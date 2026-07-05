Taxation under threat of state violence is communistic extortion and theft that deprives a people of their liberties…

…President Trump is acutely aware of this most pernicious social engineering, and the urgent need to abolish the private taxing corporation known as the IRS:

On 4th of July Independence Day everyone should be aware of this



Donald Trump exposed on Joe Rogan the only reason we’re still paying an income tax in America is because US Politicians are paid off by foreign countries



You should be furious. It’s time to Abolish the IRS and set Americans free. We are not free if we are forced to pay an income tax



“In the early 1900, they switched over stupidly to an income tax. And you know why? Because countries were putting a lot of pressure on America. We don't wanna pay tariffs. Believe me, they control our politicians. If you look at the kind of numbers that these guys make then and now”



We are all literally paying an income tax because US Politicians are taking bribes from foreign counties to enrich themselves



It’s time to abolish the IRS



There are roughly 97 distinct taxes and fees we are already expected to pay with income that’s already being taxed



Here are just some ways the government steals your money:



If you earn it, income tax

If you live somewhere, property tax

If you spend it, sales tax

If you save it, inflation tax

If you invest it, capital gains tax

If you start a business, licenses

If you own a good business, profit tax

If you give it away, gift tax

If you die, inheritance tax Source

The 16th Amendment is pure Marxism that directly subverts both the 4th and 10th Amendments, and as such is entirely unconstitutional…

…with the majority of Americans having just celebrated July 4th without ever appreciating that pledging allegiance to a nation is in itself a form of communism, and that We the People must only pledge allegiance to liberty and liberty alone if this Constitutional Republic is to survive.

This pledge of allegiance to freedom most certainly applies to the current “income” tax thievery system which is an affront to all liberty; to wit:

On 4th of July Independence Day, you should know the Income Tax was deemed Unconstitutional



“There's no income tax in America until the Civil War. An emergency one Lincoln pushed after the Civil War, it's repealed 1892. They tried to have a peacetime income tax, it’s declared unconstitutional



Woodrow Wilson pushes through the income tax, the 16th Amendment in 1913. It's a 1% tax on the top 1% richest people in the country. It's not to tax the people, it’s to go after those robber barons. The Rockefellers, Carnegies, J. Paul Getty's, the Astors. It would be sort of like today that only Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and George Soros, that's what the tax is for.



And so you have Taft, pushing through a corporate income tax. And only the extreme wealthy owned corporate stock, so it was a backdoor way to get at them.



Teddy Roosevelt was responsible for inheritance tax, because only the extreme wealthy had an inheritance worth leaving. But finally, Woodrow Wilson pushes through the income tax, which is the 1% tax on the top 1% richest people.”



And today this is all applied to everyone



Let me clearly break down the order of events:



During the Civil War era (1861–1872) The first federal income tax was enacted during the Civil War under Lincoln. It was a temporary wartime measure. It was repealed in 1872, The Supreme Court upheld it as constitutional in Springer v. United States



In 1894 there was another peacetime attempt at an income tax. Congress passed a 2% tax on incomes over $4,000 as part of the Wilson-Gorman Tariff Act. The Supreme Court struck it down in Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan & Trust Co. They again said it was unconstitutional



So next in 1913 Congress forces an income tax on us with the 16th Amendment



But what else happened in 1913? The federal reserve was established



We had a central banking takeover and that same year they passed the income tax to steal from all of us



This should have never been allowed to happened, the income tax was ruled unconstitutional



It’s time to set Americans free and abolish the income tax Source

And it is only when all Americans are free from this egregious extraction of the fruits of our labors that the united States of America as a whole becomes free again.

Of course, all of the imported illegal invaders would be unable to grift off the tax slaves, as well as the majority of the illegitimate Federal government, its various unconstitutional agencies, while many corporations would be unable to operate as the welfare recipients of nearly unlimited taxpayer funded contracts…

…and “nonprofit” criminals like Bill Gates and George Soros could no longer run deadly depopulation injection programs and color revolution psyops on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex NWO globopedo handlers, but we digress…

President Trump must free all Americans from this Marxist scourge of wealth redistribution that is quite literally decimating the lifeblood of the economy in the middle class, while slowly killing off the broader economy and, ultimately, generational prosperity:

The best gift the Donald Trump Administration could give Americans for America’s 250th Celebration is setting Americans free by Abolishing the Income Tax



The American Revolution started over a 2% tax. Here are all the taxes you are required to pay in the United States:



- Air Transportation Taxes

- Biodiesel Fuel Taxes

- Building Permit Taxes

- Business Registration Fees

- Capital Gains Taxes

- Cigarette Taxes

- Court Fines

- Disposal Fees

- Dog License Taxes

- Drivers License Fees

- Employer Health Insurance Mandate Tax

- Employer Medicare Taxes

- Employer Social Security Taxes

- Environmental Fees

- Estate Taxes

- Excise Taxes On Comprehensive Health Insurance Plans

- Federal Corporate Taxes

- Federal Income Taxes

- Federal Unemployment Taxes

- Fishing License Taxes

- Flush Taxes

- Food And Beverage License Fees

- Franchise Business Taxes

- Garbage Taxes

- Gasoline Taxes

- Gift Taxes

- Gun Ownership Permits

- Hazardous Material Disposal Fees

- Highway Access Fees

- Hotel Taxes (these are becoming quite large in some areas)

- Hunting License Taxes

- Import Taxes

- Individual Health Insurance Mandate Taxes

- Inheritance Taxes

- Insect Control Hazardous Materials Licenses

- Inspection Fees

- Insurance Premium Taxes

- Interstate User Diesel Fuel Taxes

- Inventory Taxes

- IRA Early Withdrawal Taxes

- IRS Interest Charges

- IRS Penalties

- Library Taxes

- License Plate Fees

- Liquor Taxes

- Local Corporate Taxes

- Local Income Taxes

- Local School Taxes

- Local Unemployment Taxes

- Luxury Taxes

- Marriage License Taxes

- Medicare Taxes

- Medicare Tax Surcharge On High Earning Americans Under Obamacare

- Obamacare Individual Mandate Excise Tax

- Obamacare Surtax On Investment Income

- Parking Meters

- Passport Fees

- Professional Licenses And Fees (another form of taxation)

- Property Taxes

- Real Estate Taxes

- Recreational Vehicle Taxes

- Registration Fees For New Businesses

- Toll Booth Taxes

- Sales Taxes

- Self-Employment Taxes

- Sewer & Water Taxes

- School Taxes

- Septic Permit Taxes

- Service Charge Taxes

- Social Security Taxes

- Special Assessments For Road Repairs Or Construction

- Sports Stadium Taxes

- State Corporate Taxes

- State Income Taxes

- State Park Entrance Fees

- State Unemployment Taxes (SUTA)

- Tanning Taxes

- Telephone 911 Service Taxes

- Telephone Federal Excise Taxes

- Telephone Federal Universal Service Fee Taxes

- Telephone Minimum Usage Surcharge Taxes

- Telephone State And Local Taxes

- Telephone Universal Access Taxes

- The Alternative Minimum Tax

- Tire Recycling Fees

- Tire Taxes

- Tolls

- Traffic Fines

- Use Taxes

- Utility Taxes

- Vehicle Registration Taxes

- Waste Management Taxes

- Water Rights Fees

- Watercraft Registration & Licensing Fees

- Well Permit Fees

- Workers Compensation Taxes

- Zoning Permit Fees



Abolish The IRS

You are a free range human on a tax farm



And let’s not forget the income tax just in 2025 stole $2.66 trillion dollars from the American People



This is money that you work for, gets taxes and then you have to again pay taxes on everything you buy with it Source

And always remember that installed foreign born Manchurian Candidates like Barack Hussein Obama and his successor mayor of NYC Zoran Mamdani, who has been an American citizen for less than a decade and has never worked a single day in his life, are nothing more than communist renegades installed into positions of power in order to destroy America from within.

While this clip is a parody, it is a lot closer to the truth than most would like to admit.

As this Substack has been warning for many years, Islamocommunism is all too real:

In other words:

Thankfully, President Trump is calling out this Islamocommunist puppet:

🚨 President Trump is GOING OFF on communists like Mamdani, who are attacking our country on our 250th



“Communism is a MORTAL THREAT to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country.”



“It’s the enemy of the CONSTITUTION. Above all, it’s the enemy of July 4, 1776.”



“Even while the radicals and extremists attack our incredible history at every turn, they are silent on the MISERABLE history of Communism itself.



Because it NEVER worked for thousands of years.”



“Our heroes died to win, build and to save and to build truly a great country.



“The greatest country ever in the WORLD.



So on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American heritage, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish Communism quickly.



Don’t let them take too much of your time.” 🇺🇸 Source

Put more bluntly:

If America is so bad, leave.



Ungrateful, subversive third-world trash.



Fuck off. Source

And framing this national security threat that is “Mayor” Mamdani:

🚨 BOOM! SPENCER PRATT JUST DROPPED THIS LINE ON MAYOR MAMDANI:



“The communist doesn’t think to increase the quality of the grid. The communist demands that you decrease the quality of your life. They make you ration the things that every other American gets to enjoy. Every single time.” 💯💯



He’s right. Mamdani wants everyone to suffer and raise their thermostats so the elites have the power they need.



Communism will LOSE nationwide 🇺🇸 @spencerpratt Source

Taxation, which the likes of Mamdani are hellbent on always raising, is the ultimate decrease in the quality of life.

Because the transnational oligarchy wants to enslave us all, and taxation is one of the most effective tools to turn American liberty into technocratic tyranny.

The only way out of this communist takeover of America:

If Americans truly understood that by pledging allegiance to liberty first and foremost, then this act of secession from tyranny would necessitate the closures of the IRS and the Federal Reserve, all while shrinking the Federal government by at very least 80%, and that is the only way to save this Constitutional Republic.

Do NOT comply.

⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE CONTINUES!⚡️ so please use code JULY40 to receive 40% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE!⚡️ ends MONDAY, July 6th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JULY40 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX