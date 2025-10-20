The NYC mayoral race is headed straight for disaster as the self-avowed radical communist Muslim candidate that has never worked a single day in his life is all but guaranteed to be installed.

(Yes, New York elections are algorithmically rigged via the electronic voting machines.)

Like many communist puppet “leaders,” Zohran Mamdani comes from an affluent family, and has been selected by his NWO globopedo handlers to ensure that NYC finally collapses under both collectivism and Sharia law.

It will not just be extreme increases in theft via “income” taxes which are already absurdly too high in the Big Apple (a cent of “income” tax is a cent too much) that will drive the last vestiges of successful New Yorkers out of their city, but the radical agenda of less police as crime continues to surge thanks to the Cloward-Piven illegal invaders overfilling Manhattan on full welfare benefits is just the tip of Zohran Mamdani’s agenda.

Just like Muslim mayor of the UK’s Londonstan Sadiq Khan has normalized Sharia law and terrorism as a way of life in his city, proclaiming, “That citizens should just get used to terrorism,“ while also supporting rape gangs and partaking in various meetings with Jihadi terrorists…

…his NYC counterpart Zohran Mamdani is quite literally his American analogue:

And here is the crux of the matter regarding the premeditated Islamification of America:

I am going to say this everyday till the GOP listens. The Islamification of America is going to be the number 1 issue in America for GOP primary elections in 2026 and 2028. It’s the most important issue in the West right now, and GOP leadership is failing to lead on this issue. I will not vote for any candidates who support Islam, and I will work against all candidates who refuse to admit we have a Muslim problem in our country. Every single voter should question and confront their GOP reps at town halls and ask them if they support banning Muslims from holding office in America. If they say no, they are unfit to lead in the GOP. If you are a GOP rep and you aren’t speaking about Sharia law, you should be removed from office. Source

So who is exactly behind this Sharia law sociopath communist ne’er-do-well Zohran Mamdani?

Let us first consider Barack Hussein Obama’s director of the CIA, and treasonous Russiagate apparatchik:

Speaking of the CIA and Zohran Mamdani:

And speaking of the CIA’s creation and ultimate Manchurian Candidate in Barack Hussein Obama:

GPS—puts Zohran Mamdani at Barack Hussein Obama II’s War Room twice in 6 weeks. Also present were leaders from the Muslim Brotherhood and what certainly appears to be two Iranian MOIS operatives, very likely IRGC Unit 840. Both are physically linked to Majid Dastjani Farahani, having meet Farahani in Venezuela in June 2024, with the timing, they very likely were discussing the ass@ssination of President Trump. These were the same operatives who were regularly is the company of fake federal agents with every agency from the Department of Homeland Security, to the U.S. Marshals, Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali. One was Pakistani intelligence while the other was Iranian. See the first comment below. It’s unfortunate most Americans do not fully understand just how evil Barack Hussein Obama II is. Obama is 💯 a terrorist. Obama’s War Room is located at 2446 Belmont Rd NW, Washington, DC 20008 and just a short 4 minute stroll away from the Islamic Center of Washington D.C. Do you really believe that was just a coincidence? SERIOUSLY? If there were any legit journalists they’d be reporting all of the comings and goings at Michelle’s War Room since Thursday? Anyone that doesn’t admit Barack is in charge is either ignorant or lying. I said previously, Barack Obama is the most powerful man in the Democratic Party. Period. End of story. He is a radical Islamic and the actual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. Source

Obama is also a CIA invention that never held a real job in the private sector, whose family history is sordid to say the least, with both parents being CIA assets, and the son being a severely compromised homosexual gigolo and party animal before he was installed as POTUS:

This whole depraved web of the destruction of America from within is multifaceted and multi-pronged, but some of the most pronounced attack vector elements that are currently in play are the fusion of Marxism with radical Islam, or Sharia law.

Barack Hussein Obama is the CIA’s point man, and his treasonous chaos agents like John Brennan and now this latest politrix puppet Zohran Mamdani are not to be taken lightly: they are all playing for keeps.

Thankfully, President Trump is calling out Hussein, and may actually go after him after all:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just SCORCHED Barack Hussein Obama and says more Deep State officials will be “CAUGHT” FOX: These indictments caused Obama to say democracy is being threatened. TRUMP: I know. He says that all the time - HE’S the one that threatened it by SPYING on my campaign. HE STARTED IT. Obama spied on my campaign. And he did it knowing it was illegal. But he started the whole thing! There were a lot of dishonest people - and I suspect they’ll be caught! Source

All of these Deep State radical commie Islamists should have been caught long ago.

And here is Trump trashing Zohran Mamdani:

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen. WE CANNOT HAVE A COMMUNIST in charge of New York City.”

He forget to mention the Sharia law part.

When scamdemics, deadly depopulation “vaccines,” “climate change,” identity politrix, and Leftist civil war insurrections all fail…

…unleash the Marxist-Sharia savages.

Do NOT comply.

