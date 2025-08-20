2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Dorothy
2h

Explain how the HHS can say one thing, the CDC can say a different thing, the AMA can say a different thing and the governing(?) body of pediatricians (cannot remember specific name) can say a different thing BE ALLOWED?

Most parents, upon the birth of their first child, fully embrace the pediatrician because ‘what do new parents really trust themselves to know’.

I am discovering the true lack of curiosity about all things is so pervasive. What was once okay, is not okay and WITH a vengeance! Words like ‘judgement’ and ‘boundaries’ are thrown about with such ease when the old parent talks to a about to be parent. So the history of caring for babies is not a discussion to have.

Social media rules the day, as the stuff one has is the stuff to emulate.

My mother’s pregnancies, to my sister in law’s pregnancies, to my sister’s pregnancies, to friend’s pregnancies, to my pregnancies…all different eras..all different ‘rules’ of engagement. One enduring rule of pregnancy was no alcohol, drugs, smoking, vaccines during pregnancy. Only under mother distress was an antibiotic taken.

These times. Pray for all babies, mothers, and fathers. Pray the Blood of Jesus over them all! 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Jan Ravensbergen
2h

The efforts across the mainstream (and ever more lamestream) media to ignore & suppress these facts, to somehow distract us from the mRNA catastrophe unfolding before our eyes, are intensifying.

This morning, for instance, yet another example.

My 🇨🇦 state broadcaster CBC 🇨🇦 suggested, via a medical mouthpiece on our local morning radio Daybreak, that the surge in colon and other cancers among young people could perhaps be ascribed to, wait for it, microplastics….

The Force of Darkness will glom onto any excuse or fabrication in efforts to continue to distract us.

Pretty soon some airhead reading a script will sincerely infer that climate change could be the cause of this wave of turbocancers….

Anything and everything to gaslight us‼️

Good news: it’s not working any more.

Ever more people are, inevitably, starting to connect the dots.

Yes, it’s a slow process… but the awareness is dawning; the process is slow, very slow, far too slow…

But it is inexorable.

