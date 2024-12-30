The usual technocrat talking heads have once again been reactivated to make the Mockingbird MSM rounds in an effort to normalize the followup scamdemic which increasingly looks to be PSYOP-BIRD-FLU.

Deep State BigPharma shill and CCP asset Lena Wen has of late been very busy indeed, demanding that the “Biden” regime authorize the deadly and utterly useless H5N1 “bird flu vaccines” for "vulnerable" Americans before Donald Trump takes office:

This is the same Lena Wen that was pushing the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” all throughout PSYOP-19 in order to genetically modify and poison the maximum number of Americans possible, all while promoting perma-lockdowns to subvert society and destroy the economy:

Thankfully, this sociopathic “expert” is experiencing serious backlash for her junk science authoritarianism:

It is only fitting then that just like Bill Gates’ father, Lena Wen also happened to have been president of Planned Parenthood, a depopulation agency founded by racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger:

The entire vaccine program is like Planned Parenthood on steroids for the whole planet, whereby both the unborn and the living must be peacefully culled ahead of their Great Reset 2030 Agenda endgame.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) has also been activated to normalize the “concerning” bird flu mutation “found;” in other words, another EcoHealth Alliance and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded lab created gain of function outbreak is on deck:

And speaking of eugenics, the Rockefeller Crime Syndicate errand boy and his money laundering genocide schemes known as ‘philanthropicapitalism’ were recently exposed by RFK Jr, in a bombshell interview:

I know most about Gates, you know, because I've written a book about him and that what he calls philanthropicapitalism, which is you use philanthropy to make yourself rich and you use it strategically and that's what he's done again and again. He's gotten control of the World Health Organization so that they mandate vaccines all over the world and the companies that make those vaccines are, Gates' and many of them the major shareholder. And so and he did the same thing with the green revolution. He got a hold of the the regulatory agencies in African countries and forced them to take, to change the nature of agriculture. You know, there there's there's 20,000 generations of agriculture of of people being, growing, crops like sorghum and plantains and yucca and all these plants for subsistence. And he said, no. We're gonna transfer them all to these, you know, GMO monocultures of corn, and then we're gonna bring in, the companies that he owns Kraft, Coca Cola, McDonald's, these big food companies, processing companies to buy that and that's gonna be the deal. And then of course during COVID, all of that shut down and you had, you know, there's 30,000,000 Africans now as a direct result of Gates's policy who are now on the edge of starvation. I think the the big the real tell was what happened with the DTP vaccine, which is diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Because of Gates pushing this this shot, it's now the number one vaccine in the world, DTP. And it's mainly given in Africa. It was that particular shot is discontinued in the United States because it was killing 1 out of every killing or badly injuring 1 out of every 300 kids who took it. We ended it in Europe and the United States, but there's Gates giving it to every kid in Africa. And in 2017, he asked the Danish government for money to support this program and he said, we've saved we've saved 20,000,000 kids. The Danish government said, can you show us the data? He couldn't. So the Danish government went and did its own study, and they had records of 30 years of this vaccine in a country called Guinea Bissau. And, they looked at the records and what they they realized in retrospect, which they were never seeing, is that the the girls who were getting that vaccine at 6 months of age were 10 times more likely to die over the next 6 months as children who didn't get it. Wow. And they were dying of things that nobody on the ground had ever associated with vaccination. They were dying of anemia and bilharzia and malaria and dysentery, and, and, and nobody had ever had made the connection that it's only the girls who got the vaccine who were dying of those things, that the other kids were much healthier. " And the Danish government had hired the retained the greatest, vaccine scientist all and were pro vaccine. A guy called Peter Aaby who's like a deity in that space, and another guy called Soren Morgensen. And a whole team of scientists did that, and those scientists started speaking up and saying you got to discontinue this vaccine. And their careers, Gates made sure their careers were destroyed. So that's when I understood that he actually understands what he is doing. And, you know, this is not just him being hypnotized. He knows that this is wrong because he's this science was indisputable. And it really made me wonder about what his motivations are.

Gates’s true motivations are to murder most of mankind while extracting the maximum possible profits for himself and his handlers.

At this stage of the game RFK Jr. represents our only hope to bring Gates, Fauci, the entire illegitimate Federal government and their various globalist partners-in-crime to justice; in other words, after penning the most damning books on Fauci and Gates, how can RFK Jr. in his new position as head of Health and Human Services (HHS) somehow just let two of the worst criminals in the history of mankind walk free?

As we await the overdue mass arrests and some semblance of justice, let us not get depopulated by these crazed DEATHVAX™ pushers by becoming as healthy and as hard to kill as possible in 2025:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

