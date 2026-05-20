An important update to this past Sunday’s article further proving that the NWO globopedo’s most notorious eugenics errand boy is behind the unprecedented surge in bioweaponized tick releases…

…with a US congressman publicly disclosing what readers of this Substack have known for years; but before we get to this latest depopulation project, let us revisit Bill Gates’s genetically modified frankenmosquito programs:

…which brings us to the latest irrefutable proof that we are being actively and deliberately depopulated by yet another slow kill bioweapons vector in gain-of-function (GOF) ticks; to wit:

Congressman Tim Burchett confirms on Joe Rogan that Bill Gates is behind the massive increase in ticks



Now we have a whistleblower who says pilots are being paid to drop ticks by aircraft



This matches accounts in America of tick boxes being found



“We are paid to spread ticks by air. It happens twice a year, early spring and early fall. This year we've been hired to do it earlier. The company receives the ticks in boxes. Each box contains millions of ticks. The aircraft used are generally single or dual prop aircraft, single pilot, and There's one other passenger that handles the dispersal. It pays a lot, and I mean a lot.”



“Here we have a whistleblower saying that they are paid to disperse ticks across Canada. Now, this sounds eerily familiar to what we're hearing about these boxes of ticks that are being found” in America



The Gates Foundation funded a biotech firm called Oxitec for research on genetically modifying cattle ticks



Farmers claim to be finding “boxes of ticks”on their properties



Lyme disease cases are skyrocketed right at the time when a Lyme disease vaccine is actively in the works



So without the ticks, they can’t sell their vaccines



You’ll never guess who’s making it, Pfizer and Valneva Source

Concurrent with these GOF tick releases are a network of illicit bioweapons labs all across America:

Bill Gates was recently caught LAUGHING uncontrollably while warning about imminent bio-terror attacks as law enforcement SHUT DOWN the illegal Las Vegas–Reedley Biolab Complex run by rogue operators. Source

As if blotting out the sun, synthetic tumorigenic meat, frankenmosquitos, farmland acquisition for data centers, “climate change,” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” biolabs, eugenics “health” entities like the WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, scamdemics, and so on and so forth were not bad enough, we now have this sociopathic genocidal maniac puppet money laundering his “nonprofit” ill-gotten gains off the backs of the genetically modified tax slaves into his latest GOF tick operations.

And Bill Gates along with his various Great Depopulation partners-in-crime have morally justified all of these Crimes Against Humanity:

In other words:

Thankfully, there is no real need to fear any of these tick-borne GOF diseases:

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

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Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

Do NOT comply.

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