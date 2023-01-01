What’s past is certainly prologue, and to see the revolution of the future means that we must look into these transhumanist seeds of recent times.

Nearly three decades after funding the NAZI eugenics program, the very same Rockefeller crime syndicate established their Club of Rome organization under the false pretense of “climate change” alarmism. Club of Rome’s slogan was, "The common enemy of humanity is man.”

Two decades prior to the founding of Club of Rome, Major George R. Jordan testified in front of Congress and exposed the One World Government. He detailed his role in the unconstitutional and anti-American wartime Lend-Lease program. As the Lend-Lease control officer with the rank of captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps, Major Jordan had been responsible for the shipments of plates, inks and paper to the Soviet Union two full years before WW2 ended. The Russians promptly printed up hundreds of millions of US dollars that had served to not only rebuild the Soviet empire, but had deliberately further devalued the dollar, and thus further impoverished the average American through the stealth tax of inflation. Those very same American communists that had funded Hitler and then the Soviets were by then entrenched in all of the various American governmental agencies, as well as within the highest echelons of the military.

Having had finally started to make the connections in realizing that there had been a silent communist takeover of America, Major Jordan to his great horror began to keep a detailed diary itemizing the wholesale transfer of nuclear technology and materials, weapons, and top secret military patents to the Soviets.

What Major Jordan was unaware of at that time was that powerful businessmen and corporations had reaped the rewards of capitalism for the express purposes of laying waste to the very system and nation that had allowed them to amass their great fortunes; to wit:

The millionaire industrialist, Armand Hammer played a key role in laying the foundations of Lend-Lease. As a dyed-in-the-wool collaborator of Lenin´s and Stalin’s in procuring Western, especially American, assistance in the industrialization of the USSR. In his well-sourced biography of Hammer, espionage expert Edward Jay Epstein describes the active role played by this interlocutor in nailing down Lend-Lease. Epstein notes that in November 1940 Armand Hammer met with FDR in the White House. He and the president discussed the idea of developing American military assistance to Britain, the Neutrality Act and Roosevelt’s campaign promises not to embroil the United States in the European war to the contrary. Roosevelt thereupon suggested to Hammer that he discuss this plan with Harry Hopkins. Hopkins twice traveled to New York City, Hammer´s base of operations, to discuss this idea with officials and businessmen there. In 1921, while waiting for his internship to begin at Bellevue Hospital, Hammer went to the Soviet Union for a trip that lasted until late 1930. Although his career in medicine was cut short, he relished being referred to as “Dr. Hammer”. Hammer’s intentions in the 1921 trip have been debated since. He has claimed that he originally intended to recoup $150,000 in debts for drugs shipped during the Allied intervention, but was soon moved by a capitalistic and philanthropic interest in selling wheat to the then-starving Russians. In his passport application, Hammer stated that he intended to visit only western Europe. J. Edgar Hoover in the Justice Department knew this was false, but Hammer was allowed to travel anyway. A skeptical U.S. government watched him through this trip, and for the rest of his life. Source.

What Major Jordan was starting to piece together was that by executing orders from his superiors at the U.S. Army Air Corp he had been actively working against the interests of the United States; in other words, the rot was oozing from the inside out as government agents were subverting their very own government.

Major Jordan was logging every single pilot and captain that had delivered nuclear materials and advanced arms to the Soviet Union, along with a running list of high-ranking American communists.

Today an exceedingly small number of Americans have ever heard of this great hero, but in 1963 Major Jordan was a prominent patriot whistleblower not unlike General Smedley Butler, and in that year he gave one of the most important speeches in American history:

Many election cycles later, the proliferating American communists had realized that in order for their traitorous machinations to become more palatable to the average American they required a rebranding; thus, they renamed themselves the Democratic Socialists.

One of the most important of these Democratic Socialists was the inventor of Community Organizing, an academic by the name of Saul Alinksy. To better devise a pragmatic and effective means of destroying America in what would become the precursor to the Cloward–Piven strategy, Alinksy had decided to embed himself with the Chicago mob, which at that time already had a longstanding close working relationship with the CIA and FBI.

It is no mere coincidence that the man that dedicated his political masterwork Rules for Radicals to “the very first radical Lucifer” had as his disciples the likes of the CIA-creation Manchurian Candidate Obama, the Clinton crime family, and most recently the Democratic Socialist useful idiot puppet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). All of these political grifters dutifully followed the Alinksy playbook, while simultaneously taking orders from their One World Government technocommunist handlers.

The term “technocommunism” is the portmanteau of “technocracy” and “communism” that this substack previously coined to better describe the far more malignant and technologically advanced communism 2.0 that we are witnessing today, especially since the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” rollout. (Note: fascism, socialism and communism are essentially close cousins, more or less interchangeable systems all sharing the identical endgame.)

