircraft Contrail Detection 9429348 – August 30, 2016 – Method and Device for Producing Snow 9491911 – November 15, 2016 – Method for Modifying Environmental Conditions with Ring Comprised of Magnetic Material 9589473 – March 7, 2017 – Method and System for Automatically Displaying Flight Path, Seeding Path, and Weather Data 9715039 – July 25, 2017 – Apparatus and System for Smart Seeding within Cloud Formations 20170217587 – August 3, 2017 – Vehicles and Systems for Weather Modification 20170303479 – October 26, 2017 – Warm Cloud Catalyst, Preparation Method Therefor and Application Thereof 20180006422 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Hurricane Activity 20180006421 – January 4, 2018 – Methods for Disrupting Tornadic Activity 9924640 – March 27, 2018 – Modifying Sunlight Scatter in the Upper Atmosphere 20180217119 – August 2, 2018 – Process and Method for the Enhancement of Sequestering Atmospheric Carbon through Ocean Iron Fertilization, and Method for Calculating net Carbon Capture from said Process and Method 10189753 – January 29, 2019 – Fog-Generating Device Comprising a Reagent and Ignition Means 2019203461 – June 6, 2019 – Airships for Weather Manipulation 10314249 – June 11, 2019 – Systems and Methods of Inducing Rainfall 10375900 – August 13, 2019 – Rain Induced by Supercontinuum Laser Beams 10433408 – October 1, 2019 – Methods for Affecting Spinning Atmospheric Phenomena 10435165 – October 8, 2019 – Aircraft Electrically-Assisted Propulsion Control System 20190364748 – December 5, 2019 – Method and System for Expressing Airborne Cloud Seeding Line Considering Cloud Water 20200187430 – June 18, 2020 – Helical Artificial Generator of Tornado, Hurricane, Yellow Dust, and Typhoon 20200196539 – June 25, 2020 – Device for Seeding a Cloud Cell 10701871 – July 7, 2020 – Systems for Maintaining and/or Decreasing Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials 20200233115 – July 23, 2020 – Method and System for Determining Cloud Seeding Potential WO2020148644A1 – July 23, 2020 – 3d Reduced Graphene Oxide/Sio 2 Composite for Ice Nucleation 20200261939 – August 20, 2020 – Apparatus for Generating and Optically Characterizing an Aerosol 2020101897 – September 9, 2020 – Artificial Rainmaking by High Power Laser Initiation Endothermic Reactions through Drone Aircraft Remote Control System 20200288650 – September 17, 2020 – Technology and Technique to Prevent, Diminish or Interfere with the Formation of Hurricanes on Earth from one or more Platforms in Space 20200288651 – September 17, 2020 – Methods for Cooling Water Temperature using High Albedo Materials 20200315104 – October 8, 2020 – Propagating Sound Through Bodies of Water, to Generate and Direct Wind, for the Purpose of Moderating and Affecting Weather Patterns 20200386970 – December 10, 2020 – Aerostatically Stabilized Atmospheric Reflector to Reduce Solar Irradiance 10888051 – January 12, 2021 – Intelligent Systems for Weather Modification Programs 20210037719 – February 11, 2021 – Planetary Weather Modification System 10941705 – March 9, 2021 – Hanson-Haber Aircraft Engine for the Production of Stratospheric Compounds and for the Creation of Atmospheric Reflectivity of Solar Radiation in the 555nm Range and to Increase Jet Engine Thrust and Fuel Economy through the Combustion of Ammonia and Ammonia By-Products 2021063943 – April 8, 2021 – Bacterial Preparations for Ice Nucleation 20210153442 – May 27, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Rain Cloud Initiation 20210163157 – June 3, 2021 – Artificial Ring, Solenoid System to Terraform 20210235638 – August 5, 2021 – Weather Management of Cyclonic Events 2021152336 – August 8, 2021 – Method of Cloud Seeding using Natural Ice Nucleating Agents 20210285851 – September 16, 2021- System for Sampling and Analyzing Contrails Generated by an Aircraft 20210289720 – September 23, 2021 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds 2021105881 – October 21, 2021 – Process for Generating Marine Clouds and Ocean Microbubbles 20210329922 – October 28, 2021 – Compositions and Methods for Enhanced CO2 Capture and Storage 20210329852 – October 28, 2021 – Method for Preventing a Formation of, and/or for Dispersing, a Tropical Cyclone, and Arrangement Therefor 20210352856 – November 18, 2021 – Aerial Electrostatic System for Weather Modification 2021107294 – December 9, 2021 – Wind Turbines for Marine Cloud Brightening Dispersion 2022003028 – January 6, 2022 – Apparatus for Precipitation of Atmospheric Water 23220065599 – March 3, 2022 – Rocket for Artificial Rainfall using Ejection Hygroscopic Flare 11274534 – March 15, 2022 – Artificial rain to support water flooding in remote oil fields 20220113450 – April 14, 2022 – Calculation Method of Total Artificial Precipitation in Seeding Area Compared to Non-Seeding Area 2022094269 – May 5, 2022 – Reflective Hollow SRM Material and Methods 3994976 – May 11, 2022 – Apparatus for Electro-Spray Cloud Seeding 11330768 – May 17, 2022 – Systems and Methods for Producing Rain Clouds 20220268505 – August 25, 2022 – Method and Apparatus for Making Falling Snow 2022186970 – September 9, 2022 – Method of Geoengineering to Reduce Solar Radiation 20220355925 – November 10, 2022 – Aeronautical Car and Associated Features 20220357482 – November 10, 2022 – Method and System of Analyzing Ingredients of Artificial Rainfall for Verification of Cloud Seeding Effect 20230050373 – February 16, 2023 – Electromagnetic System to Modify Weather 20230075132 – March 9, 2023 – System for Moderating Energy Absorption at the Earth’s Surface with a Programmable Forcing Network of Climate Control Panels 20230117390 – April 20, 2023 – System and Method for Proactive and Reversible Mitigation of Storm/Hurricane/Typhoon/Cyclone 20230126982 – April 27, 2023 – Method for Analyzing Effect of Hygroscopic Seeding Material Sprayed on Ground Aerosol Concentration Through Airborne Cloud Seeding Experiment 20230141493 – May 11, 2023 – Device for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to Deploy a Rainfall Catalytic Bomb 20230149876 – May 18, 2023 – Coated Chloride Salt Particles and Methods of Making and Using the Same

And lest we forget that puppet Bill Gates is not only “funding” deadly “vaccines,” tumorigenic synthetic meat, frankenmosquitos, and so on and so forth, but he is also “investing” huge sums into geoengineering programs to literally blot out the sun.

The same globalist cadre of technocratic sociopaths and their Intelligence Industrial Complex coconspirators are terraforming the earth into a dying wasteland, and decarbonizing not just the gas of life, but all carbon based lifeforms as well, not limited to humanity itself.

