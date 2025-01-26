A snarky yet potentially important update to yesterday’s article…

…whereby President Trump is now starting to dismantle the wholly illegitimate private corporation that has under color of law been robbing We the People, starting with the recent hiring of 88,000 IRS slobs to further harass hardworking middle class and poor Americans:

They hired, or tried to hire, 88,000 workers to go after you, and we’re in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them, or maybe we’ll move them to the border.

Acknowledging that most of these new agents are more than likely Marxist DEI hires — who in their right mind would dedicate their lives to working for a criminal enterprise like the IRS? — President Trump rubbed their anti-gun ideologies in their faces:

I think we’re going to move them to the border where they are allowed to carry guns. You know, they’re so strong on guns. But these people are allowed to carry guns. So we will probably move them to the border.

The IRS, being a private corporation incorporated in Puerto Rico (and as such paying the postal service for its postage), has no business being armed, or collecting under threat of said violence a cent of taxes from any non-resident alien that is not employed by the Federal government operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.

House Republicans aren’t content trying to claw back the IRS’s $79 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funding. Now they’re trying to claw back the agency’s guns. The IRS has had that extra IRA funding for just over a year, but it’s had its guns for more than a century. However, that precedent has done little to dissuade the bulk of the House’s conservative bloc from setting its sights on the agency’s stockpile of weapons: 186 House Republicans voted last month in a failed attempt to effectively disarm the IRS. Source

And the biggest con here is that the fraudulent Inflation Reduction Act, which has been directly and indirectly stoking greater inflation, was allocating monies stolen from Americans via taxes to fund these 88,000 new IRS hires; in other words, We the People are being forced to pay for our own demises over and over again, from “free” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” to gestapo-like busybodies subverting the 4th and 5th Amendments by forcing American nationals (i.e. anyone residing in any of the 50 States and not deriving any “income” from the Federal government) to fill out “voluntary” tax forms that are nothing more than exercises in self-incrimination, or may easily be construed as such at a whim by any prying IRS apparatchik.

Congress [in implementing the Sixteenth Amendment] went beyond merely enacting an income tax law and repealed Article IV of the Bill of Rights [the 4th Amendment], by empowering the tax collector to do the very things from which that article says we were to be secure. It opened up our homes, our papers and our effects to the prying eyes of government agents and set the stage for searches of our books and vaults and for inquiries into our private affairs whenever the tax men might decide, even though there might not be any justification beyond mere cynical suspicion. The income tax is bad because it has robbed you and me of the guarantee of privacy and the respect for our property that were given to us in Article IV of the Bill of Rights. This invasion is absolute and complete as far as the amount of tax that can be assessed is concerned. Please remember that under the Sixteenth Amendment, Congress can take 100% of our income anytime it wants to. As a matter of fact, right now it is imposing a tax as high as 91%. This is downright confiscation and cannot be defended on any other grounds. The income tax is bad because it was conceived in class hatred, is an instrument of vengeance and plays right into the hands of the communists. It employs the vicious communist principle of taking from each according to his accumulation of the fruits of his labor and giving to others according to their needs, regardless of whether those needs are the result of indolence or lack of pride, self-respect, personal dignity or other attributes of men. The income tax is fulfilling the Marxist prophecy that the surest way to destroy a capitalist society is by steeply graduated taxes on income and heavy levies upon the estates of people when they die. As matters now stand, if our children make the most of their capabilities and training, they will have to give most of it to the tax collector and so become slaves of the government. People cannot pull themselves up by the bootstraps anymore because the tax collector gets the boots and the straps as well. The income tax is bad because it is oppressive to all and discriminates particularly against those people who prove themselves most adept at keeping the wheels of business turning and creating maximum employment and a high standard of living for their fellow men. I believe that a better way to raise revenue not only can be found but must be found because I am convinced that the present system is leading us right back to the very tyranny from which those, who established this land of freedom, risked their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to forever free themselves... — T. Coleman Andrews, IRS Commissioner for 3 years in the early 1950s

Or precisely why Trump was so tongue-in-cheek when floating the idea of sending these traitors to the border to actually perform real and beneficial work for a change; to wit:

Like was written in yesterday’s article, his misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding, if President Trump does do away with both the IRS and the Fed, then he may very well go down as one of the greatest figures in American history…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

