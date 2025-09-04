The most significant MAHA win of the year just arrived courtesy of Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announcing that he will eliminate all vaccine mandates from state law.

What Dr. Ladapo expressed in yesterday’s press conference was perhaps some of the most pointed and essential health freedom oration to date:

ALL OF THEM. Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. Your body is a gift from God.

Dr. Ladapo is a bonafide hero.

He is not only putting the kibosh on the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons, but also the entire murderous childhood vaccine schedule, which readers of this Substack appreciate is a critical component of the broader Great Depopulation agenda…

…and now Dr. Ladapo’s department will be actively working with Florida Governor DeSantis and the state’s lawmakers to eliminate these democidal mandates.

And just to drive the point home again on just how deadly the entire vaccine program really is, especially when it comes to the whole children poisoning scam, let us once again revisit the ultimate control group:

WE NEED MASS ARRESTS. “We cannot find one UNVACCINATED child that has Autism in the Amish Community. The CDC has been hiding all of the data…” The VACCINE TERRORISTS ARE GUILTY of Mass Injury, Death and Crimes Against Humanity. Source

Driving the point home once again…

…and once again for good measure as the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) continue to cover their iatrocide tracks up and obfuscate:

With this announcement, let us hope against hope that the genetically modified spike protein factory slaves finally come to their senses and stop partaking in their and their children’s BigPharma mass ritual bio-suicides.

Also, while what Dr. Ladapo and the state of Florida are doing with vaccine mandates must be wholeheartedly celebrated, there is one vitally important question that must be asked of the good doctor: why have you still not outright banned the deadly drug Remdesivir that Florida hospitals continue to zealously administer for PSYOP-19 in 2025?

Do NOT comply.

