On Friday shares in Pfizer and Moderna cratered 3.9% and 7.4%, respectively, after a report was issued that Trump administration health officials plan to link the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” to the deaths of 25 children.

The report comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is gearing up to profoundly change immunization policy in the U.S.

Trump health officials will provide a presentation next week to a panel of advisors to the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) that is considering new COVID “vaccine” recommendations, which can impact access to the unsafe, ineffective and ultimately deadly injections, and whether they’re free, according to the Washington Post.

Of course, careerist scientist are “alarmed,” and the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has been nothing more than an ongoing democide coverup.

Andrew Nixon, communications director of the Health and Human Services Department, told The Post:

FDA and CDC staff routinely analyze VAERS and other safety monitoring data, and those reviews are being shared publicly through the established ACIP process…

Even with grossly underreported C-19 “vaccine” adverse events, VAERS has since the EUA rollout unequivocally shown that these injections should have been pulled long ago.

The Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various BigPharma assets always knew that these C19 “vaccines” were deadly, as per actual animal research studies that were so grim they could never get to human trials:

The FDA has had sufficient data and VAERS severe adverse event signals to issue a sweeping block box warning for these C19 “vaccines” all the way back in 2021; historically, drugs like Posicor (70 deaths reported), Propulsid (70 deaths), and Duract (4 deaths) were recalled by the FDA, but outside of these 25 childhood iatrocide cases, the VAERS database showed thousands of deaths out of millions of deliberately underreported “vaccine” murders.

RFK Jr. has been busy putting the kibosh on various vaccine funding contracts…

…while also removing career criminals at various “health” agencies…

…and forcing deranged deviants out of their respective positions…

Readers of this Substack appreciate that far more than 25 children were murdered by these PSYOP-19 depopulation injections…

…which brings us to the Pfizer and Moderna stock charts:

Pfizer is also a classic pump and dump:

And both Pfizer and Moderna have a lot in common with another pump and dump, with all three stocks having been manipulated by the NWO globopedo’s most prominent eugenics errand boy Bill Gates; to wit:

This is how Bill Gates launders black ops money on behalf of his handlers, all while claiming nonprofit status that funds their Great Depopulation program in plain sight.

Here’s hoping that the recent MAHA moves finally put these BigPharma syndicates permanently out of business, and set off long overdue mass arrests.

Do NOT comply.

