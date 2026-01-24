2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

Interesting that you mention tonic waters. I learned that they included quinine as an ingredient several years ago, and began drinking them instead of carbonated beverages. The only drawback is that they usually contain high fructose corn syrup, but I can accept the tradeoff.

Reply
Share
3 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
3hEdited

My daughter who is a functional medicine practitioner gave us the Mexican derivative for HCQ. It’s wonderful. We never went to hospital. She boosted our health from Covid in 2021 with natural products and at home IVs. Two ozone machines to clear the air. Our own Dr who did go to the hospital and died. They put him on a ventilator. No hope.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture