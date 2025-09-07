2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Bassehound
2h

With all of Trump’s actions, especially during this term not sure why would anyone be surprised.

Susie Wiles and DeSantos did not appear to see eye to eye.

Trump’s recent event spending a tidy wade of taxpayer money to hosts a bunch of billionaire techs should be another clue to the loyal trump supporters but guess not.

The flowers for this event alone likely cost more than many Americans make in a month (or two or three)

“It's an honor to be here with this group of people. They're leading a revolution in business and in genius, and in every other word I think you could imagine, there's never been anything like it."

Trump Hosts Dinner With 33 Tech Elites Including Bill Gates Who Lauded New Vaccines, AI For Farmers And Replacing Doctors

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/trump-hosts-dinner-with-33-tech-elites?publication_id=832192&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=k6gro&utm_medium=email

Bobby
2h

Trump is smart. So how could he fall for the old "if people don't get vaccinated, they are endangering others" scam? If vaccines work, then people who want to get them don't have to worry about unvaccinated people "endangering" them since they are so well protected by the mighty vaccines! And if they don't work, how can anyone recommend requiring them? Even if they DO work, how can anyone recommend requiring (i.e. FORCING) them on someone? Ladapo is right, it is nothing short of slavery, where you don't own the rights to your own body. Ridiculous to even have to discuss such a thing. Very disappointed in Trump for this.

