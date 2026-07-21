2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
7h

All evil leads to Israel and their anti-life agents.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Markus's avatar
Markus
2h

Everything I've heard from Alex Karp is the exact opposite of what you're saying. Either he is lying, which I don't think he is, or there is a concerted effort to attack the company. I invest in PLTR and will continue to until better information surfaces.

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture