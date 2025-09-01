President Trump may finally be publicly questioning all things PSYOP-19 scamdemic, and setting the stage for RFK Jr.’s imminent autism data dump announcement.

The following was just posted on the Truth Social platform, and we can assume that shockwaves are ripping through BigPharma and their Medical/Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers right about now:

Reading between the lines, it appears that Trump is forcing Pfizer’s proverbial hand by having them widely share their blatantly fraudulent “numbers” such that real experts can expose their bioterror depopulation agenda alongside the forthcoming autism reveal.

Referencing the recent Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) human resources implosion further reinforces the fact that not all is what it seems regarding the vaccine program, not limited to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Trump ending his post with, “If not, we all want to know about it, and why???” is exceptionally encouraging given that a high ranking member of the administration intimated to yours truly that POTUS and his inner circle have known about the true nature of these C-19 poison injections for quite some time now.

While an incredibly important development, this is still only but a start: there must be a complete moratorium on all vaccines until high quality RCT with placebo control studies accompany each and every single injection; which ultimately means that no vaccine will ever again be offered as “$afe and Effective.”

Do NOT comply.

