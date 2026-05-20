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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

The whistle blower says "it pays a LOT". Do the pilots know they are committing a serious crime? They probably don't care, so many people have no morals and will do ANYTHING for money.

EVERYONE involved in this tick dispersal business must be exposed and held accountable, especially that evil bastard Gates; he needs to be publicly executed.

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Nisanga's avatar
Nisanga
3h

So now with Congressman Tim Burchett exposing the Crimes Please Follow through and issue a Warrant for Bill Gates Arrest.!!!

That is the Only right action to take next.!! Burchett, DO YOUR JOB.!!! Make it Happen.!!!

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