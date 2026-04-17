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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
1hEdited

Excellent! Johns Hopkins scientists have shown that mebendazole disrupts the shield of cells, called the stroma, protecting pancreatic tumors that make therapeutic treatment difficult Williamson, T., de Abreu, M. C., Trembath, D. G., Brayton, C., Kang, B., Mendes, T. B., de Assumpção, P. P., Cerutti, J. M., & Riggins, G. J. (2021). Mebendazole disrupts stromal desmoplasia and tumorigenesis in two models of pancreatic cancer. Oncotarget, 12(14), 1326–1338. https://doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28014. While mebendazole is effective, Italian scientists have shown that fenbendazole is actually the more effective pancreatic cell killer https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/11/12/2042

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The Memory Department's avatar
The Memory Department
1h

In the 1980s, my boss used to go to Mexico to smuggle back laetrile (also called vitamin B17) for his daughter who had a brain tumor as it was and still is, I believe, against the law to use for cancer treatment (strange, no?). She has now outlived her parents and siblings.

Wondering if anyone has any thoughts on this.

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