This substack previously exposed Elon Musk as a total fraud and CIA/DARPA creation.

Musk also happens to be a WEF young global leaders class of 2008 alumni.

Though he never created PayPal or Tesla or Space-X or Neuralink or any other company, Musk was embedded into all of his ventures by the Deep State, and as such he will be the face that helps push out the CBDC.

The Musk mythos is predicated on preying on the human desires for technological progress, adventure, exploration and innovation. It is all a ruse and a Psyop; in fact, let’s call this technocratic puppet what he really is: PSYOP-MUSK.

PSYOP-MUSK and his X “Everything App” is the social credit score system setup.

The X “Everything App” will be the hip and cool way that the CBDC will be sold to all of the mindless minions that may not trust the State, but believe that Musk is what the Mockingbird MSM tells them that he is.

You are now being primed for the X Great Reset CBDC horror show because how can anyone not look up to Tony Stark, or not support PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE?

Tesla was always sold as the “climate change” company despite each car over its lifespan generating far more CO2 and requiring more abiotic fuel inputs than any ICE vehicle. Every Tesla on the road represents a net loss to the company ex-ZEV credits and other taxpayer theft handouts.

And toxic and unsustainable lithium and cobalt will never supply current worldwide EV requirements because they will never have to; to wit:

The One World Government’s singular planetary CBDC will be endorsed by PSYOP-MUSK and ported straight into his X “Everything App” which in turn will be tethered to all electric vehicles that no one will happily own, and that will drive anyone that does not toe the groupthink line straight to a reeducation camp. Maybe in the near future they will call them X Reeducation Camps. And maybe the upcoming 4th Industrial Revolution government will simply be referred to as X, or the United Global X.

Perhaps PSYOP-MUSK will become President of the United Global X, and the planetary digital currency will be called X, with lowercase x’s denoting some units of the entire X “coin.”

In the meantime, the below short clip bolsters all of the above, and should terrify anyone cheerleading this Deep State Twitter “acquisition” which by the way allows for the the public town hall to be fully owned and operated by a “private” corporation that is run by an unaccountable CIA asset pretending to be the world’s richest man:

In the above clip PSYOP-MUSK overtly admitted that China is his model, and that he will create a far more draconian technocommunist app to rival the CCP’s WeChat. An app that will completely take over an individual’s entire life.

And when PSYOP-MUSK’s Neuralink directly links into the X “Everything App” the genetically modified human will then be fully absorbed into the posthuman borg collective, consciousness, bodily autonomy, the “freedom” to happily be depopulated as per the X “Everything App” AI algo threshold, and all.

Do NOT be conned by the greatest Deep State conman invention to date.

Do NOT comply.

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