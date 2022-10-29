2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Oct 29, 2022

The Right are just as moronic, imbecilic and duped as any leftist death cultist. PSYOP-MUSK and the Twitter scam prove this in spades!

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wendy perzow's avatar
wendy perzow
Oct 29, 2022Edited

Bingo !

What you have written makes total sense.

I will no longer call him Elon Musk

Psy Op Musk it is !

And now, in fact it’s rather obvious.

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