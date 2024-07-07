Polls Show Mentally Damaged Biden Still Fares Better Than Kamala Against Trump
She’s pathetic
Perhaps the most troubling aspect of American politics today is that there is even a single voter deranged enough to vote for either Joe “Biden” or Chlamydia Harris, especially after the recent End of Empire horror show of a debate…
…and yet here we are in the midst of a failing Intelligence Industrial Complex coup from deep within the ruinous NeoMarxist Banana Republic where there are still a significant percentage of voters so brainwashed, clueless and ideologically weaponized against not just the national interests of the country they happen to reside in, but, also, against their very own interests…
by Steve Watson
A Harris poll has revealed that if the Democratic Party decided to make Kamala Harris the nominee, fewer people would vote for her than they would cognitively impaired Biden against Trump.
The poll shows Trump with a greater lead against Kamala Harris than against Biden by a full three percentage points.
If Harris were to become the nominee, Trump would win by seven points, while if it remained Biden, the margin would be four points, according to the poll.
Voters dislike Harris more than a blithering half comatosed 81-year-old Biden.
That’s some feat.
In addition, a Rasmussen poll has similar findings:
The Democrats are indeed in “fuck city.”
Their one saving grace may be that unhinged leftists will basically vote for anyone they are told to, even if it’s Biden in a coma.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Put him out of 'our' misery!
I'm British but have an opinion as to what imbecile has his hand hovering over the Big Red Button!
Harris is nearly as dim-witted as Biden - so there's no option left but to elect someone like RFK jr.
We now have Adolf Schwab's appointed minion Starmer as UK PM. To run our NWO WEF Circus. Starmer has recently stated "I'd rather be in Davos than in the UK Parliament". A characterless shit.
Im surprised i havent heard anyone suggest that the whole plan is to have Trump win the election. Thats the only reason they would put Biden into that debate. Seems obvious that they want to crash the economy which they can blame on Trump ( the media will obviously help them with that) and then its the perfect time to bring in the digital currency/reset they want so bad.