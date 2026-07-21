In the epic The Lord of the Rings high fantasy novel Palantíri are indestructible crystal "far-seer" spheres that function as scrying device for long-distance communication and surveillance.

These artifacts are panopticon-like, and represent the Eye of Sauron, a symbol of Sauron the Dark Lord in J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium, an evil force of ceaseless vigilance and penetrating perception that he uses to see all and enslave all; whoever holds these Palantíri crystals, including the wizard Saruman, starts out good and then becomes corrupted and evil.

It is no wonder then that Peter Thiel named his data analytics spy company Palantir Technologies after the Palantíri, but just like the actual founders of fellow spy corporations Facebook, Google, Amazon, Tesla, et al., these are merely corporate fronts for the Intelligence-Industrial Complex.

Just like Mark Zuckerberg is a puppet for DARPA, whose Lifelog project was a vast surveillance program that had to be shut down due to its unconstitutionality only for Facebook to be spun up that very same day, and just like the “founders” of Google are nothing more than the CIA’s In-Q-Tel puppets, and just like Jeff Bezos’s grandfather quite literally created DARPA with it being no coincidence that his grandson was most conveniently selected as the face of Amazon (with the most lucrative AWS account still to this very day being the CIA), and just like Elon Musk’s grandfather was the founder of the Technocracy Inc. movement in Canada and Musk’s various front companies derive the majority of their “profits” as a direct result of government contracts, ZEV credits and other wealth redistribution schemes courtesy of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, so too is Peter Thiel yet another puppet in this transhumanist takeover of America.

DARPA’s Total Information Awareness program was cancelled due it also being egregiously unconstitutional, only to be reconstituted as the private corporation known as Palantir; to wit:

This is outrageous.

Whitney Webb lays bare Palantir’s origins. What began as a DARPA program, designed to erode the very safeguards of our Constitution, didn’t disappear when it left government oversight. Instead, it was quietly spun out, rebranded as a private firm, and continued pursuing the same agenda under corporate cover. Source

DARPA’s partners-in-crime are the various other agencies comprising the Intelligence-Industrial Complex which functions as the fourth branch of the U.S. government running the other three branches, with the Epstein cabal intimately involved in this illegal hijacking of the Constitution:

President Trump has been busily cutting deals with Palantir and their surveillance coconspirators…

…the criminal IRS is also in on this takeover…

…as the proverbial nooses are tightening around We the People’s necks:

Let us now review in more granular fashion the dark origins of this particular dystopian front corporation:

Palantir’s first funder was the CIA’s In-Q-tel and the CIA was their only client until 2008. One CIA official involved in guiding Palantir’s early years, Alan Wade, is a former business partner of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Christine in the company Chiliad. Other Thiel-funded and -backed companies like Clearview AI use the fact that they helped ID and imprison those present at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as part of their sales pitch. After Jan 6, Clearview’s business w law enforcement grew by 26% While Thiel has been described as “libretarian” or “alt-right”, Palantir CEO Alex Karp told the NYT in 2020 that his long-held fear that the American “far right” would murder him for being Jewish “propels” a lot of decisions made at the company Palantir is also a major driver of pre-crime and “predictive policing”. Another Thiel-backed company Carbyne911 seeks to bring pre-crime to 911 call centers. Carbyne is intimately tied to Israeli intelligence and received at least $1 million in funding from Jeffrey Epstein There’s a lot more in the article, but Thiel is due to be hugely influential in a 2nd Trump administration, esp now that Vance is his VP. The fact that Thiel built the tools for the CIA to target dissent from left and right based on online activity should concern everyone. Source

When fully appreciating that President Trump’s VP was forced on him by Thiel and his Mossad/CIA handlers it all makes a lot more sense:

NEW - JD Vance owes his entire career to Peter Thiel, who helped create the domestic terror panopticon for the CIA that targets Trump supporters and detractors alike Thiel created Palantir to rescue Total Information Awareness, a DARPA surveillance program created by the same people behind the “continuity of govt” protocols to suspend the Constitution and round up “unfriendly” Americans during a national crisis. The database w those “unfriendly” Americans still exists and the last report on it from 2008 stated that it contained the names of 3 million Americans. It still exists and Thiel’s Palantir, also now funding the Trump-Vance ticket directly, decides who goes on the list Thiel helped resurrect another DARPA surveillance program called LifeLog, using his early investment in Facebook to mold the social network to serve LifeLog’s original purpose. LifeLog was closed down the same day Facebook launched. Source

An excellent recent interview sheds even more light on this Great Reset AI-powered power grab using the likes of Palantir and other front companies:

The whole Palantir program also ties directly into recent scandals like the Flock camera scourge, with Peter Thiel using black ops money laundering to fund these unconstitutional spying nodes:

But the Flock camera operation is merely just an additional relatively inconsequential spy vector, with the post-human endgame culminating in something far more nefariously dangerous…

The ‘paedophile class- elites’ no longer need the brainwashed masses to fight their wars for them

They then came to the conclusion that they no longer needed 90% of us at all

Expect more ‘pandemics’, mandated ‘vaccines’, wars and famines. The cull will continue until we wake up Source

The ongoing “peaceful culling…”

…may very well turn out to be a violent culling, with the likes of Palantir lying in wait to enslave us all…

Do NOT comply.

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