Installing the likes of AOC into government positions was always a critical component of communism; placing individuals that were acutely aware of their low social standing and mediocre skills into high level cabinet jobs always ensured that these inferior apparatchiks would overzealously enforce the State party line. Those that could never succeed in the private sector are the ideal candidates for maintaining State violence and maximum tyranny.

These very same dark forces that funded the great social engineering experiments of the Bolshevik Revolution, the Chinese Communist Revolution and the NAZI party had also infiltrated the American government long before WW2; in fact, these transhumanist apparatchiks were and continue to be the agents of the original socialist eugenicists known as Fabian Society, which in turn had spawned the Rockefeller and later the offshoot Gates foundation, Bilderberg Group, Club of Rome, Trilateral Commission, UN, WEF, CFR, IMF, WHO, and so on and so forth. Even Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers, was a British spy known by his codename “Number 7” whose covert mission was to establish a Crown-owned and operated central bank in America in order to not just erode the economy, but, more importantly, to subvert the then nascent Constitution.

The One World Government experiment that was the Soviet Union never actually collapsed, it merely simulated its downfall in order to more effectively metastasize and “penetrate” the various global governments; to wit:

The Democratic Socialist party, like the Republican RINO party are accelerating their full-blown technocommunism takeover with the illegitimate Federal agencies like the CIA, FBI, FDA, DoD, et al. Central planners like the privately owned Federal Reserve “bank” are also critical in this technocommunism, counterfeiting fiat from within very much like the Soviet Union printed US dollars, with mid-tier middlemen like financial bounty hunter and child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein facilitating the shadow central planning schemes and black ops money laundering of the Intelligence Industrial Complex. And it so happens that the Intelligence Industrial Complex has now become the 4th branch of the government, the one that actually runs the entire nation.

An especially important agency within the Intelligence Industrial Complex is the “pharmacovigilant” DoD, which was especially critical in deploying PSYOP-19 as a means of further consolidating the wholly unconstitutional “Patriot Act” and its never-ending “wars” on terrorism, and ultimately every single American “domestic terrorist”that sees through their technocommunist agenda.

One of the most notable individuals and oracle of realpolitik that paved the way for American technocommism is Henry Kissinger, a Rockefeller-asset since his days as a Harvard student. It should then come as no surprise that Kissinger was always a Soviet agent:

Kissinger did many favours for the heirs of Stalin and Mao: telling president Gerald Ford not to invite Alexander Solzhenitsyn to the White House, for example, and making lavish excuses for the massacre in Tienanmen Square. He is that rare and foul beast, a man whose record shows sympathy for communism and fascism. It comes from a natural hatred of the democratic process, which he has done so much to subvert and undermine at home and abroad, and an instinctive affection for totalitarians of all stripes. ... Let this character at last be treated like the reeking piece of ordure that he is. The reason why Kissinger "did many favours for the heirs of Stalin and Mao" is because Kissinger was a "Soviet" agent. Starting in 1961, Michel Goleniewski an anti-Communist who infiltrated Polish Communist Intelligence, revealed that Kissinger was recruited into a special group known as ODRA while he was a sergeant in the US army during WWII. Source.

And just two years ago Kissinger yet again let slip his true technocommunist colors when he penned his WSJ op-ed entitled, The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order

The U.S. must protect its citizens from disease while starting the urgent work of planning for a new epoch. The surreal atmosphere of the Covid-19 pandemic calls to mind how I felt as a young man in the 84th Infantry Division during the Battle of the Bulge. Now, as in late 1944, there is a sense of inchoate danger, aimed not at any particular person, but striking randomly and with devastation. But there is an important difference between that faraway time and ours. American endurance then was fortified by an ultimate national purpose. Now, in a divided country, efficient and farsighted government is necessary to overcome obstacles unprecedented in magnitude and global scope. Sustaining the public trust is crucial to social solidarity, to the relation of societies with each other, and to international peace and stability.

Just like Major George R. Jordan was ordered to transfer nuclear knowhow to the Soviet Union, when Kissinger was National Security Advisor for Nixon during the China détente policy era he personally facilitated the transfer of advanced technologies as well as black ops funding to the People’s Republic of China. During that same time Kissinger was also sending Israel all of America’s top secrets, despite being an antisemite. And the fact that the nation of Israel has become Pfizer’s petri dish with newly reelected prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently openly admitting that his citizenry were sacrificed to be BigPharma’s lab rats.

Given Kissinger’s COVID position and his support of Netanyahu, it is no surprise that Israel has been transformed into a giant bio-concentration camp with a slow kill Holocaust-in-a-syringe as the technological update for the gas chamber.

Is it any wonder then that Kissinger mentored WEF founder and fellow eugenicist Klaus Schwab since he too was an undergraduate at Harvard. Kissinger was instrumental in the creations of this One World Government organization, which now serves as one of the major vehicles for the transformation of the planet and humanity. Kissinger had been collaborating with Schwab, and both men assiduously coordinated the WEF’s operations with their UN, CFR, Club of Rome, et al. co-conspirators.

It should also come as no surprise that Schwab has a bust of Lenin proudly displayed in his office.

This technocommunist WEF "World Brain" with its AI controlled digitized posthuman global society is best elucidated in the following presentation:

The WEF’s Ideological State Apparatus brainwashing program was openly admitted to by Schwab years ago:

This substack also previously exposed that the PSYOP-19 depopulation and control program was run not by not epidemiologists, virologists or doctors, but, instead, by the CIA’s behavioral scientists. With the various front organizations like the American Psychological Association openly admitting that their DEATHVAX™ project was always a psychological science operation on behalf of the State.

Is it any wonder that rogue agencies like the CIA and FBI were carefully coordinating with social media companies to suppress freedom of speech leading up the stolen 2020 elections and throughout the COVID “pandemic” scam? The very same social media platforms that they themselves had created and funded through DARPA and In-Q-Tel (CIA).

The WEF’s bio-terror partner in crime the WHO was busily spreading their disinformation while accusing others of “disinformation” just as the former claimed to have quit Twitter in favor of a CCP social media equivalent:

The WHO projecting their misinformation with tweets that promote eugenics injections as life saving is more of their usual reality inversion tricks:

And just like Major Jordan and Kissinger transferred nuclear technology to Russia and China, we recently had similar technocommunist assets in government and the military like Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci and his NIH transferring Ralph Baric’s illegal gain-of-function (GoF) bioweapon technology to the CCP’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in order to accelerate the Great Reset agenda which was in turn leveraging the UN’s Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

Fauci, the DoD and MIC were also transferring this deadly GoF tech to Ukrainian biolabs prior to the COVID rollout. And Pfizer along with Moderna were simply the front corporations; to wit:

In November 2019 – one month before the alleged “outbreak” in Wuhan, Moderna entered into a material transfer agreement – brokered by the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID (at which UNC Chapel Hill alum Dr. Kizzy Corbett worked) – to access Dr. Baric’s Spike Protein data to commence vaccine development. In his own written statement obtained by the Financial Times, he refers to this agreement as being the foundation for the mRNA Moderna vaccine. To finalize the nature of the racketeering and anti-trust criminal conspiracy, when it came time to commercialize the NIH and DARPA owned spike protein and pass it off as a “vaccine” (in conflict with the standard for vaccines in statutory and scientific application), the Operation Warp Speed contract was awarded to DoD contractor ATI, a subsidiary of ANSER. In a graph reminiscent of the anti-trust hearings at the formation of the Clayton Act in the early 20th century, the identity of the interlocking conflicts of interests are presented in graphic relief. It is with no surprise that the result of this price-fixing conspiracy was the enrichment of the conspiring parties and the harm of consumers. Click on the image for more details on this racketeering and anti-trust conspiracy

Thus, the entire COVID operation with the slow kill bioweapon injections were planned decades ago by this shadowy cadre of global elites and their various said front organizations.

As a side note, years ago Larry McDonald was promptly murdered after exposing the Trilateral Commission, the CFR which “dominates the State Department,” the CIA, the Rockefeller “apparatus” along with the IMF as the facilitator of the transfer of power via fiat; to wit:

The very same evil forces that Larry McDonald had called out would eventually make their PSYOP-19 trial balloon fully operational ahead of their decades in the making PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam that the Club of Rome was expressly created to seed throughout the world.

Which brings us to the “green movement” and its ESG’s and EV’s scams. The latter has been sold by hucksters like Elon Musk as the “democratization” of travel under the guise of “climate change” which perfectly integrates into the ultimate in central planning tyranny with the “be happy and own nothing” social credit score systems (with “vaccine” passport apps being the crude beta tests) whereby no one owns their vehicles nor even their bodies:

The ESG fraud is nothing more than the further consolidation of power by the One World Government financial technocommunist nodes like Vanguard and BlackRock.

