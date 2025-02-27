Just two weeks into his new job as secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr. continues to incrementally dismantle the entire dangerous and deadly vaccine schedule…

…and now Kennedy’s most recent HHS mandate pauses all clinical trials for yet another slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” for COVID-19 (in 2025), or the never-ending scam being leveraged as the continuing coverup for the exploding VAIDS epidemic.

Vaxart is an oral product which, just like all injectable vaccines, can never inoculate against any respiratory disease, nor attenuate any symptoms; therefore, this is all just another giant money laundering and depopulation scheme by the usual bioterrorists and Intelligence Industrial Complex NWO globopedo players developing yet another one of their eugenics drugs.

And if there is any wonder that this is a Deep State operation, this latest oral “vaccine” is brought to us courtesy of a $4.7 billion Project NextGen program launched in 2023, and is funded through a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

BARDA is an Intelligence Industrial Complex entity that was in on the whole PSYOP-19 scamdemic, so it comes as little surprise that Vaxart is one of their “countermeasures.”

BARDA is part of the CIA, DoD, Pentagon, CDC, NIH, NIAID, FDA, et al. web of bioterror co-conspirators, and other “authorities” and “experts.”

BARDA already allocated $460 million for Vaxart to develop their new oral vaccine, including $240 million that had previously been earmarked for the human trials.

This freeze represents a $240 million dollar savings for the tax slaves, the very same tax slaves that were coerced to subject themselves to the “free” Modified mRNA poisons; talk about paying for your own demise over and over and over again.

RFK Jr. told Fox News,

"While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services (HHS) support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s.

Kennedy’s strategy is actually ingenious, because while he positions himself as pro-vaccines, he is placing the “Safe and Effective” onus squarely on the manufacturers, knowing full well that they will never ever be able to produce quality data that proves any of their “vaccine” offerings are necessary, safe, or effective.

By placing a 90 day stop-work order just as 10,000 human lab rats were insane enough to volunteer for clinical Vaxart trials starting this coming Monday, Kennedy not only prevented these suicidal participants from certain harm for an absolutely fraudulent product, he also put BigPharma on grave notice; in other words, BigPharma is essentially out of business when it comes to their entire vaccine schedule unless they can prove without a shadow of a doubt that their current or future offerings in any way help humanity without any adverse effects, which they absolutely cannot.

With Trump recently signing an executive order prohibiting federal funding for any schools or universities that require students to be “vaccinated” against PSYOP-19 before they can attend classes in person, and his defunding of the UN’s global “health” depopulation node in the WHO…

…we are certainly trending in the right direction.

The next move that Kennedy must make is set the stage for the outright banning of the entire Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ program once and for all, and then the MAHA movement will really be in full swing.

And always remember to avoid all vaccines like the plague that they are.

If you want to really protect against the flu, then use a potent all-natural nutraceutical daily, and take Ivermectin a few times a week.

Do NOT comply.

