The nonstop depravity hits keep coming in the sick and twisted Epstein Files data dump…

…and now we have even more evidence that the DOJ is totally captured, corrupt, and criminal because AG Pam Bondi, Kash Patel & Co. are far more concerned with protecting pedos than bringing anyone to justice; to wit:

The DOJ briefly uploaded — then removed — an 86-page document titled “Investigation into Potential Jeffrey Epstein Co-Conspirators.”



The file contains interview summaries with alleged victims and individuals described as “subjects of the investigation.”



Named and reportedly redacted subjects include:



-Ghislaine Maxwell

-Jean-Luc Brunel

-Nadia Marcinkova

-Sarah Kellen

-Adriana Ross

-Leslie Groff



The document references sexual assault allegations involving:



-Jeffrey Epstein

-Ghislaine Maxwell

-Harvey Weinstein

-Jean Luc Brenel

-Leon Black

-Jes Staley

-Prince Andrew

-Glen Dubin



It also includes an interview with counsel for Les Wexner.



According to Wexner’s attorney, Epstein was given sweeping control over Wexner’s finances in the 1990s with little oversight. Epstein allegedly sold himself Wexner’s New York apartment and private jet at steeply discounted prices. In 2007, Wexner concluded that Epstein had misappropriated several hundred million dollars. Epstein agreed to repay $100 million in 2008, after which Wexner severed all ties.



The document dedicates an entire section to an interview with Virginia Giuffre, who made many of the trafficking allegations involving Epstein and Maxwell and claims she was trafficked to powerful men.



Notably, the report states:



“It bears noting that, contrary to some news reports, these searches did not reveal any cameras in any of the bedrooms or massage rooms.”



A separate document includes a diagram mapping Epstein’s inner circle and the same potential co-conspirators.



The materials feature photographs and names of prominent individuals in Epstein’s orbit, including:



-Ghislaine Maxwell

-Darren Indyke (Epstein’s attorney)

-Richard Kahn (accountant)

-Harry Beller (financial adviser)

-Lesley Groff (longtime assistant)

-Jean-Luc Brunel, who died by suicide in a French jail while facing rape charges

-Five individuals identified as Epstein employees had their names and faces redacted.



Taken together, the 86-page report and accompanying chart indicate that federal investigators were examining a broader network of potential co-conspirators — particularly Epstein’s female employees who were alleged to have helped recruit underage girls.



These same women were widely reported as potential co-conspirators in 2019 following Epstein’s arrest.



Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, Adriana Ross, and Nadia Marcinkova were granted immunity in Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal.



In short: the potential co-conspirators identified in the DOJ's latest release of Epstein files appear to be the same individuals who have been publicly linked to Epstein’s network since his original 2007 case.



Documents linked below. Source

This is about all of the justice anyone will ever see:

And in case anyone still doubts that there is absolutely zero justice in America, and that all of the unconstitutional Federal government three-letter agencies are rotten to the core, here is even more evidence of just how dark this all really is:

Which brings us to Democratic donor and Marxist operative Reid Hoffman, who was desperate to help Epstein with his imploding image:

In January 2015, Reid Hoffman offered to help Jeffrey Epstein manage his negative press coverage “on the on-line front.”



The offer came just weeks after the Prince Andrew scandal broke.



In December 2014, Virginia Roberts alleged in court filings that Epstein had trafficked her to Prince Andrew in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island.



Around the same time, Hoffman — a major Democratic donor who later funded E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against President Trump — purchased a sculpture as a gift for Epstein’s island and offered assistance as Epstein faced intensifying scrutiny over allegations that he operated an elite child sex-trafficking ring.



In one message, Hoffman wrote to Epstein: "been giving a bit of thought to how I can help with recent press..."



Additional emails indicate that Hoffman, who also financed legal efforts to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the Democratic ballot in 2024, allegedly visited Epstein’s Zorro Ranch and stayed overnight at his New York apartment.



Why did Reid Hoffman offer to help Jeffrey Epstein manage negative press in 2015, as serious child sex-trafficking allegations against the convicted sex offender were coming to light? Source

Reid Hoffman was also organizing various events for the pedo network, with a particular focus on CIA-controlled social media and tech players:

Epstein was so enamored with his tech bro guests that he could not help but email himself pics of these attendees:

This is wild.. Listen to this



Epstein sent himself a photo of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and other big names, in a dark setting dinner that occured on August 2, 2015.



Epstein confirmed this with an email addressed to Peter Attia, a Canadian Author. Later in the email, Peter asked Epstein what this dinner was about. Epstein replied with one word — “MONEY”, and followed this up with, “They need to learn to spend it.”



In a separate email on the same date, Epstein was communicating with Billionaire TOM PRITZKER, where Epstein said he was having dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Theil, Hoffman. Pritzker replied, “That’s a Three Point Score.”



Everyone should ask @elonmusk if he can share what this meeting about “Money” was about?



Elon Dinner

https://justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01205692.pdf

Dinner was about Money

https://justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00689728.pdf

Pritzker

https://justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00666028.pdf Source

Readers of this Substack have long known that the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and PSYOP-MUSK are CIA In-Q-Tel and DARPA creations.

And speaking of the CIA, here is their ultimate Manchurian Candidate scheming with the NWO globopedo errand boy Bill Gates and Rockefeller-Trilateral-Commission-Mossad operative Jeffrey Epstein on various scamdemics, starting with Ebola…

…so, basically, Ebola was the trial run and setup for the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, and the deadly AIDS drug AZT analog that Fauci found in Remdesivir during Ebola was deployed to murder as many C-19 patients as possible just a few years later.

THE TRUTH IS OUT! EPSTEIN EMAIL CONFIRMS COVID WAS A GLOBAL ELITE PSYOP — THEY PLANNED PANDEMICS FOR YEARS TO ENSLAVE HUMANITY!



February 5, 2026



The house of cards is collapsing faster than the cabal ever imagined. A fresh tranche from President Trump’s 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act just dropped the ultimate red pill: Jeffrey Epstein was personally handed the pandemic blueprint years before anyone heard of COVID. This wasn’t science. This was premeditated tyranny dressed up as public health



THE EMAIL THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING



Date: March 20, 2015

To: Jeffrey Epstein

Subject: Preparing for Pandemics

Key line: “Please find attached a draft agenda for the meeting on preparing for pandemics, as requested. Let’s discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and ICRC (i.e. co-branding).”



Epstein — the pedophile blackmail kingpin with zero medical credentials — gets invited to shape global pandemic strategy and decide how the WHO would be used as the public face. That single word “co-branding” exposes the whole game: fake legitimacy for a manufactured crisis. They weren’t preparing for a virus. They were preparing the world for control.



THE TIMELINE THEY CAN’T HIDE ANYMORE



- 2015 — Epstein receives the elite pandemic agenda straight from Geneva insiders pushing WHO cover.

- 2017-2019 — Epstein’s island and New York mansion host biotech billionaires, AI surveillance freaks, and “pandemic gaming” sessions with the exact people who later ran the show.

- Early 2020 — The scripted “outbreak” hits. WHO declares pandemic on cue. Lockdowns roll out worldwide.

- 2025 — Trump forces millions of sealed Epstein pages into daylight.

- 2026 — This email surfaces. The mask is off. The people see the strings



They rehearsed it. They branded it with corrupt global bodies. They used Epstein’s trafficking and kompromat network to keep every elite player in line. And when the time came, they unleashed hell on humanity — destroyed small businesses, forced experimental shots, tracked every movement, transferred trillions to BlackRock and Pfizer cronies, all while laughing from their bunkers.



WHY EPSTEIN? BECAUSE HE WAS THE ENFORCER



He wasn’t there for science. He was there to guarantee compliance. Island parties, underage girls, hidden cameras, private jets — the leverage that made sure no one stepped out of line when the “plandemic” launched. Send your pandemic proposal through Epstein and you knew it would reach the real decision-makers without leaks. That’s how tight the cabal ran the operation.



TRUMP JUST HANDED US THE HOLY GRAIL.



The Deep State screamed, sued, redacted, delayed — but Donald J. Trump rammed the Epstein transparency bill through and now the files keep coming. Every new page is another nail in their coffin. This 2015 email isn’t speculation. It’s documented proof the entire COVID era was engineered from the top — five years in advance — with the pedo-trafficker as the middleman.



They wanted you masked, broke, injected, tracked, and silent forever. Instead, WE ARE AWAKE. The Great Awakening isn’t coming — it’s here. The storm President Trump promised is raging. The elites are panicking, their servants in media and government are sweating, and patriots worldwide are rising like never before.



They thought they could play God. They forgot the people have God on their side — and Trump holding the torch.

The blueprint is exposed. The timeline is undeniable. The cabal is finished.



Hold the line. Share everywhere. The truth is lethal to them — and we’re only getting started.



~ Janie Walsh



✨🙌🏻💫 Source

With the CIA’s Ukraine coup not just an operation to destabilize Eastern Europe and launder profligate amounts of black ops money, but also about eugenics and bioterrorism, with Epstein being involved in that as well:

Which brings us to Zorro Ranch, a property that may be even more instrumental in the eugenics component of this transhumanist technocratic program…

…where Epstein groomed his in-house “dentist” to perform literal atrocities…

…and not only was this sprawling ranch leased out to Epstein by the illegitimate Federal government that was and continues to this very day to be in on these pedo-plandemic-blackmail operations for a mere $200 per year all thanks to the “income” tax slaves funding these horror shows of human depravities, but whenever Epstein needed a quick liquidity infusion he could simply “win” a lottery courtesy of said government:

Which brings us back to the dirty gov insider Reid Hoffman who enjoyed flying to all of the pedo properties, which is how a middling IQ finance “genius” like Epstein can win all kinds of contracts, investments, and other special prizes:

Before we get to the incredibly deranged details of these latest revelations, let us add some additional context on just what Epstein and his handlers were up to, and just how profoundly intertwined and interconnected all of these major terror, bioterror and global finance events really are:

If you have accepted the reality that Epstein was running an intelligence operation to capture American politicians via blackmail, you are halfway to the truth.



But you have to ask the next logical question: Once they captured the government, what did they do with it?



Epstein was the Leverage.

9/11 was the ‘Liquidation’



They are two phases of a Zionist Coup that effectively ended the American Empire and turned the US Military into a mercenary force for foreign interests.



The "Official Narrative" claims this was a surprise attack by men in caves. If that is true, you gotta explain Urban Moving Systems



On the morning of 9/11, five men were arrested in New Jersey. Witnesses saw them on top of a van, filming the attacks and celebrating ("high-fiving") as the towers fell.



When the NYPD and FBI stopped their van, they found:



Maps with the towers highlighted.

Box cutters.

$4,700 in cash hidden in socks.

Foreign passports.



They were later confirmed to be Mossad agents.

They were held for 71 days before being deported back to Israel. Once home, they went on a talk show and explicitly stated:

”Our purpose was to document the event.”



You cannot show up to "document" a surprise event unless you have the script. They knew it was coming, and they were there to watch the show.



In criminal law, you must establish Motive. Who benefited?

Did the US benefit? No. They lost $8 Trillion, civil liberties (Patriot Act), and thousands of soldiers.

Did the Muslim World benefit? No. Our nations were turned to glass.



The only winner was the ZIONIST ENTITY.



In 1996, a group of American Neocons (many dual-citizens) wrote a policy paper for Benjamin Netanyahu titled "A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm."



It explicitly called for:

1. Removing Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

2. Destabilizing Syria.

3. Fighting a proxy war against Iran.



BUT the American public had no interest in dying for these goals.

So the solution was the "Project for the New American Century" (PNAC) wrote in 2000 that this transformation would be too slow unless there was *"some catastrophic and catalyzing event like a new Pearl Harbor."*



One year later, they got their Pearl Harbor. And the US spent the next 20 years systematically destroying the exact list of enemies mentioned in the "Clean Break" memo.



The coincidences are statistically impossible.



Two hours before the planes hit, employees at Odigo (an Israeli-owned company with offices in the WTC) received specific instant messages warning of an attack on the complex. This was confirmed by the CEO, Micha Macover.



Larry Silverstein secured the lease for the WTC only weeks before the attack. He specifically negotiated an insurance policy covering "terrorism." He walked away with billions.



On September 10th, Donald Rumsfeld announced the Pentagon could not account for $2.3 Trillion. The next day, a plane/missile hit the exact wedge of the Pentagon where those budget analysts were working. The audit was over.



When you combine the Epstein Operation (which compromised the politicians so they couldn't ask questions) with the 9/11 Operation (which forced the military into war), the picture is clear.



The United States Government didn't "fail" on September 11th. It was Captured.



It was a foreign policy coup designed to harness American blood and treasure to secure the Middle East for Israel.

The "War on Terror" was a fraud. It was a War FOR Zionism, fought by Americans, paid for by American taxpayers, and covered up by compromised politicians just like they’re continuing to do. Source

Because like it or not, Epstein was first and foremost a Mossad asset.

And speaking of 9/11, and America’s current Secretary of Commerce:

Moving on to what is one of the more perversely grim details in these Epstein Files, because we know that babies were raped, murdered and even eaten, with prominent medical doctors in on it:

The details are truly revolting:

Of course, no one is being investigated.

Even if investigations were somehow commenced, it would all be for show, and nothing more.

Let us now circle back to the man behind one of the most dangerous companies currently entrenched in the U.S. government; namely, Palantir Technologies Inc.

Of course, Epstein and Thiel were always thick as pedo thieves:

A most brave journalist confronted Thiel about his Big Brother AI-controlled digital surveillance gulag schemes that Palantir has planned for America:

Some additional context on where this is all headed:

Once men turned their thinking over to machines in the hope that this would set them free. But that only permitted other men with machines to enslave them.



— Frank Herbert, Dune, 1965

The endgame is already here, because years ago Epstein and his handlers had passed the proverbial dystopia baton to Thiel:

Maybe the following isn’t even a joke after all?:

Which brings us back to whether or not Epstein is still alive.

There have been many AI images and videos purportedly showing Epstein hiding out in Israel, but the following image may actually be the real thing:

Assuming this image is not AI generated, we certainly have a match:

But even if the images do not provide conclusory proof, and even if insider opinions do not serve as definitive evidence…

…we have other strange “coincidences” and fact patterns to at very least support the notion that Epstein is in fact very much alive and well:

In previous articles it was shown that the chances of Epstein being alive are far greater than the official story of him being dead, which as usual is just an obvious coverup:

Epstein is the ultimate NWO globopedo government operator, and the government is the ultimate mob organization that despises the people it pretends to serve.

Everything the State says is a lie, and everything it has it has stolen. ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Do NOT comply.