It is no coincidence that BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink is a member of the CFR and WEF with his company heavily invested in Pfizer; to wit:

With decarbonization = depopulation via “vaccines,” inflation, manipulated “markets” devaluating currencies, and the slow impoverishment of an increasingly stressed out society, the ESG agenda not only satisfies the current eugenics program, it also slots into the central planning function of central banks like the BIS and the Fed with their global CBDC program:

Centrally planned currencies, centrally planned “emergency” health policies, centrally planned climate, centrally planned food production, centrally planned education, centrally planned minds, centrally planned nervous systems, centrally planned cells and even centrally planned DNA in the ultimate technocommunist bio-collectivism system; in America this kind of advanced bio-neo-feudalism is being achieved by an illegitimate Federal government that functions as a One World Government organized crime syndicate waging a full spectrum soft war against We the People us the posthuman chattel.

It is important to add that the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is an active member of the radical communist ethnic nationalist paramilitary group the Ethiopian Tigray People's Liberation Front.

An American economist nominated for the Nobel peace prize has called for the head of the World Health Organization to be prosecuted for genocide over his alleged involvement in directing Ethiopia’s security forces. David Steinman accused Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 55, who took over at the WHO three years ago, of being one of three officials in control of the Ethiopian security services from 2013 to 2015. Dr Tedros was the country’s health minister from 2005 to 2012 and its foreign minister until 2016, when his Tigray People’s Liberation Front party was the main member of the ruling coalition. Mr Steinman, an economist and campaigner nominated for the peace prize last year, lodged the complaint at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Source.

Rockefeller asset Bill Gates could not have picked a better sociopathic puppet to run the global technocommunist “health” agenda than Tedros.

And it is also no coincidence that Bill Gates has been instrumental in the Dutch farmer land grab scheme:

And it is also no coincidence that Bill Gates’s father once ran (centrally) Planned Parenthood, with his son being instrumental in the centrally planned death panel scheme:

Land grabs, food systems and “health” deliberately manufactured to destroy economies and populations brings us the the latest technocommunist scheme in the particularly dystopian ‘15-minute City’ whereby its residents are in a perpetual state of “climate” lockdowns and perma-banned from traveling outside their immediate environs:

What better way to accelerate the implementation of the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE ‘15-minute City’ than with supply chain shortages and inflation as exacerbated by PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION? And how best to fuse “climate” with the ESG fraud and perma-lockdowns?

Since shortly after the CIA’s 2014 Ukraine coup, Kiev had been chosen to become the model “smart city” in (Eastern) Europe with full-blown biometrics, social credit score system tethered to the CBDC en route to perhaps the most draconian ‘15-minute city’ beta test as locked down by especially vicious agents of the One World Government in the neo-Nazi stay behind network known as the Azov Battalion:

And it’s not just the IMF that is now extending extortionate loans to enslave impoverished and war-torn nations. Technocommunist corporations like BlackRock have also now entered into the global nations lending game:

And as we careen toward the Great Reset denouement, the plan to slowly disclose the truth about the bioterror eugenics program has commenced. Lower level useful idiots like Fauci, Birx, Borla, et al. are about to be thrown under the proverbial buses as the DEATHVAX™ uptake peters out, and all things “pandemic” lose their grip on society. Which is why PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION was not only fleetingly effective in shifting the narrative, but served to setup the higher-stakes PSYOP-WW3 “threat” by further demonizing Russia and their perennial boogeyman in Putin. What better way to disclose the intentional virus “leak” and resultant slow kill bioweapon injections than for the most vilified “baddies” on earth to be the ones to disclose the horrific truth in the most granular fashion?

2022 certainly hastened and further consolidated the 4th Industrial Revolution transhumanist dystopia. We witnessed the genetically modified posthuman slaves not only further building out their own digital prisons, but also continuing to partake in their mass ritual bio-suicides, all while mindlessly running the various State supplied self-hatred programs such as the aforementioned, "The common enemy of humanity is man.” This tried and true approach to keeping the GMH slaves in a state of perpetual mass induced fear will start to increasingly glitch and malfunction in 2023.

After being tortured over the past 3 years by lockdowns, MK Ultra masks, forced “vaccinations” and the constant threat of Cyber Polygon type events, power outages, supply chain breakdowns, “market” crashes and various other psyops and scams, those that have come out the other side with their critical thinking faculties still intact know full well that the battle has only really just begun.

Those of us that appreciate what is coming down the pike are fully prepared to offer total nonviolent noncompliance in 2023, and beyond.

The antidotes to their hyper-centralization and globalism are decentralization and local community. Embrace the fight and take pleasure in it. Our lives depend on it.

A special heartfelt thanks to all those that were so generous and showed me extra love by becoming my paid subscribers in 2022.

Thanks to everyone that added so much value to the 2SG community with their insightful comments.

Thanks to everyone that went out of their way and took that moment to hit the ❤️ button and gave me the encouragement to keep cranking out these articles.

We will win.

Do NOT comply.

