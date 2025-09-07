As President Trump stumbles, fumbles and inadvertently shills for the Great Depopulation vaccine program…

…RFK Jr. continues to rack up the MAHA wins; to wit:

Early on during the measles outbreak, I promised Governor Abbott to send some badly needed money and help down to Texas. This individual blocked that money for a month … And then we tried to get the Vaccine Safety Data Link, which is the data that supposedly the CDC tries to use to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people or not … For seven months, he stonewalled us so that we could not get that data. I gave the order, I'm running this agency, how come nothing's happening? And then we tried to get the vaccine safety data language - the data that supposedly the CDC tries to use to make good decisions on whether vaccines are hurting people and whether there are side effects. For 7 MONTHS, he stonewalled us so that we could not get that data!" He's also the individual that runs the VAERS system, which is the surveillance system for injuries that captures, according to CDC's own study, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries. This is malpractice." These people are the people who ordered our children to walk around in masks. They're the people who closed our schools. They're the people who imposed social distancing with no science, shut down our businesses, and they need to GO. We need new blood, and we need new people who are committed to public health and integrity and gold standard science.

It is far worse than merely malpractice; this is willful iatrocide and democide, and this individual and many others like him must be arrested at once.

Not to mention the entire VAERS data is criminally corrupt, as well as the entire “Trust the $cience” eugenics scam.

Do NOT comply.

In honor of the Make American Healthy Again victories that need celebrating, please use code MAHA20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The MAHA SALE ends TONIGHT, September 7th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X