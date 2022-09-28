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Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
Sep 28, 2022

I believe they did this with Zika. Children were being born with microcephaly when a particular type of mosquito was spreading it. It was probably a trial run for this one. Where on earth did they get the idea that THEY are the people who should engineer all of this? That THEY should be in charge? I guess they don't think the Ten Commandments apply to them...

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mark
Sep 29, 2022

Sigh, trust Christ and battle on guys and girls. We're all going to meet Him one day, so keep running your race, and I hope to see you with Him at the end of all this.

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