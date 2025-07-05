Readers of this Substack appreciate just how miraculous the Nobel Prize winning drug Ivermectin really is…

…and that this compound cures cancer, especially as part of a more comprehensive synergistic protocol…

…Ivermectin even cures Lyme Disease…

…and Ivermectin cures the seasonal flu as well as gain of function viruses like PSYOP-19, which is precisely why the Medical-Industrial Complex was ordered to prevent its use as part of their greater iatrogenic program of murdering innocent people during the scamdemic; to wit:

To better appreciate just how absolutely horrifying this manmade medical disaster really was, the following story should enrage everyone:

🚨🚨MUST WATCH Another hospital horror story! Dutch patient Susanne Heymans shares how she smuggled ivermectin into the hospital and recovered quickly. However, her recovery angered hospital staffs, who were upset because her actions went against the established protocols, which they believed should have led to her death. This is why you must avoid hospitals with crazy "establishment" doctors. TLDR: Hospital's Pulmonologist: "You’d better start saying goodbye to your children and the people you still want to talk to, but only by phone." Patient: "Can I try Ivermectin?" Pulmonologist: "No, you will die soon but you absolutely cannot try ivermectin! " Patient smuggles in Ivermectin and takes it with vitamin C, rapidly recovers within 30 minutes. Pulmonologist gets unhappy with her treatment and subsequent recovery!! " I outperformed everyone in rehabilitation, and it’s so sad to see that these fellow people struggled so much and still do with every exercise, while it might not have been necessary with the right treatment. Instead, politicians deliberately instilled fear, injected experimentally, and withheld workable Nobel Prize-winning medication because otherwise, the emergency authorization of the genetic injections pushed on everyone would have been jeopardized, driven by Big Pharma with big money in sight" Source

By suppressing early treatment that actually worked like Ivermectin, these murderous doctors were paving the way for the criminal FDA’s fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

These gene altering and highly carcinogenic injections never could have made it past animal trials, which is why the EUA had to be enacted for the ongoing peaceful culling.

And the staggeringly profitable depopulation business model is now treating the very turbo cancers that BigPharma caused with the Modified mRNA “vaccines” with more Modified mRNA “vaccines.” From “free” injections to stratospherically overpriced oncology treatments that to do not work (versus inexpensive repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole), talk about paying for your own demise.

The NWO globopedo democide program is really that simple.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

