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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

Yes, abolish the IRS. End the unconstitutional Federal Reserve. Return our Republic to what it once was before the globalist oligarchs surreptitiously took over our country a hundred years ago.

And most of Congress need to be arrested and removed for being beholden to foreign interests and installed by rigged elections.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Good stack , thank you . Some of these places aren’t naive , if you know what I mean . https://www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/churches-religious-organizations

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