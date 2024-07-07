Perhaps the most troubling aspect of American politics today is that there is even a single voter deranged enough to vote for either Joe “Biden” or Chlamydia Harris, especially after the recent End of Empire horror show of a debate…

…and yet here we are in the midst of a failing Intelligence Industrial Complex coup from deep within the ruinous NeoMarxist Banana Republic where there are still a significant percentage of voters so brainwashed, clueless and ideologically weaponized against not just the national interests of the country they happen to reside in, but, also, against their very own interests…

by Steve Watson

A Harris poll has revealed that if the Democratic Party decided to make Kamala Harris the nominee, fewer people would vote for her than they would cognitively impaired Biden against Trump.

The poll shows Trump with a greater lead against Kamala Harris than against Biden by a full three percentage points.

If Harris were to become the nominee, Trump would win by seven points, while if it remained Biden, the margin would be four points, according to the poll.

Voters dislike Harris more than a blithering half comatosed 81-year-old Biden.

That’s some feat.

In addition, a Rasmussen poll has similar findings:

The Democrats are indeed in “fuck city.”

Their one saving grace may be that unhinged leftists will basically vote for anyone they are told to, even if it’s Biden in a coma.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline