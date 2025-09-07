It was really starting to look like President Trump had finally come to his senses on the fraudulent and deadly Operation Warp Speed, as well as all things vaccines…

…and then to coincide with RFK Jr.’s upcoming autism announcement we received the most important Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) news to date…

…only for Trump to come out and offer major pushback on Florida’s attempt to curtail these Great Depopulation injections that not only serve to uphold Constitutional rights, but also basic natural human rights:

Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. Uh, the polio vaccine I happen to this is amazing. A lot of people think COVID [“vaccine”] is amazing. […] I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. Look, you have vaccines that work, that pure and simple work — they’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people…

Except that President Trump is dead wrong, and not a single vaccine has a quality RCT study with placebo control showing that it works, not a one.

Of course, the relentless incoming data and studies showing just how profoundly unsafe and ineffective these PSYOP-19 shots really are should by now be well known to Trump:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

The polio vaccines not only did not prevent that disease, but just like the PSYOP-19 injections, they increase the chances of coming down with polio. The current oral polio products as shilled by eugenist and NWO globopedo cabal errand boy Bill Gates also greatly increase the chances of coming down with polio.

And why was this demon even allowed inside the White House?

Also, the legacy polio vaccine was literally responsible for the first cancer epidemic, or why its inventor Jonas Salk never won the Nobel prize, and kicked off the SV40-induced global cancer nightmare that has gone into full overdrive with the gene altering PSYOP-19 SV40 promotor sequence turbo cancer epidemic; to wit:

So we may conclude that Trump is still profoundly ignorant about all things vaccination, or perhaps the reality is far darker than that, and he is blackmailed and/or bribed given that his very own HHS secretary has publicly (for the most part, recent flip-flopping notwithstanding) slammed these Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and has rightly stated that they have caused tremendous death and destruction while offering zero protection…

We can be all but certain that Trump has seen RFK Jr.’s recent appearance on Bill Maher:

RFK Jr.: “If you look at the studies of the Pfizer vaccine…the people who got the vaccine had a 23% higher death rate from all causes at the end of that study.” Bill Maher: “But that could not be the disease itself?” RFK Jr.: “No. Well, if it is, then the vaccine doesn’t work, does it?”

MUST SEE:

But it goes far deeper than that, because to criticize Florida’s surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo and his abolishment of all vaccine mandates in that state is to completely lose the plot on precisely why this is such a vital MAHA position to take; to wit:

@realDonaldTrump has missed the point here, dangerously so. Dropping vaccine mandates is not about whether a vaccine works, or not. It's not even about safety. It's about the ethics and morality of the state mandating a medical treatment which has the potential to harm or kill. It's about bodily autonomy, and informed consent. It's about whether you live in a free society ... or, if, as Dr Lapido put it ... you are a slave. Source

Bodily autonomy, informed consent and being completely free are far more important than any unconstitutional mandate, whether a mandate actually works or does not work is irrelevant, and in the case of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic those mandates by their very design made matters significantly worse; in other words:

In conclusion:

Do NOT comply.

Despite this disastrous misstep, there are plenty of recent Make American Healthy Again victories worth celebrating, so please use code MAHA20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The MAHA SALE ends TONIGHT, September 7th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X