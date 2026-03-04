An important update to today’s earlier article whereby not only the manufacturers of deadly vaccines are completely protected from any liabilities…

…but so too now is the Trump Administration attempting to aggressively pressure the Supreme Court to totally indemnify Bayer from any and all lawsuits against their extraordinarily carcinogenic glyphosate pesticide poison; to wit:

According to an article titled, Trump administration asks Supreme Court to back Bayer again, aided by officials who came from Bayer’s law firms, the MAGA movement is hellbent on devouring MAHA at all costs:

The Trump administration yesterday handed Bayer another win, urging the Supreme Court in a new brief to side with the German pesticide company in a high-stakes legal case that could wipe out thousands of cancer lawsuits and potentially billions of dollars in liability tied to glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer. Three out of nine U.S. officials who signed the brief previously worked for law firms that have represented Bayer, raising questions about whether the Trump administration is providing special favors and benefits to Bayer and siding with a foreign corporation against Americans with cancer.

As continuously reported by this Substack ever since the PSYOP-19 EUA “vaccine” rollout, not only are Americans experiencing a full-blown turbo cancer epidemic from the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines, but, additionally, given that their p53 protein is now suppressed as a result of being being transformed into walking spike protein factories, as well as also genetically modified with carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences, any exposure to any highly caustic chemicals like glyphosate will in all probability radically increase the chances of inducing cancer in these VAIDS sufferers.

But it gets even worse, because the DOJ as run by the utterly compromised BigPharma and BigAgra whore in AG Pam Bondi is now running extreme cover for for the criminal German corporation:

The brief is the second Justice Department intervention in the case. In December, the DOJ asked the Court to review Bayer’s case. The court accepted the case in January and oral arguments are scheduled for April 27. In the new filing, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency urged the Court to rule in Bayer’s favor on the central legal issue: whether federal approval of a pesticide label under federal law preempts state failure-to-warn claims. If the Court accepts that argument, individuals would be barred from suing Bayer under state law for failing to warn that Roundup may cause cancer. The salvo for Bayer is the latest in a series of favorable actions the Trump administration has provided to Bayer. On February 18, the White House invoked the Defense Production Act to guarantee supplies of glyphosate-based herbicides and elemental phosphorus, a raw element used in production of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and a wide range of industrial and military chemicals. Regulators also reapproved dicamba, a Bayer herbicide twice blocked by federal courts, and cleared the way for new pesticides containing toxic, persistent PFAS “forever” chemicals.

The unconstitutional EPA is obviously captured as well, and in on this egregious fraud.

And just in case anyone thinks that MAGA is not wholly compromised, here is all the proof needed of just how dirty so many of Trump’s appointments really are:

We reviewed the company’s ties to the Trump administration and found numerous connections between Bayer’s lobby and legal firms and senior officials in decision-making positions affecting pesticides regulations, chemical safety, and how our nation’s food system is shaped. The new Supreme Court filing adds more Bayer ties. Signers on the brief include Deputy Solicitor General Sarah M. Harris, who swung between roles at Trump’s Justice Departments and a law firm that represented Bayer in product liability cases. Harris was acting solicitor general from January to April 2025. Before that she was a partner at Williams & Connolly LLP, which represented Bayer in a nationwide class action involving allegations that Bayer’s neonicotinoid insecticides harmed honeybees. The firm also played a role in crafting Bayer’s legal arguments for the case that is now before the Supreme Court. On its website, the firm lists among its representation experience: “Bayer in MDL and various state coordinated proceedings (comprising over 15,000 cases total),” and said it was “asked to be co-lead trial counsel in one of the two initial bellwether cases” to be tried in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, referring to one of the early Roundup trial cases before the litigation was paused for mediation. Recent documents show the firm still representing Monsanto (now Bayer) in Roundup litigation as of 2025. The firm also represented Monsanto in a 2025 settlement to end claims from roughly 200 people who said they were harmed from PCB contamination at a Washington state school, and in the U.S. District Court in Delaware in a legal dispute with Corteva Agriscience over patent claims. In 2020, Williams & Connolly represented Bayer before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in litigation arising from the Mirena intrauterine device multidistrict litigation in which thousands of plaintiffs alleged injuries from the device. Harris worked at Williams & Connolly’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice, representing clients in appeals in the high court and federal and state appellate courts. Prior to that role she worked for the first Trump administration, as deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel from 2017-2020. Assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General, Aaron Z. Roper, also signed the DOJ/EPA brief for Bayer and also worked at Williams & Connolly LLP. He was an associate at the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice prior to working at the DOJ. The brief was also signed by Robert N. Stander, deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. He spent roughly a decade at Jones Day, a firm that represented Bayer in matters related to its acquisition of Monsanto.

So, the only real hope now is for We the People to take full responsibility of their own health, become as hard to kill as possible by avoiding any and all vaccines, as well as all foods doused with chemicals like glyphosate.

Because the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic is about to get far worse thanks to MAGA destroying MAHA, but as readers of this Substack have known for many years now, the following treatment approach may represent the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight as induced by vaccines and/or poisons like glyphosate, and may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound for maximum synergy:

The BigAgra-Industrial Complex that is closely colluding with the Medical-Industrial Complex for maximum profit maximization as a direct result of America’s mass poisoning is desperate for you to never ever find out about this disease cure-all protocol as they continue to force their deadly injections and chemicals on We the People…

Do NOT comply.

⚠️ THE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE starts now, so please use code IVM25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚠️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, March 8th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline