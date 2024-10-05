A week after making landfall, Hurricane Helene has further exposed the government as the enemy of We the People. It is looking more and more likely that this disaster is the direct result of weather modification, or geoengineering, deliberately deployed against red states that would overwhelmingly cast their votes for Trump.

The timing and location of this hurricane is eerily reminiscent of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” distributions:

Some added perspective on what is being perpetrated in America:

The Mockingbird MSM are yet again covering up for the criminal Biden-Harris regime, which has weaponized FEMA to actively interfere with rescue efforts; here are the latest updates that the powers that be do not want you to know about:

Basically, there is a kind of apocalyptic ‘kill or be killed’ reality on the ground; this is just how quickly society can break down when people rely on the government versus each other, and those heroes trying to save lives are currently being attacked by said government, unconstitutional agencies like FEMA, and local captured officers that are subverting their Constitutional oaths:

Horrifying. “You're threatening to take me to jail for trying to get our stuff off our property so the crackheads don't get it” -Hurricane Victim “If I have to come back out over here…the jail is processing, all right…?” -The Police https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1841848160995467506/video/1 Source

Further proof courtesy of PSYOP-MUSK that FEMA is a domestic terrorist organization sabotaging all rescue efforts:

FEMA was ordered to maximize the death toll, which at the conclusion of this tragedy will come in at a staggering number:

It is important to appreciate the following:

Mayorkas 3 months ago: FEMA is "tremendously prepared" for hurricane season Mayorkas today: FEMA is out of money and can't make it through hurricane season. "We do not have the funds" Look at this. 3 months apart: Source

It would be impossible for people to vote in areas that have been wiped out, and those that towns that could be saved will now be bulldozed by the very illegitimate government that wants to remain in power (via its local assets); in other words, this is all part of the ongoing attempt to steal another election:

This Substack previously warned of the growing possibility that this war technology would be deployed imminently:

And now we have compelling proof courtesy of Dane Wigington’s GeoengineeringWatch.org that Hurricane Helene was a Military Industrial Complex weather modification event using NEXRAD networks of ground-based frequency transmitters:

Further proof courtesy of A Weather Warfare Analyst:

“Where it concerns the formation, intensification and direction of weaponized Hurricane Helene, the NWO geoterrorists have again used their highly advanced geoengineering technologies to further perfect the chemical geoengineering and HAARP-frequency techniques as well as to integrate the NEXRAD Doppler radar transmitters and moisture-producing power plants into their weather warfare repertoire.” “The are now several means by which a superstorm like Helene can be steered and intensified by the weather warriors. In addition to the previously mentioned, the geoengineers are also routinely utilizing sophisticated techniques such as Cloud Ionization, Electric Rainmaking and Laser-guided Weather Modification. Satellite-based Lasers are becoming more prevalent in space just as Ionospheric Heaters are on the ground such as the facility in Puerto Rico which is quite similar to HAARP in Alaska.”

And what better way to aid and abet FEMA and its illegitimate Federal government partners-in-crime while ensuring that these red states are unable to even partially recover in time for the fast approaching presidential election than to geoengineer a followup hurricane named Milton?:

The NWO globopedo network has gone with PSYOP-WEATHER for now, but let us not discount the near future activations of PSYOP-WW3, PSYOP-SCAMDEMIC, PSYOP-CYBER-POLYGON, and so on and so forth.

This Substack is currently working with organizers to get aid down to North Carolina and Tennessee, with updates on these efforts forthcoming.

(Also, a percentage of the SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES WEEKEND SALE will be donated to Hurricane Helene and the forthcoming Hurricane Milton.)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

