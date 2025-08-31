As this Substack has been celebrating the various recent MAHA wins, the very same dark NWO globopedo forces that perpetrated PSYOP-19 still continue to operate behind the scenes, and may still be influencing the Trump administration while concurrently subverting RFK Jr.’s burgeoning MAHA movement.

We know that one of the more prominent Intelligence-Industrial Complex puppets and Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ peddlers was recently visiting the White House; to wit:

Why is this unelected eugenicist, and one of the cabal’s more prominent front men having an audience with President Trump aka President Operation Warp Speed?

We can assume that Gates is gearing up for another global scamdemic, and associated slow kill bioweapon depopulation “vaccines.” Of course, for the democide to continue, he needs White House cooperation again.

But is Trump meeting with Gates because he will go along with the followup “pandemic” psyop, or did he invite this black ops money laundering “philanthropist” in order to warn him that his administration will not be falling for another global bioterror scam?

Perhaps this meeting as as innocent as Trump merely attempting to extract a percentage stake in Microsoft, like he recently obtained a 10% ownership in Nvidia? Not that the Federal government should ever be in the business of owning businesses, but we digress.

The following is a speculative, yet deeply disturbing take on recent dark developments that may very well be profoundly subverting the true MAHA movement:

While Gates operatives were being escorted out of one building, Bill Gates himself was being secretly escorted into the White House. No press. No visitor logs. No photos. A closed-door, three-hour dinner with President Trump. The close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. The vaccine pusher on unwitting Africans. Given unprecedented, private access. And then, on the very same day, the FDA performs a regulatory sleight-of-hand that should shock every American. They quietly REVOKE the emergency use authorization for mRNA COVID shots... only to immediately REAUTHORIZE them for infants as young as six months and the "broader at-risk population." Pull it. Put it back. All in one afternoon. The timing is not a coincidence; it’s a confession. This move coincides with Secretary Kennedy’s promise to end COVID mandates, keep vaccines available, and—critically—to DEMAND placebo-controlled trials. But read the fine print. The FDA’s “approval” for these groups is not based on new clinical trials. Pfizer admits it themselves: it’s based on the “cumulative body of evidence.” They are using data from trials on children to justify approval for seniors. They are pulling pages from different books, sticking them together, and calling it science. This is the ultimate bait-and-switch. They are ending the "emergency" for the general population only to grant a permanent, non-trial-based authorization for the most vulnerable. A shadowy meeting with one of the world’s most powerful unelected health influencers, followed immediately by a contradictory and scientifically dubious FDA ruling. You are watching the machine operate in real time. The doors are closed for a reason. They know you are watching. Source

In a recent article…

…this Substack pointed out the FDA’s aforementioned grossly contradictory ruling, writing:

Sadly, these Modified mRNA poisons are still being pushed on older adults and children as young as 5-years-old who have at least one “condition” as per a recent FDA announcement, yet not a single RCT with placebo control exists establishing that these deadly gene modifying shots are safe, effective or necessary for said “risk factors,” or any other “$afe and Effective” excuses for that matter. In other words, amplifying the risk in high risk individuals, or continuing to depopulate the elderly and sickly children alike.

The purpose of today’s article is not to bash MAHA, but, rather, to hold this vitally important movement accountable, and to call out any potential malfeasance.

And when Bill Gates is involved in anything whatsoever, we know for certain that grave malfeasance is being perpetrated.

Please vote in the poll du jour:

Let us hope against hope that next month, when RFK Jr. announces that vaccines are the main drivers in the autism epidemic, his HHS and the FDA also finally ban the entire Modified mRNA platform for all ages and all reasons, or else MAHA will invariably fail in its ultimate mission objective…

Do NOT comply.

In honor of all of these recent positive Make America Healthy Again developments, please use code MAHA20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The MAHA SALE ends TOMORROW, September 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

